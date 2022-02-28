Daily Update: January 11, 2024

Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy.

The Energy Transition Will Be Untidy by Design

Complex systems are messy. Whether we are talking about the global economy or the human brain, complex systems always include redundancy, waste and resource disparity. However, this messiness of complex systems is not a bug — it’s a feature. Redundancy and waste lead to resiliency since there is no single point of failure. Because the energy transition is being funded through capitalist investment, rather than through the direction of a command economy, the energy transition will share this essential messiness. Aspects of the energy transition will appear wasteful or misdirected. Freeze any complex system in time, and the temporary inefficiencies will be glaring. But the benefit of a complex system is that the resiliency of the system plays out over time; capital flows from areas of high concentration to low concentration, and redundancy opens multiple pathways to growth.

Saugata Saha, president of S&P Global Commodity Insights, writing in Commodity Insights Magazine, suggests that the hundreds of billions of dollars in direct investments and capital market transactions this year will catalyze fundamental change in the global energy system. However, the deployment of this surge of capital does not fit what technologists and policymakers anticipated.

First, the energy transition is not a linear progression from fossil fuel dependency to increasing renewable adoption and carbon capture. In some cases, energy security and affordability take precedence over energy transition, at least in the short term. Even investment in clean energy is not evenly distributed — 82% of investment has been in electrification and the associated deployment of renewable power, while investments in carbon capture and storage are lagging.

Investment related to the energy transition is flowing unevenly to countries and economies. For every $10 invested in renewable energy, $8 is going to developed economies plus China. Meanwhile, the vast investment necessary for the fast-industrializing Global South is conspicuously absent. S&P Global estimates the current funding shortfall in clean energy investment at approximately $700 billion. Emerging economies are far more likely to fall into this funding gap as investors chase higher margins in developed economies.

The approach of allowing the market to dictate energy transition funding is baked into many government approaches. The Inflation Reduction Act in the United States is designed to attract private funding to renewable energy projects through a series of tax incentives, grants and loans. Private equity has responded by investing heavily in the energy transition. More than $500 billion was invested in the energy transition during 2023, and that figure is likely to continue to grow.

According to Saha, “staying close to market fundamentals, and using thoughtful and transparent pricing methodologies, energy financiers and institutional investors have been able to match longer-duration capital with bigger bets on earlier stage technologies set to deploy later this decade, including hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization and storage.”

The inefficiency and misallocation of capital in clean energy will continue to be featured in the media and in the public pronouncements of politicians and critics. Some of this criticism is appropriate and merited. But the complex system that will drive the fundamental transformation of the energy sector requires some messiness. That’s just capitalism.

Today is Thursday, January 11, 2024, and here is today's essential intelligence.

Written by Nathan Hunt.







Economy

US Local Governments 2024 Outlook: Stimulus Shelters Governments In 2024; Preventing Long-Term Leaks Requires Fiscal Focus Now

US local governments continue to enjoy financial stability that stems from federal stimulus distributed during the pandemic. Despite elevated inflation and rising interest rates, ongoing credit strength has led to increasing revenues and improved reserve levels. However, if local or macroeconomic conditions prevent revenues from keeping pace with expenditure growth, management teams could be pressured to balance budgets while still addressing persistent issues requiring longer-term solutions, such as demographic changes and extreme weather.

—Read the report from S&P Global Ratings









Capital Markets

ASR Leads European Insurer Market Cap Increases In Q4 2023

ASR Nederland NV had the largest quarterly percentage increase in market capitalization among the top 20 European insurers in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis. The Dutch insurer's market cap grew 20.2% to €8.94 billion in the quarter, raising it one place in the overall market cap ranking.

—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence









Global Trade

Red Sea Woes Unlikely To Dent Russia's Position As India's Top Crude Supplier

Russia emerged as the biggest crude supplier to India in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of its imports, a trend that is likely to remain intact in early 2024 despite the recent Red Sea attacks escalating fears over diversions and higher shipping costs, analysts and trade sources told S&P Global Commodity Insights.

—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights









Sustainability

Listen: What Lies Ahead For Climate Policy After COP28

As the dust settles after COP28, with world leaders finally agreeing to shift energy systems away from fossil fuels, scrutiny of the climate impact of energy policy is set to intensify in 2024. The thorny issue of finance is likely to dominate the climate debate this year, and with economic and geopolitical uncertainty still dominating the headlines, energy markets are in for a bumpy ride. In this episode of the Platts Future Energy podcast, S&P Global Commodity Insights' experts Anna Mosby, Sara Giordano, Agamoni Ghosh and Eklavya Gupte take a deep dive into some of the key outcomes from COP28 and how they might affect climate policy moving forward.

—Listen and subscribe to Platts Future Energy, a podcast from S&P Global Commodity Insights









Energy & Commodities

European Aluminum Billet Outlook For 2024 Cautiously Optimistic, But Buyer Hesitancy, Thin Margins Persist

Following a sustained downfall in 2023 in the European aluminum billet market, sources offered cautious optimism following the close of a delayed negotiation period for sellers. Through the fourth quarter of 2023, sellers noted continued hesitancy from buyers to commit to tonnages, significant delays in negotiations and a continued fall in premium levels adding further pressure to production margins, with the billet prices in both markets falling to their lowest level in over three years.

—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights









Technology & Media

US Telecom And Cable 2024 Outlook: High Interest Rates Will Weigh On Credit Quality, But Industry Fundamentals Remain Solid

Higher borrowing costs, tight financing conditions and debt leverage built up during the COVID-19 pandemic weighed on what was otherwise stable operating fundamentals for the US telecommunications and cable industry in 2023. Ratings downgrades exceeded upgrades by 5 to 1, and over 20% of our ratings are now in the 'CCC' category.

—Read the report from S&P Global Ratings









