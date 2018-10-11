 articles Corporate /en/research-insights/articles/deliveries-on-line-17-of-us-colonial-pipeline-halt-due-to-michael content
Deliveries on Line 17 of US' Colonial Pipeline halt due to Michael

Houston, Oct. 11 2018 — Colonial Pipeline said Thursday it was maintaining normal operations except for Line 17, which lost power due to what is now Tropical Storm Michael, leading to a fall in refined product deliveries to some parts of southern Georgia.

The US pipeline operator said commercial power was lost due to the storm at Americus, Albany and Bainbridge in Georgia and "deliveries are not being made to customers at those terminal locations at this time."

Colonial operates two main pipelines -- the 1.37 million b/d gasoline-only Line 1 and the 1.16 million b/d distillate-only Line 2. The 150,000 b/d Line 17 is a stub line off the main lines from Atlanta to Bainbridge, Georgia, and mainly carries middle distillates.

However, Colonial said is taking precautions at its facilities in South Carolina and North Carolina.

