ESG Industry Report Card: Leisure

The ESG Risk Atlas

May. 21 2019 — To calibrate the relative ranking of sectors, we use our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) Risk Atlas (see "The ESG Risk Atlas: Sector And Regional Rationales And Scores," published May 13, 2019). The Risk Atlas provides a relative ranking of industries in terms of exposure to environmental and social risks (and opportunities). The sector risk atlas charts (shown below) combine each sector's exposure to environmental and social risks, scoring it on a scale of 1 to 6. A score closer to 1 represents a relatively low exposure, while 6 indicates a high sectorwide exposure to environmental and social risk factors (for details see the Appendix). This report card expands further on the Risk Atlas sector analysis by focusing on the credit-specific impacts, which in turn forms the basis for analyzing the exposures and opportunities of individual companies in the sector.

Social Exposure (Risk Atlas: 4)

Social cohesion-related event risk and product safety risks are the biggest risks facing the global leisure sector. Although difficult to predict, terror attacks, geopolitical unrest and health scares can have a significant negative impact on travel demand and leisure activities temporarily, although travel demand tends to shift to alternative markets and eventually recover once fears subside. Events that could affect ratings are those similar in scope and longevity to the aftermaths of Sept. 11, 2001, multiple European terror attacks in 2015 and 2016, and periodic flu pandemics over the past two decades, particularly if concurrent with an otherwise weak economy.

Engine room fires and other fatal catastrophes on board cruise ships, and fatal accidents in several theme parks around the world, also illustrate a significant level of safety risk, even if they occur rarely. Toy and other leisure goods manufacturers could face severe reputation and product liability risks in the event of accidents that harm consumers. Social media regarding negative travel experiences can quickly present a brand problem. Cyber risk and concerns around the privacy of customer data are increasingly relevant across many leisure sectors given the amount of customer and payment data operators collect and sometimes store in loyalty programs, and increasing regulations around data privacy.

Finally, the gaming industry's exposure is meaningful, given the potential for increased regulations to protect local communities from the perceived harmful effects of gambling. This can periodically introduce revenue volatility and impair profitability. Regulations can include advertisement bans, smoking bans, caps on maximum amounts waged, restrictions on the number of machines per area and minimal distance between machines, entrance fees for local customers, and visa restrictions to limit the number of trips a customer can make to a market.

Environmental Exposure (Risk Atlas: 2)

We believe the most relevant environmental risks are climate-related, because unfavorable weather patterns and extreme weather can dampen visitation and, therefore, revenue, or damage and even destroy assets. These types of weather events are most relevant for leisure companies with limited geographic diversity or a concentration of cash flows in locations more prone to these types of events. Still, the effect of these events is often temporary and leisure companies typically maintain sufficient property and business interruption insurance to mitigate losses. Emissions and other waste and pollution regulations have a small-but-meaningful impact on a subset of leisure operators, especially cruise operators and leisure goods manufacturers. For example, regulations can increase costs and heighten investment spending to develop more fuel- efficient or environmentally friendly ships.

Governance

Governance typically is specific to the issuer. At the sector level, however, governance factors play an important role in regulators' licensing decisions for gaming companies. This is because it is a heavily regulated industry that requires companies, management, board members, and significant equity owners to be found suitable to secure and maintain gaming licenses. Failure to adhere to licensing suitability standards, anti-money laundering regulations, entrance restrictions, smoking laws, and other regulations can lead to fines or, in the most severe instances, license revocation. Severe regulatory infractions can have a material impact on a gaming company's competitive position and therefore on our ratings on it.