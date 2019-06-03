ESG Industry Report Card: Real Estate and Homebuilders-Developers

The ESG Risk Atlas

Jun. 03 2019 — To calibrate the relative ranking of sectors, we use our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) Risk Atlas (see "The ESG Risk Atlas: Sector And Regional Rationales And Scores," published May 13, 2019). The Risk Atlas provides a relative ranking of industries in terms of exposure to environmental and social risks (and opportunities). The sector risk atlas charts (shown below) combine each sector's exposure to environmental and social risks, scoring it on a scale of 1 to 6. A score closer to 1 represents a relatively low exposure, while 6 indicates a high sectorwide exposure to environmental and social risk factors (for details see the Appendix). This report card expands further on the Risk Atlas sector analysis by focusing on the credit-specific impacts, which in turn forms the basis for analyzing the exposures and opportunities of individual companies in the sector.

Real Estate Operating Companies

Environmental exposure (Risk atlas: 2)

Real estate operators are primarily exposed to climate change, given the need to use energy to heat or cool buildings. Efforts to enhance the sustainable credentials of a real estate asset can enhance the issuer's operating efficiency (by conserving energy, reducing water usage, and managing waste), reduce operating costs, and encourage environmental benchmarks to monitor assets. A growing awareness of environmental issues, particularly in cities, also requires landlords to focus on owning environmentally certified assets (that meet or exceed local regulations or industry associations best practice) and undertake asset repositioning with a sustainability focus to ensure that their assets are attractive to a wide array of tenants. Owning a portfolio of assets with environmental certification (such as LEED, BREEAM, FEED, and NABERS) are factors we consider, although they are not overly important in our analysis; location and quality of assets remain our key focus. However, as the number of green assets increases, this could be a point of differentiation when ranking the assets, particularly in the office and data center sectors. Purchasing new and refurbished buildings with low greenhouse gas emissions, efficient water use and low waste, pollution, and toxicity enables a landlord to offset the potential physical impacts of extreme climate events on its portfolio. To mitigate risks from extreme weather events such as flood in coastal markets or incidents of terrorism, real estate companies generally have insurance policies, although they could be exposed to deductible excesses, some remediation costs, and potential increases in premiums. To fund growth in sustainable assets, many rated real estate investment trusts (REITs) have tapped the green bond market to fund eligible green projects. This funding improves sustainability initiatives and expands the investor base to non-traditional debt investors.

Social exposure (Risk Atlas: 1)

The real estate sector has relatively fewer social risks because the sector is not labor-intensive, generally maintains good community relations, and faces no material safety issues. However, changing customer expectations, such as requiring flexible office space, in addition to responding to demographic shifts of growing urbanization that is fuelling demand for mixed use assets, are influencing companies' operating strategies and attitude to ownership of specific assets. The industry has a long track record of adapting assets to meet new regulations (such as for housing) and evolving to meet changing tenant requirements (such as more flexible office space, short-term leases, and upgraded retail space rented out to health-conscious retailers). Multifamily residential properties have responded to demographic shifts from rising urbanization and higher standards of living. We expect that the demographic trends within the developed markets that propel infrastructure spending are heightened and will influence each real estate assets market position and asset quality differently. Increasing focus on health and wellness can affect the location and design of assets to promote walkability and proximity to transit hubs.

Governance factors are generally neutral to the ratings in the sector, which are largely investment-grade. Most rated issuers are publicly traded and have established track records and transparent reporting practices. C-suite turnover or family ownership could present key man risk.