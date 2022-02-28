Daily Update: May 3, 2023

Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy.

With Higher Prices, Upstream Comes Roaring Back

As investors contemplated the energy transition to low-carbon energy, underinvestment in oil and gas exploration and production became the new normal. While owning upstream assets such as oil and gas wells and rigs has always been a volatile business, no one wants to be stuck holding stranded assets when, and if, nuclear fusion comes online. But high energy prices associated with the war in Ukraine have renewed interest in upstream investment. As companies scramble to meet demand for new exploration and production, an extended period of underinvestment in the upstream is creating the specter of long-term shortages and higher prices. Even with the energy transition well underway, demand for oil and gas looks set to be healthy for decades to come.

Prior to the G-7 Ministers' Meeting on Climate, Energy and Environment in Japan over April 15–16, the International Energy Agency released a report calling for additional upstream investment in natural gas. While government initiatives in the US, Europe and Japan incentivize investment in clean energy and low-carbon fuels, the agency cautioned that additional upstream investment will be required, even assuming flat or declining natural gas demand. This demand is projected to climb in emerging markets over the next five years, but existing global capacity and recently approved natural gas projects will not have sufficient capacity to meet demand.

According to S&P Global Commodity Insights, the war in Ukraine has driven a sudden rush in upstream activity after an extended period of underinvestment. This activity is driving up upstream capital costs and operating costs. In 2022, the S&P Global Upstream Capital Costs Index — a measure of the capital costs for businesses that extract oil and natural gas — ended the year with an overall increase of almost 10%. Meanwhile, the S&P Global Upstream Operating Costs Index, which tracks and forecasts the cost of materials and services that must be procured for upstream operations, grew by just under 9.5% for the year.

"Production efficiency is dropping while operating expenditure is rising, project budgets and schedule milestones are being missed, and key suppliers are struggling to provide labor and materials on time," consultants at McKinsey & Co. wrote in a March research paper on oil and gas industry costs. "It's a vicious cycle: more work is carried out under emergency conditions, which is increasingly expensive."

The production cuts by OPEC and its allies are also likely to affect capital spending, rig count and output levels, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights. Upstream output is likely to increase for natural gas and oil, especially for private operators backed by private equity, who will want to take advantage of higher energy prices.

Higher demand and costs for upstream operations aren’t bad news for everyone. Halliburton, an oilfield services provider, has seen a substantial increase in revenues, and its projects are expected to experience strong demand through 2024.

"Everything I see today validates the strength and duration of this multiyear upcycle," Halliburton CEO Jeff Miller said during a first-quarter earnings conference call. "The commodity price volatility in the first quarter does not change our view of customer demand and a tight services market.”

Today is Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Written by Nathan Hunt.







Economy

Capital Markets

Global Trade

Sustainability

Energy & Commodities

Technology & Media

