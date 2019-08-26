Aug. 26 2019 — In this review of ESG thought leadership from the month of August, we explore the challenges and opportunities that are driving reform and innovation throughout the global energy grid. As climate risk begins to impact the credit worthiness of different regions, a patchwork of regulations and new technologies emerge to meet the need for a greener future.
ESG Monthly: August 2019
New EU taxonomy helps investors, companies identify green investments
Insight from Brussels: EU gas sector pins hopes on ‘green tags’ to face low-carbon future
Middle East solar dream in danger of early burn out
As demand for “green” power soars, utilities turn to Guarantees of Origin
