Daily Update: March 9, 2023

Notes from CERAWeek

This week, CERAWeek by S&P Global has been running in Houston. CERAWeek is widely considered the world’s premier energy conference, with executives from across the sector gathering every year to assess, project and connect. Last year’s conference happened under the shadow of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which had occurred just days before. While the war in Ukraine continues, this year’s upheaval is the Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden in August 2022.

Experts at CERAWeek have generally professed shock at the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in the U.S. The act allocates $369 billion to energy and climate and provides tax credits, which could result in much higher spending. While the law’s incentives and tax breaks have changed the game globally, more work needs to be done in terms of permitting and execution to make the energy transition a reality. Still, a sense of palpable optimism about the prospects for the energy transition has pervaded the conference.

There is concern at CERAWeek that the narrative around the energy transition has been needlessly simplified. The transition away from carbon-intensive fuels will be complex and time-consuming, panelists at the conference insisted. In all likelihood, traditional energy sources will continue in parallel with renewables for decades to come.

“We have gotten ourselves in a pickle,” Barbara Burger, a senior adviser for Lazard, said on a panel discussing the role of private equity. “Because we like simple, binary narratives: This is good and this is bad. This is clean and this is dirty. The energy transition is a slow system development. It’s going to be an ‘and’ world in energy markets — gas and oil and hydrogen and wind and solar.”

Many experts stressed the vital role that natural gas will continue to play in the energy transition due to the resource’s lower relative carbon intensity. Natural gas discussions tended to lead in two directions — panelists talked either about the energy security issues around natural gas and liquefied natural gas created by the war in Ukraine, or about natural gas as a feedstock for blue hydrogen with some carbon capture and sequestration.

Another element of the traditional energy mix getting new consideration for a net-zero world is nuclear energy. While there have been promising developments with nuclear fusion in the last few months, most experts at CERAWeek seem to agree that commercialized fusion may be decades away. However, there is a lot of interest in small modular reactors that generate less power but cost less to build and can be located at points along the grid close to power usage.

Unsurprisingly for a major energy conference, oil was a major topic of discussion. On the first day of CERAWeek, OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais suggested that OPEC’s alliance with the Kremlin and nine other producers was crucial for market stability.

On March 8, TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanné warned the conference’s attendees that capping the price of Russian oil is "dangerous" for markets and will be difficult to remove. But that opinion was not universally shared. ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance said during his session the previous year that he believes that the U.S. ban on importing Russian oil, gas and products "makes sense," given Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Despite optimism about opportunities under the Inflation Reduction Act and talk of a “balanced” energy transition, it seems there are no tidy narratives for energy markets. CERAWeek confirmed these are complex markets with overlapping, intricate and, at times, self-justifying narratives.

Economy

Nigeria Cash Crisis Hits Activity In February

In the musical Cabaret, Liza Minelli sang that ‘Money makes the world go round.’ The enduring truth of this lyric is evident in Nigeria at present, where a shortage of cash in circulation has had a severe halting effect on economic activity. February Stanbic IBTC Bank PMI data, compiled by S&P Global, signaled the sharpest decline in business activity since the Nigeria PMI survey began in 2014, outside of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fuel shortages exacerbated the cash-related difficulties facing firms. Coming during an election period, these challenges mean that the incoming government will have a full inbox when taking office.

Capital Markets

EMEA Structured Finance Chart Book: March 2023

Investor-placed securitization issuance for February 2023 was just short of €10 billion — around half the volume in February 2022. This means that overall issuance for the first two months of the year — at €14 billion — was down 42% compared with 2022. By contrast, European benchmark covered bond issuance has started the year very strongly, already reaching nearly €67 billion — up more than 80% on even the robust volumes recorded in the first two months of 2022.

Global Trade

U.S. Ramps Up Exports To Europe To Fill Energy Gap Left By Russia-Ukraine War

Trade between the U.S. and Europe is growing, driven largely by higher exports of American fuels to help the eurozone weather the energy crisis sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The total value of exports from the U.S. to EU countries rose 28.6% to $403.20 billion in 2022, according to data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau and compiled by Panjiva. The U.S. ramped up exports of liquefied natural gas to Europe in the aftermath of the near-total removal of cheap Russian gas to the region. As the war in Ukraine continues and Europe remains largely cut off from Russian fuels, the region will continue to rely on storage and imports to shore up energy supplies, said Chris Rogers, head of supply chain research at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Sustainability

The Path To Gender Parity: Women CEOs Remain Rare. How Are Companies Addressing Lack Of Women In Leadership?

International Women’s Day on March 8 is an occasion to put a spotlight on the role of women in the workplace, particularly at a time when companies face growing pressure from investors and other stakeholders to increase the diversity of their workforces, boards and management teams. Out of more than 5,400 companies assessed in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, or CSA, only 4.4% had a woman CEO, according to a new analysis. The utilities sector has the highest percentage of women CEOs in that universe, at 10.6%.

Energy & Commodities

China, Stronger Economies To Drive Global Oil Demand Growth In 2023, 2024: US EIA

The end of pandemic-related lockdowns in China is expected to spur travel and drive growth in global oil demand in 2023, while a brighter economic picture across the world next year will attribute to continued oil demand growth in 2024, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said March 7. Liquid fuels consumption in China is forecast to be 700,000 b/d higher in 2023 compared with 2022, the agency said in its March Short-Term Energy Outlook. That growth is seen as the main driver of an expected 1.5 million b/d increase in global oil demand this year to 100.9 million b/d, a 430,000 b/d jump from last month's estimate.

Technology & Media

Cable Subscribers Found In Telco Footprints Show Modest Growth

According to MediaCensus data, the top U.S. cable internet service providers did not show aggressive signs of expansion into telco footprints. Altice USA Inc. expanded its reach the most compared to its multiple system operator peers in the year ended September 2022, entering 86 unique telco-served ZIPs. Comcast Corp. and Charter Communications Inc. were not present in new telco ZIP codes but grew their household footprint significantly over the last year (425,000 and 329,000 subs, respectively) within those territories.

