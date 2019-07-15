Discover Material Insights with S&P DJI ESG Data

Jul. 15 2019 — A quarter of all professionally managed assets now incorporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations,1 from the impact of climate change to equality and human rights. The rich history of S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) in this area began in 1999 by pioneering ESG indexing with the launch of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), which marks its 20th anniversary in 2019.

S&P DJI continues to lead sustainable indexing solutions with a suite of more than 150 headline ESG benchmarks, shaping the sustainable investing landscape. The industry has changed considerably over the past 20 years, from a focus on sector exclusions borne out of the socially responsible investment (SRI) movement, to more nuanced approaches to broad market ownership that reweight based on company performance on ESG. These are largely driven by the improved availability and quality of ESG data, amplified by the launch of S&P DJI ESG Scores— a rigorous new ESG dataset cultivated over 20 years of sustainable investment experience by our partner, RobecoSAM (through its SAM2 brand), that are now available to the market for the first time.