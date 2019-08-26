 articles Corporate /en/research-insights/articles/esg-monthly-august-2019-shell-article content
BY CONTINUING TO USE THIS SITE, YOU ARE AGREEING TO OUR USE OF COOKIES. REVIEW OUR
PRIVACY & COOKIE NOTICE
/en/cookie-notice
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

* Required

In This List

ESG Monthly: August 2019

New EU taxonomy helps investors, companies identify green investments

S&P Global Platts

Insight from Brussels: EU gas sector pins hopes on ‘green tags’ to face low-carbon future

S&P Global Platts

Middle East solar dream in danger of early burn out

S&P Global Platts

As demand for “green” power soars, utilities turn to Guarantees of Origin


ESG Monthly: August 2019

Aug. 26 2019 — In this review of ESG thought leadership from the month of August, we explore the challenges and opportunities that are driving reform and innovation throughout the global energy grid. As climate risk begins to impact the credit worthiness of different regions, a patchwork of regulations and new technologies emerge to meet the need for a greener future.

Read the Full Report
Learn More