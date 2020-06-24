Daily Update: June 24, 2020

Latin America is the epicenter of the pandemic with more than 2 million cases across the region. Brazil, Peru, and Chile make up three of the 10 countries suffering most from the global health crisis. While the United States still has the highest number of infections and deaths, Brazil will likely surpass the U.S. to become the hardest-hit country by the end of July. Peru and Chile currently have more cases of the virus per capita than the U.S.

The economic impacts of the pandemic continue to worsen, dampening outlooks for corporations.

"Since the pandemic-related recession began, the Latin American corporations with the lowest ratings have seen the most downgrades. We expect the pace of defaults to accelerate, with potentially more than 30 issuers facing default risks by the end of the year, slightly more than 10% of our rated portfolio in the region,” S&P Global Ratings said in a June 23 report. “The default rate could even climb beyond that if poor business conditions last longer than we anticipate.”

Nine Latin American companies rated by S&P Global Ratings have defaulted since February.

“Under the current conditions, we expect a GDP contraction three times larger than the region's GDP drop during the 2008-2009 global financial crisis. However, defaults won't be three times those of 2008-2009 mainly because we expect this recession to be shorter. Companies are also better capitalized, are less exposed to currency mismatches, and have generally stronger liquidity positions than in 2008-2009,” S&P Global Ratings said.

Latin American technology, media, and communications companies’ first-quarter results were not seriously impacted because most countries in the region began implementing coronavirus-containment measures toward the end of March, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Cash reserves swelled, revenues decreased, and debt grew. Most companies maintained business-as-usual subscriber gains and losses among residential services.

The first-quarter saw “no perceived slowdown in multichannel cord cutting or significant increase in fixed-broadband adoption” for such Latin American technology, media, and communications corporates, the S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis showed. Companies in the sector “expect reductions in gross additions due to the closure of points of sales and social distancing policies restricting new installations as well as reduced churn as customers avoid the risk of being left with no service, helped by government restrictions on disconnection of delinquent clients” as the crisis continues.

In Brazil, low-income levels and weak fiscal positioning by the government will constrain the country's economic resilience from the pandemic, according to S&P Global Ratings, which expects a 4.6% growth contraction this year, followed by a 3.3% boost next year.

Last week, on June 17, the country’s central bank cut the interest rates for the fourth time this year by 0.75 percentage point, to 2.25%. Analysts believe the move will have a marginal impact on regenerating credit growth.

"In the past, such an interest rate drop would have naturally bolstered a higher pace of lending. But in an environment with high credit risks, banks will continue to be restrictive and selective with their loans no matter how low the [interest rate] goes,” Miguel Ribeiro de Oliveira, executive director of the ANEFAC finance executives association, told S&P Global Market Intelligence.

As pressure on Brazilian banks is likely to surge due to nonperforming assets and loan growth may slow as the crisis hits trade, corporate demand for credit, and consumer banking, according to S&P Global Ratings. Regulatory measures can mitigate some of the risk in repayment of corporate and personal loans.

"'Should I lend money to a company if I'm not sure that it will open three months from now?' 'Should I lend to a consumer who might not have a job by then?' Those are the types of questions that banks keep asking themselves these days," Mr. Oliveira said.

On a positive note, 2 million Colombians have opened bank accounts for the first time since the start of the crisis—600,000 more people than those who did so during the entirety of 2019, according to the financial inclusion government institution Banca de las Oportunidades. In order for citizens to receive governmental pandemic relief, Colombia required citizens to have a bank account.

Uncertainty in the Global Economy

COVID-19 Could Shave More Than $10B Off US Digital Ad Revenues In 2020

Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc. and other leading U.S. digital ad firms saw immediate impacts in March 2020 from COVID-19 as growth rates plummeted by 15% to 30% for the month. While most still managed healthy gains for the first quarter of 2020, shelter-in-place orders that blanketed much of America and the world for the second quarter of 2020 raises the possibility of the first annual decline in U.S. digital ad revenues since 2009. The health of the digital ad sector also has broad implications across the U.S. advertising ecosystem as a whole as digital advertising accounted for over 40% of total U.S. ad revenues in 2019 — far higher than the 11.4% share it held back in 2009 during the last recession.

Pandemic delivers double shot of bad news to global coffee industry

Surging production and modest consumption growth are increasing the pressure on the global coffee industry as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt the supply chains of more than 50 bean growing and processing countries. World coffee production is forecast to reach a six-year high of 176.1 million bags (each weighing 60 kilograms) in 2020-21, an increase of 9.1 million bags compared to the previous year, according to data published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in June. The main driver is Brazil, whose Arabica bean output is forecast to rise 6.8 million bags above the previous season to 47.8 million bags. Global ending stocks are expected to jump to a six-year high as production outpaces consumption, the USDA said.

The Future of Credit

Corporate Defaults In Latin America Could Exceed 10% By Year-End

As we expected, the recession has hit the weakest credits the hardest. Since late February, numerous 'BB'-rated issuers have slipped into lower categories. As Chart 2 shows, the rating distribution has skewed to lower categories, especially 'CCC+', for the lowest-rated corporations since the end of February 2020.

