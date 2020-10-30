Daily Update: October 30, 2020

Subscribe on LinkedIn to be notified of each new Daily Update—a curated selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global.







In a rare moment of unambiguously good news, the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis announced yesterday that economic output grew 7.4% in the third quarter, or 33.1% on an annualized basis. This represents the fastest expansion since World War II.

The positive numbers were driven by a 40.7% increase in consumer spending on durable goods.

While the economic rebound appears strong in the world’s largest economy, output has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels. GDP remains 3.5% below the level seen in the fourth quarter of last year, which was the last period of growth prior to the contractions prompted by the pandemic during the first and second quarters.

“The historic 33% bounce in third quarter GDP is welcome news, and stronger than our 29.5% forecast. But keep in mind, we still need to regain 34% of the $1.95 trillion lost during the COVID-19 recession to get back to pre-crisis GDP levels seen in the fourth quarter of 2019,” S&P Global U.S. Chief Economist Beth Ann Bovino told the Daily Update. “The overall third quarter GDP gain was helped by strong gains in home sales, home improvements and consumer spending. But with job prospects still dim for many people with lower-paying jobs, we suspect they did not share in this activity.”

In recent economic forecasts, Ms. Bovino anticipated strong growth based on healthy consumer spending.

Fifty-two percent of American consumers expect to their spending to remain the same over the next 90 days, according to a survey conducted between Oct. 2-19 by 451 Research, an offering of S&P Global Market Intelligence. A slightly larger percentage, or 58.6% of survey respondents, cited COVID-19 as their greatest concern when it came to their personal finances, mirroring a broader market concern that a further spike in cases and a return to lockdowns could limit further growth.

Some economists warn that the paralysis in Washington—particularly the lack of action to advance a new economic stimulus package—leading up to the presidential election may lead to a double-dip or W-shaped recovery. Last month, JP Morgan cut its forecast for U.S. economic growth in the fourth quarter of this year from 3.5% to 2.5% based on the absence of new stimulus funds.

“In looking at the trajectory of GDP, the risks to our forecast would be a flare up in COVID-19 cases as the ‘bridge’ from government stimulus only makes it halfway to the other side, all while trade tensions with China rise,” Ms. Bovino told the Daily Update.

Uncertainty in the Global Economy

Infrastructure After COVID-19: Risk of Another Lost Decade of U.S. State Government Capital Investment

As the country begins to recover from the COVID-19-induced recession, which was even more severe than the Great Recession, S&P Global Ratings sees a growing risk of continued underinvestment in infrastructure.

—Read the full report from S&P Global Ratings







Financials Top Trump, Biden Contributions as Political Donations Shatter Records

With the rest of the U.S. economy in a tailspin in 2020, presidential politics is a growth industry. Spending on the presidential election alone is expected to hit $6.6 billion, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. The previous record, in 2016, was $2.4 billion.

—Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence







Slowdown in Euro Area Economy Forces ECB to 'Recalibrate' Policy

The European Central Bank will reevaluate its policy instruments in response to a "fairly dark" outlook for the euro area economy as member states lock down their economies amid a second spike in COVID-19 cases, ECB President Christine Lagarde said after the bank's latest monetary policy meeting.

—Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence







The Future of Credit

Five Dangers for Credit Markets Awash with Liquidity

The unprecedented level of liquidity currently present in the economy could potentially create problems for credit markets.

—Read the full report from S&P Global Ratings







Quick Take: Private Equity-Backed Buyout Loans Rebound Thanks to Secondary Deals

The resurgence of U.S. leveraged loan issuance in the second half of 2020 has come from many directions, and among them is rebounding supply from transactions supporting private equity-backed buyouts.

—Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence







Pandemic Sees Europe's Defensive TMT Sector Accessing More, but Cheaper, Debt

Technology, media and telecom companies in Europe are unsurprisingly taking out more debt this year than last, although investor returns from the sector's borrowing remain below the average, according to data from LCD, an offering of S&P Global Market Intelligence.

—Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence







Listen: Cracking & Fracking: A Review of the Each Presidential Candidate’s Energy Platform and What it Means for Credit Quality

In this edition of Cracking & Fracking, S&P Ratings takes a deep dive into each candidates energy policy and the potential credit impact on the various energy related sectors and states that have a meaningful energy exposure.

—Listen and subscribe to Cracking & Fracking, a podcast from S&P Global Ratings







ESG in the Time of COVID-19

Listen: Wildfires, Pandemic and Pipeline Maintenance Complicate U.S. West Coast Storage Outlook

Market insights on energy transition, tomorrow's fuels and energy sources, and the implications for commodity markets, from oil to power to metals.

—Listen and subscribe to Commodities Focus, a podcast from S&P Global Platts







1,500 Organizations Back Climate Disclosure Guidance: TCFD Report

More than 1,500 organizations have expressed their support for climate risk disclosure recommendations since 2019, an international task force attached to global financial watchdog the Financial Stability Board said Oct. 29.

—Read the full article from S&P Global Platts







Study Finds Systemwide Clean Energy Approach Could save PJM States Billions

A new study unveiled Oct. 28 foresees large cost savings and greenhouse gas emission reductions within the PJM Interconnection if its 13 member states were to agree on a regional clean energy strategy instead of pursuing a piecemeal approach.

—Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence







The Future of Energy & Commodities

Industrial Gas Demand to Resume Growth Trajectory as Hurricane Season Nears End

Demand from the broader U.S. industrial gas sector appears primed to return to pre-pandemic levels by later this year.

—Read the full article from S&P Global Platts







Nearly 85% of U.S. Gulf Oil Offline from Zeta; Refiners Restart After Power Outages

Producers took 85% of the US Gulf's crude oil flows ahead of Hurricane Zeta and, now that the storm has passed, some Louisiana refineries are beginning to restart after suffering from the widespread power outages throughout the New Orleans area.

—Read the full article from S&P Global Platts







Major Course Change Unlikely at CFTC, Chairman Says

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's overall agenda is unlikely change much if a Democrat is elected president, although there could be shifts in emphasis, such as an increased focus by the derivatives regulator on climate change, Chairman Heath Tarbert said Oct. 29.

—Read the full article from S&P Global Platts







Listen: China in Focus: Demand Recovery, Import Outlook and Peak Oil Scenarios

S&P Global Platts Head of News in Asia Mriganka Jaipuriyar, senior oil writer Oceana Zhou, and Head of Global Demand and Asia Analytics Dr. Kang Wu examine China's prospects in a world that continues to face an immense oil demand destruction, forecasts of peak oil demand amid a decarbonization drive across the globe, and the implications the US elections might have on China's near to medium term growth.

—Listen and subscribe to Global Oil Markets, a podcast from S&P Global Platts







