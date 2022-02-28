Daily Update: February 23, 2024

Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy.

Venture Capital — Bottoming Out or Bouncing Back?

Beware the guilty pleasures of schadenfreude. In 2021, the venture capital industry was riding high: Transaction values hit record peaks, funding rounds increased, deals spiked and fundraising was comparatively easy. When funding collapsed in 2022, there was little sympathy for the venture capital industry. But venture capital remains a vital engine of growth for the global economy. In this funding deep freeze, innovative and promising companies may fail to realize their potential. The question of when and whether venture capital investing can bounce back matters deeply if we are to produce the next generation of technology giants, biotechnology unicorns and fintech innovators.

Few market observers believe that an imminent return to the turbo-charged venture market of the early years of this decade is likely. In a recent interview with S&P Global’s "The Essential Podcast," Gené Teare, senior data editor at Crunchbase, said: “I think everyone these days is saying that 2021 and 2020 was a market blip where venture doubled. We had around $330 billion invested globally in 2020. By 2021 was $600 billion.”

By mid-2022, the venture market had cooled, with year-over-year comparison no longer showing the drastic monthly declines they had in early 2023. Still, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence shows that year-over-year comparisons in November and December continued to demonstrate declines in both transaction value and deal count. While transaction values and deal counts had fallen more than 50% between 2021 and 2022, full-year data from 2023 shows a further decline. In 2023, funding rounds dropped a further 27% below the already depressed level of 2022. The aggregate transaction value has also fallen from $54.89 billion in 2021 to $25.34 billion in 2022 and then to $18.49 billion in 2023. Global fundraising has also decreased, as has the number of funds that have closed.

However, there may be signs that the venture capital market is picking up again. Both deal volume and deal value modestly picked up in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter. Information technology, industrials and healthcare continued to attract strong interest from investors, even though both have declined year over year in terms of funds raised and deals closed.

“The last kind of outrageous peak in the venture industry was in 2000 when $100 billion was deployed by the industry in North America, and it took 18 years to get back to that level. It took until 2018,” Matt Harris of Bain Capital Ventures said on another recent "The Essential Podcast" episode. “And so I think one factor in this prediction is just history that it takes a long time for limited partners who invest in these venture funds to forget and forgive and come back to the table. And I think that that's a good corrective method that capitalism has of curing ills of the past.”

Today is Friday, February 23, 2024, and here is today's essential intelligence.

Economy

US Economic Forecast Update: A Sturdy Job Market Keeps Growth Going

S&P Global Ratings now expects US real GDP growth of 1.6% between the fourth quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023 (up from our 0.8% forecast published last November), and US real GDP growth of 2.4% in full-year 2024 (up from our previous 1.5% forecast). The real GDP growth it forecasts for full-year 2024 is slightly weaker than the 2.5% growth the US saw in full-year 2023 (according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis' preliminary estimate), but it's in line with the 2.4% average during the 2010-2019 economic expansion. Better-than-anticipated real GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a jobs market that appears sturdier than implied just one month ago led S&P Global Ratings to revise up its forecasts.

Capital Markets

US Ether ETFs Could Exacerbate Concentration Risk

Following the US Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) approval of ether futures ETFs in 2023 and spot bitcoin ETFs on Jan. 10, 2024, market participants expect spot ether ETFs will be next. The SEC is currently reviewing eight applications for spot ether ETFs and the formal deadline for its first decision is May 23, 2024. Spot ether ETFs have already been approved in Canada, Switzerland and other European countries. According to cryptocurrency data aggregator CoinGecko, assets under management (AUM) of spot ether ETFs amounted to approximately $2 billion globally, as of February 2024.

Global Trade

Ukraine Invasion Having Profound Impact On Oil Trade Flows

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has had a profound impact on sour crude export destinations, and increased the appetite for sweet crudes among European refiners. Platts methodology has evolved to reflect this changing landscape.

Sustainability

Sustainability Insights Research: Asia-Pacific Sustainable Bonds To Step Up Growth In 2024

Sustainable bond issuance in Asia-Pacific (APAC) could rise by about 10% in 2024, reaching $260 billion, given the persistent shortfall in funding for environmental and social projects. South Korea, Japan and China will remain the largest green, social, sustainability and sustainability-linked bond (GSSSB) markets, together accounting for more than 75% of regional issuance. Local currency bonds constitute about 70% of GSSSB issuance in APAC, and will continue to dominate, particularly in the social bond category. Public sector entities across the region will remain active in issuing GSSSBs, following growth of 55% in 2023.

Energy & Commodities

Arresting The Decline: Trinidad And Tobago’s Natural Gas Supply Alternatives

Natural gas in Trinidad and Tobago plays an important role in the economy, generating nearly 80% of the country's export revenues. Over the years, the country was able to develop its natural gas sector with exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), ammonia and methanol accounting for at least 85% of available production. The country became the largest oil and gas producer in the Caribbean with peak gas production of 4 Bcf/d in 2010. However, production has dropped to 2.6 Bcf/d since then — a decline of more than a third from the peak.

Technology & Media

Investor Sentiment Toward Tech Rebounds Strongly In February

Investor sentiment toward tech has rarely been so volatile. A month ago, technology stocks were the least favorite among institutional investors, and now they have jumped to second place in preferences after healthcare. "Investors are notably now the most bullish about US tech stocks since November 2021, with sentiment recovering from a brief loss of confidence in January," according to S&P Global Market Intelligence's latest Investment Manager Index, a monthly survey of investment management professionals.

