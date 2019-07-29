In this roundup of our essential ESG insights from July, we explore the impacts of ESG exposures and factor-based investing on indices, how ESG could weaken the performance of some benevolent companies, ESG’s emergence as a critical issue during the energy conference season, why big oil shouldn’t pick fights with climate activists, and the challenges seen in decarbonizing the U.S. grid.
ESG Monthly: July 2019
