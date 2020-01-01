Empowering Public-Private Collaboration in Infrastructure National Infrastructure Acceleration (NIA) approach

There is no silver bullet for addressing the many facets of this global challenge; however, in a world where there is no shortage of capital, pursuing the right collaborations and frameworks may offer a potential solution. In this context, the National Infrastructure Acceleration (NIA) model proposes an innovative approach to a sustained country dialogue to address infrastructure development and investment.

Infrastructure is a key economic and social driver of sustained growth and acts as a true enabler of a country’s competitiveness. Yet new infrastructure development remains insufficient and ineffective, and many investors continue to be discouraged by a general lack of information, the absence of bankable deals and risky policy environments. Enhanced public-private collaboration and understanding are therefore required more than ever, as stretched government budgets and increasing infrastructure needs conspire to widen the infrastructure financing gap.

NIA facilitates interaction between the private sector and governments, thereby contributing to improving countries’ investment climates, deepening local capital markets and ultimately accelerating the development of infrastructure pipelines.

To achieve this, the NIA initiative convenes national multistakeholder working groups, recognized and endorsed by the national governments concerned. These working groups represent a standing, multistakeholder platform designed to facilitate interaction between its members, the goal of which is to identify actionable solutions to advance infrastructure development and financing. They also provide a space to address policy questions and initiate collaborative projects among members.

This report describes a standardized NIA Implementation Roadmap created by the World Economic Forum in close cooperation with S&P Global. By defining a series of activities that have proven to be effective in implementing NIA successfully at a country level, the Forum aspires to expand its reach and further the adoption of the model in additional countries, municipalities and regions around the world.

This publication is intended to serve as a blueprint for policy-makers, private entities and multilateral development banks (MDBs) that want to introduce a sustainable model for public-private collaboration in their respective countries or jurisdictions.