Daily Update: July 10, 2020

Kanye West—the rapper, fashion designer, and erstwhile presidential candidate—received one for his clothing company, Yeezy. The Ayn Rand Institute, which is vocal in its opposition of federal funding, took one. So did Jeff Koons, the artist whose most recent sculpture sold for more than $91 million last year.

Data released on June 6 by the Small Business Association showing the names and some identifying details of the companies that received at least $150,000 in Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, funding, prompted scrutiny over whether many of the businesses actually needed the relief. Nearly 90% of all distributed loans were for less than that amount, and the average loan size was $107,000, according to the SBA, which has $149 billion in funding remaining in the program. Approximately $30 billion in loans was returned to the Treasury Department by large firms. Some of the companies that participated in the program—totaling 90,000 in number—received aid, but didn’t promise to stimulate job creation in their loan applications.

Approximately 5 million businesses across the U.S. have received portions of the $520 billion in federal loans allocated through the PPP. The SBA’s program is designed to provide enterprises with fewer than 500 employees funding to incentivize maintaining employees on payrolls. The PPP loans are forgivable if companies use at least 60% of funding for payroll and if employees are paid for eight weeks without layoffs or furloughs. Economists agree that the program, implemented under Congress’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, has kept small businesses afloat even as the program got off to a rocky start due to unclear guidance from the government, community lenders having difficulty accessing the program, and early maxing out of funds.

PPP loans appear to have prevented unemployment insurance claims from skyrocketing in some of the U.S. states that are benefiting most from the program, according to a S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis of SBA data.

“High PPP funding is correlated with states that have been able to keep unemployment numbers low relative to other states. Six of the top 10 states in terms of total loan approvals as a percentage of small business payroll across that state — South Dakota (93%), Utah (93%), Nebraska (92%), Idaho (91%), Kansas (90%), and North Dakota (90%) — were also among the 10 states with the lowest insured unemployment rates for the week ended June 13,” according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. “Through the first two rounds of funding ended June 30, Florida and Hawaii, two tourism and hospitality/leisure-heavy states, led the way with a 96% PPP approval rate as a percentage of small business payroll, according to the SBA. Virginia (72%) and Massachusetts (73%), meanwhile, had the lowest approval over that span. Massachusetts (15.9%) ranked sixth-highest among states in terms of insured unemployment rate.”

S&P Global Ratings found in May that nearly 60% of first-round PPP loans, with an average size of $206,000, were distributed to industries less affected by social distancing and were concentrated in states with lower levels of downturn-induced unemployment.

More than 30 U.S. banks may earn as much from the PPP loans as they reported in net revenue for all of last year, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Financial, legal, and reputational risks remain.

“The PPP is providing much-needed relief to millions of American small businesses, supporting more than 51 million jobs and over 80% of all small business employees, who are the drivers of economic growth in our country,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said in a statement. “We are particularly pleased that 27% of the program’s reach in low- and moderate-income communities, which is in proportion to percentage of population in these areas.”

Written and compiled by Molly Mintz.