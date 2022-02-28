Daily Update: January 12, 2024

Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy.

Looking Back at 2023 in Oil Markets

Oil markets don’t lend themselves to prediction. The inherent volatility and capriciousness of oil markets means that any given estimate on price direction is likely to be wrong, then right for a while, and then wrong again. However, oil markets do tend to reward hindsight since their fascinating variability makes for fast-paced narratives. Two podcasts from S&P Global Commodity Insights, EnergyCents and Platts Oil Markets, recently looked back at 2023 to see how these confounding and unpredictable markets wobbled through the year that was.

The biggest news of 2023 is probably that the supply scarcity fears that had everyone talking a few years ago were probably overblown. Back in 2021, there was a real concern that under-investment was going to create supply shortages that would eventually lead to structurally higher prices. It didn’t quite work out that way.

Last year gave oil markets their first taste of how a post-pandemic normal looks. The OPEC+ group appears to have acted on their belief that supply would be the driving factor in markets. This led to a bit of a credibility gap. OPEC+ countries, led by Saudi Arabia and its close allies, have attempted to manage prices through production cuts, but this hasn’t led to permanently higher oil prices. The latest round of cuts announced in November 2023 seemed to have a more voluntary flavor. OPEC’s supply management efforts are appearing less tactical and more permanent. The commitment to production cuts is ongoing and keeps getting deeper.

OPEC is constrained by the fact that it only controls about 40% of the market. The Americas, and particularly the US, have responded to OPEC’s supply cuts with supply growth. OPEC’s actions have surely functioned to maintain prices at the current level, but this has merely incentivized the Americans to take market share at the higher prices, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights. The Americas will continue to be the major contributors to supply growth in the coming year. US growth has been consistent with the levels reached during the shale boom of the middle of the last decade.

An additional pressure on OPEC’s Middle Eastern core members has been the war in Gaza. While the conflict does not currently involve OPEC members, the Middle East is feeling more geopolitical volatility than it has in years. There is no predicting the ultimate impact, as political events in the Middle East tend to manifest in physical markets very quickly. While the US continues to play its historical role of trying to reduce tensions, China — having replaced the US as the biggest buyer in the region — has more skin in the game.

The oil market also saw its first hints of slowing demand in 2023, particularly for gasoline or petrol. Gasoline demand is already believed to have peaked in the US. This will start to impact the global price, if it hasn’t already. Nevertheless, global demand growth was strong last year, despite concerns over the state of the Chinese and US economies.

The final big news of 2023 appears to be the reduced impacts of sanctions on Russian crude and refined products. China and India were the big winners from sanctions in 2023, buying Russian oil on the cheap. But the price differential on Russian oil is shrinking, and the flow of Russian crude and refined products remains robust. Russian diesel is flowing into Brazil. Russian naphtha is flowing into Asia. And Russian crude appears to be buoying supplies coming out of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates

Today is Friday, January 12, 2024, and here is today's essential intelligence.The next edition of the Daily Update will publish on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Written by Nathan Hunt.







Economy

Declines In Temporary Employment Signal Possible Trouble For Broader Economy

American businesses are shedding temporary workers, a sign that a robust US jobs market may be weakening and the odds of a soft landing for the economy may be diminishing. While the overall US workforce added 216,000 jobs in December 2023, the number of temporary workers fell by 33,300. That marked the 13th time in the previous 14 months that the ranks of temporary workers tumbled, according to the latest US government jobs report.

—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence









Access more insights on the global economy >







Capital Markets

European Structured Finance Outlook 2024: Pushing On Through

European securitization issuance could pick up to €95 billion in 2024, given a larger call pipeline, a recovery in some areas of underlying lending and rising market engagement from bank originators, after their recent limited activity. Structured finance ratings are weathering the effects of higher prices and interest rates, remaining largely stable through the current period of stress, especially at investment-grade levels.

—Read the report from S&P Global Ratings









Access more insights on capital markets >







Global Trade

Container Freight Rates To Europe Spike To 15-Month High As Red Sea Attacks Continue

Major liner companies have maintained their push on European container freight rates amid ongoing attacks on shipping through the Bab al-Mandab Strait by Yemen-based Houthi rebels, lifting rates to 15-month highs. Diversions away from the Suez Canal to the Cape of Good Hope route are causing constricted container supply due to additional lead times, blank sailings and potential port congestion. Together with an uptake in demand ahead of the Chinese New Year holidays next month, this is driving increasingly bullish market sentiment in the near term, according to market sources.

—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights









Access more insights on global trade >







Sustainability

Coal Power, Mining And Finance Are Still Obstacles To Net-Zero

Coal is responsible for more greenhouse gas emissions than any other fossil fuel, making it one of the largest contributors to climate change. While some power utilities, energy companies and national governments have moved away from burning coal, hundreds of unabated coal-fired power plants and new coal mines are currently being developed, according to S&P Global data.

—Read the article from S&P Global Sustainable1









Access more insights on sustainability >







Energy & Commodities

Listen: 2024 Outlook | Chemical Week Podcast

S&P Global Commodity Insights chemicals journalists Kristen Hays and Abdulaziz Ehtaiba, along with CW editor-in-chief Rob Westervelt, sit down with host Vincent Valk for a discussion of the 2024 outlook. Topics include the threat of petchems oversupply, what to expect in Europe and China, the impact of high interest rates and where the energy transition goes from here.

—Listen and subscribe to Chemical Week, a podcast from S&P Global Commodity Insights









Access more insights on energy and commodities >







Technology & Media

Football Tops Among Televised Sports In The US, Q3 2023

Results from Kagan's US Consumer Insights online survey conducted in the third quarter of 2023 show football as the most-watched major global sport, followed by baseball and basketball. Survey respondents were aged 18 or older and were asked to select sports that they or anyone in their household typically view.

—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence









Access more insights on technology and media >