BBB Bond Downgrades Added USD 88 Billion to the High-Yield Bond Market YTD

In recent years, one noticeable development in the corporate bond market has been the rapid growth of the BBB bond market in terms of its absolute amount and relative share of investment-grade corporate bonds. As of May 2020, BBB corporate bonds grew by 214% to USD 3.6 billion over the past 10 years, while their share in overall investment-grade bonds increased from 38% to 54%. Prior to the recent market turmoil due to COVID-19, the rapid increase of BBB bonds had already raised concerns among investors that the high-yield bond market might have difficulty absorbing a wave of potential downgrades with a credit market correction. Some investors have been paying closer attention to the rating outlooks for BBB bonds to monitor their overall credit quality. In this blog, S&P Dow Jones Indices reviews the historical composition of BBB bonds with negative credit outlooks and the annual transition of bonds that started the year with BBB ratings but were downgraded to join the high-yield bond index by year-end.

CLO Pulse Q1 2020: Sector Averages Of Reinvesting European CLO Assets

European collateral loan obligations (CLOs) typically benefit from portfolio diversification, both from an issuer and sector perspective, with CLO managers maintaining portfolios of leveraged loans that have an average exposure to 136 different corporate issuers operating across 38 different industry categories. S&P Global Ratings’ inaugural edition of sector average metrics for European CLO assets focuses on loans issued by over 480 corporate issuers, which represents over 90% of the assets under management held in reinvesting European CLOs rated by S&P Global Ratings as reported at March 31. We calculated the average metrics for all floating-rate assets with both an S&P Global Ratings' credit rating and an S&P Global Ratings' recovery rating (the S&P Global Ratings-rated CLO assets), weighted by the euro notional exposure to each asset.

Banking Sector Under Pressure

Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Brazil

S&P Global Ratings classifies the banking sector of Brazil in group '6' under its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA). Other countries in group '6' include China, Colombia, Portugal, Thailand, Trinidad & Tobago, South Africa, and Uruguay. Our bank criteria use our BICRA economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. The anchor for banks operating only in Brazil is 'bb+'.

Japan biggest bank mulls cutting off risky overseas borrowers amid recession

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. may cut off loans to some risky and unprofitable overseas borrowers following a planned expanded review this fiscal year, an official said, amid rising loan-loss risk as pandemic-caused recession hit their markets abroad. The largest Japanese bank by assets plans to review the credit profile of about 600 customers outside Japan in the current fiscal year ending March 2021, up from about 500 in the previous fiscal year, an unnamed official from the bank told S&P Global Market Intelligence. The lender had severed ties with 100 non-Japanese borrowers after a review in the previous fiscal year, the official said.

ESG in the Time of COVID-19

The Essential Podcast, Episode 13: Beyond the Balance Sheet – ESG and Intersectionality

Mona Naqvi, Head of ESG Product Strategy, North America at S&P Dow Jones Indices, joins The Essential Podcast to discuss the issue of intersectionality for investment strategy, the difference between engagement and divestment, and the challenge of social measurement. Listen and subscribe to this podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Deezer, and our podcast page.

INTERVIEW: Uniper sees strong support for Wilhelmshaven LNG, hydrogen unit

Uniper sees strong regional and national support for its LNG project at Wilhelmshaven with a senior official at the German utility saying it was the best placed LNG project in Germany. Uniper COO David Bryson said the company was also actively looking for opportunities in sustainable hydrogen, with its Wilhelmshaven coal plant site an attractive location. In the UK, however, a coherent hydrogen strategy was awaited. "We are very pleased about developments at Wilhelmshaven. For us it is the best placed LNG project Germany has in terms of its geography and cost efficiency," Bryson told S&P Global Platts in an interview.

EC plans euro-based hydrogen benchmark by 2021: draft EU strategy

The European Commission plans to develop a benchmark for euro-denominated hydrogen trades by 2021, according to an unofficial draft of its EU hydrogen strategy expected on July 8. The aim is to reduce European market players' "foreign exchange risks" for hydrogen imports and exports by developing "a structured international hydrogen market in euros," according to the draft made available to the Euractiv news agency on June 22. "Hydrogen being a nascent market, the commission will develop a benchmark for euro-denominated transactions in hydrogen, thus contributing to consolidate the role of the euro in trade of sustainable energy," the draft said.

China's fuel cell vision gives Toyota chance to expand hydrogen footprint

The immense potential that China's commercial transport sector offers for hydrogen has prompted some companies in Asia's top energy consumer to tap the expertise of leading automakers, such as Toyota Motor Corp, to jointly pursue opportunities in the fuel cell electric vehicles, or FCEV, space. Unlike Japan and the US, where the FCEV market is largely dominated by passenger cars, the vast majority of fuel cell vehicles in China are commercial vehicles, such as buses, trucks and utility vehicles. "In accordance with the technology roadmap for energy-saving and new-energy Vehicles announced by China in 2016, the FCEV market, primarily for commercial vehicles, is growing at a pace not seen anywhere else in the world," Toyota Motor Corp said in a recent statement announcing the creation of a new joint venture between Toyota and five Chinese companies.

Written and compiled by Molly Mintz.