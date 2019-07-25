European Corporate Credit Mid-Year Outlook 2019: A Switch in Time?

Industry Top Trends update: We provide single-page updates of our key industry reports that focus on what’s changed in the year to date, what to look out for, and key credit drivers.

As Yogi Berra memorably said, it’s déjà vu, all over again. Global economic growth is stuttering (see chart 1) and has been met with a clear switch in monetary policy direction from the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank (ECB) that S&P Global Ratings expects will bring lower interest rates in the U.S. and renewed unorthodox stimulus efforts in the eurozone. Our concerns that credit market risk premiums would rise this year in the face of gradual monetary policy tightening and a barrage of political risks (trade, Brexit, Middle East tensions) have proved unfounded for now as the balm offered by central banks has once again soothed financial market confidence and underpinned the availability of liquidity.

Our base case remains that a European recession is unlikely in the next few years, but we remain concerned at the underlying fragility of economies and banking systems wrestling with flattening yield curves and, in many European countries, negative interest rates (see charts 2 and 3). Europe’s long quest to restore inflation to target levels remains elusive and the argument that many developed economies are at risk of following Japan’s path of high debt, low growth, and deflation is increasingly compelling.

For the nonfinancial corporate sector, this environment has remained relatively comfortable given ample and cheap liquidity that has helped keep default rates historically low. Signs of financial excess have crept in--in the form of eroded covenants and less stringent documentation. The ECB's low-for-longer policy stance may encourage larger, more aggressively structured leveraged buyouts (LBOs) to capitalize on cheap and available financing. This would raise the risk of higher defaults and lower recoveries down the road when the cycle turns. However, for the next 12 months, we anticipate the European speculative-grade default rate will rise slowly toward 2.6% as debt service is low and debt maturities are extended. M&A also remains a credit concern, with surging acquisitions and high debt levels by speculative-grade entities in sectors such as health care. In aggregate, though, there is little immediate sign of deterioration, with profit margins holding up (see chart 4) and, in Europe at least if not globally, a continuation of positive if modest capex growth (see chart 5).

Nevertheless, the combination of slowing global growth and risks surrounding M&A, disruption, and intensifying capital spending requirements is apparent in credit quality. The net outlook bias-the percentage of ratings with positive outlooks less the percentage with negative outlooks--is continuing to deteriorate globally and in Europe (see charts 6 and 7).

An industry breakdown of the net outlook bias (see chart 8) highlights that those with the greatest credit pressures currently include aerospace and defense, autos, retailing, and consumer products. Within these sectors, many of the challenges are structural--internet disruption, electrification, modest consumption growth in developed economies--rather than harbingers of cyclical problems. That said, in the Industry Top Trends updates that follow, deteriorating growth conditions feature significantly as part of "what’s changed" for each industry in the year to date.

Table 1 provides the current assessment of the top risks for European credit conditions as a whole made by S&P Global Ratings’ EMEA Credit Conditions Committee. Inevitably, many of these relate to the political situation both in terms of trade tensions--the risks to European automakers of higher tariffs being imposed by the U.S. remains a particular credit concern--and event risk surrounding Brexit and the deteriorating political cohesion apparent across Europe. A key structural concern remains Italy, where fiscal imbalances and political differences with the EU present a potent risk that could escalate further if the economic slowdown gains traction.

Issuance: ECB’s Policy Shift Has Resuscitated Market Conditions

In contrast to expectations at the start of the year, investment-grade (IG) corporate issuance has surprised on the upside, while leveraged finance supply remains slow paced after a busy 2018. Arguably, financing conditions have been the best since the height of ECB’s quantitative easing, as corporate yields, particularly for the upper end of the rated spectrum, remain anchored close to record lows. Markets are likely to remain borrower-friendly for the rest of the year, supported by accommodative measures by the ECB and diminishing sensitivity to credit risk. We expect the central bank to cut the deposit rate by 10 basis points and potentially resume net asset purchases by €15 billion per month in October. It remains to be seen if this restarts corporate bond purchases, which has been a catalyst for the recent buying frenzy.

High-grade non-financial corporates latched on to the favorable issuance environment, raising €181 billion in H1 2019, about 37% higher from the same period last year. As expected, the subzero yields on European sovereign debt pushed IG borrowers to tap the longer end of the curve. Toprated names have deftly used the window to lock in lower funding costs for longer periods. Overseas borrowers, too, have been enticed by the conditions in Europe. U.S.-based issuers have raised over €42 billion, already more than twice the levels issued in the full year 2018. Issuers looking to diversify their investor base for their large M&A trades, or corporates capitalizing on their cash flows in euros are driving this.

