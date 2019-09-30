Sep. 30 2019 — This September, we’re showcasing our most essential insights on ESG that point out certain positive developments in the space that may signify an improving landscape for environmental, social, and governance issues — from energy transition to the climate bond market.
ESG Monthly: September 2019
Quantifying Climate Risk: An S&P Global Perspective
The Benchmark that Changed the World: Celebrating 20 Years of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
Saudi Oil Attacks – A Text Book Supply Shock
Brexit Watch: BP, Shell Provide Temporary Boost to British Exports