The leveraged finance market, too, is displaying similar signs, as conditions have recovered after a rocky start to 2019. Spreads are extremely tight, while brief periods of volatility in the capital markets have failed to derail investor optimism. However, unlike the high-grade market, lack of issuance has left the buy-side frustrated. European leveraged loan syndication is down 35% YoY, according to LCD, an offering of S&P Global Market Intelligence. Overall M&A-related issuance stood at €24.8 billion, down 45% compared to the same period of the prior year. Issuers have preferred loans over bonds given the access to a larger investor base with good appetite. HY volumes have declined 41% in H1 2019 versus the same period in 2018. Supply in the leveraged finance market has been dominated by opportunistic refinancing trades, while the absence of bigticket acquisition-related financing seen last year has pushed volumes lower in H1 2019.

Supportive monetary policy and quest for yields will continue to aid cheaper refinancing. More longer-dated supply seems inevitable. However, new IG supply will be curtailed in the absence of large M&A financing deals. Meanwhile, the leveraged finance market is expected to see a pick-up in new supply, amid a growing pipeline for larger LBOs and jumbo cross-border deals. But the list of companies with refinancing needs has diminished--a sign that investors would continue to operate in an environment where there would be little to choose from.

M&A: Political Concerns Derail European M&A Activity

European M&A deal activity has been lackluster since H2 2018, with corporates unwilling to pursue acquisitions amid elevated economic and political risks. Deal volumes in Europe stood at €228 billion as of H1 2019, down 30% from the comparable period last year. The volatile domestic political landscape is pushing European firms to pursue bolt-on acquisitions overseas, particularly in the U.S. Overseas purchases accounted for about 54% of total acquisitions undertaken by firms from EU31 countries in H1 2019, the highest share since H2 2016.

The dearth of big-ticket deals illustrates the pessimism that prevails. There was just one deal worth more than €10 billion in 2019, compared to six in 2018 and 2017. Deals are unlikely to match these levels this year given the cautious mood in corporate boardrooms. The sharp slump in deal activity in the U.K. reflects the wariness among overseas buyers to prospects of no-deal Brexit and broader political concerns in Europe. The U.K. has been the laggard in the EU, with deal volumes down 58% YoY in H1 2019 (see chart 11). Volumes are likely to remain depressed, with Brexit-related uncertainty expected to linger for a few months, after which, overseas firms could be enticed to bid for established businesses. Weaker currency could be an added advantage: Softbank’s purchase of ARM Holdings occurred in a similar environment.

Private Equity players were relatively active, aided by strong fundraising during 2019. Sponsors accounted for 21% of acquisition volumes in Europe during H1 2019, the highest share since 2013. We expect Private Equity firms to up the ante in the coming months amid mounting pressure on them to put money to work.

European corporates are expected to remain conservative for the rest of the year. However, anemic growth in Europe over the next few quarters will gradually push European corporations to look for inorganic growth opportunities. With interest rates expected to stay low, weaker exchange rates or lower valuations could accelerate this process. For now, though, the current political environment remains a deterrent and corporates would prefer to stay on the sidelines if Brexit and trade-related uncertainty drags on.

Leveraged Finance: Issuance And Recovery Trends

Broadly speaking, issuers in health care, consumer, TMT, and business services sectors account for approximately two-thirds of total rated first-lien issuance. These sectors dominate year-to-date first-lien new issuance volumes and therefore have the most meaningful impact on average recovery rates. Highest expected recoveries can be seen in companies with relatively low leverage and physical assets with long-term enduring value, such as real estate, oil, and mining & minerals.

However, companies in the capital goods sector, particularly small and midsize issuers exposed to the U.K., have seen adverse top-line headwinds putting pressure on liquidity and their overall capital structure.

The health care sector’s average is brought down by several large ‘B’ and ‘B+’ rated tranches with estimated recoveries between 30%-45%, such as Synlab, Rossini, and Nidda Healthcare, which account for one-fifth of new issuance rated by S&P Global Ratings since 2018. Otherwise, average expected first-lien recoveries in this sector typically emerge in the area of 55%.

Expected restaurants and retail debt recovery averages were around 55%. However, it is worth noting that over two-thirds of the new issuance in this sector since 2018 is contributed by two issuers, EG Group and Motor Fuel (CD&R Firefly), with average estimated recovery of 65%. Both issuers operate petrol stations, with above-average recoveries supported by a benign competitive dynamic, a captive and stable end consumer market, and asset-heavy business models.