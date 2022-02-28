Daily Update February 22, 2024

Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy.

Hydrogen Requires New Ways of Thinking

Fossil fuels provide a misleading model for thinking about hydrogen. In the case of coal, oil or natural gas, fuel is extracted from the earth and burned to produce energy. Hydrogen is different. When hydrogen is burned, low-carbon hydrogen acts as an energy vector rather than an energy source. Hydrogen is produced from sources such as natural gas, coal, nuclear or renewables and is a store of energy that can be transported from the location of production to the location of consumption. Critics of low-carbon hydrogen point out that energy is always lost in its production, meaning it is more energy efficient to burn natural gas or coal, or to use the energy produced by nuclear or renewable sources directly. Advocates for low-carbon hydrogen say it can solve some intractable problems associated with the energy transition. Indeed, there is some inefficiency, but the benefits are substantial. A new article from S&P Global, “Hydrogen: New Ambitions and Challenges,” examines the current and future potential of hydrogen.

One of the advantages of hydrogen is that it can help with the intermittency problem of renewables. When the sun is shining or the wind is blowing, renewables produce lots of green energy. Inevitably, when the wind dies down or the sun sets, renewables stop producing. However, if excess energy produced during windy or sunny weather could be converted into hydrogen, then hydrogen can be burned for energy during windless, sunless periods.

Another advantage of hydrogen is that it makes carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) easier for fossil fuel producers. If natural gas or coal is converted to hydrogen before being transported, CCUS can be more efficient and effective than if carbon capture is attempted during the combustion stage. For example, the carbon emitted when coal is converted to hydrogen stands at 226 grams of CO2 equivalent per megajoule, but coal gasification with 90% carbon capture reduces the carbon emissions to 33 gCO2e/MJ. While this doesn’t eliminate carbon emissions, it represents a massive reduction in emissions compared with gasification without CCUS or the direct burning of coal. For a country such as India, which has large coal reserves, conversion to hydrogen could help it to achieve its carbon emissions goals.

However, challenges remain to the widespread adoption of hydrogen. Currently, hydrogen is responsible for only 2% of global energy. The first challenge to increase that percentage is the high price of low-carbon hydrogen compared with other energy sources. In general, increased scale will push down the price. As more facilities exist and more infrastructure is built, the price should decline.

A second challenge is classification, definition and harmonization in the low-carbon hydrogen market. The classification of hydrogen is somewhat befuddling — the color system used to classify the feedstock and energy source that produces hydrogen obscures the emissions-reduction benefits of low-carbon hydrogen. The question of additionality presents another challenge. Ideally, hydrogen should contribute to a net reduction in emissions, but if renewable energy is dedicated to hydrogen production, does this force other customers of that energy to use nonrenewable sources?

The final challenge is finding customers. There is no shortage of customers for coal, oil or natural gas because the infrastructure exists to immediately use these energy sources. But hydrogen is caught in a catch-22 problem. Without customers, it is difficult to build capacity or infrastructure, and without capacity or infrastructure, it is difficult to win customers. There is a role for government in the creation of a low-carbon hydrogen market, either by funding infrastructure development, mandating the use of low-carbon energy sources or serving as a customer of last resort.

Today is Thursday, February 22, 2024 and here is today's essential intelligence.

Economy

Economic Research: ASEAN's Consumer Activity Is Losing Steam

ASEAN consumers are reining in spending. The rapid growth in consumption that marked 2023 should gradually slow down this year, amid softening confidence and tightening monetary policy. And more pressure points are emerging, including lower income growth. But S&P Global Ratings believes the region will remain the fastest-expanding consumer market in the world, thanks to its underlying growth momentum.

Capital Markets

Fundraising And M&A Outlook Lifts Sentiment Of Private Equity's Big Four

Sentiment in the private equity industry appeared to warm as the four largest US-listed private equity firms by assets under management reported full-year 2023 results and shared an outlook of improving dealmaking and fundraising conditions. The apparent optimism produced the highest average net positivity score in four quarters for Apollo Global Management Inc., Blackstone Inc., The Carlyle Group Inc. and KKR & Co. Inc., according to an analysis of the language used by executives and analysts on the group's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings calls in late January and early February.

Global Trade

South Korea Refiners Cautiously Upbeat On Refining Margins, Bag Ample Saudi Crude In Jan

South Korea's crude oil imports in January climbed 8.6% from a year earlier, as refiners gradually increase run rates on expectations of improvement in margins, while feedstock managers continued to secure ample Saudi barrels despite the OPEC kingpin's production cut commitment throughout the first quarter. The world's fourth-biggest crude importer took 88.63 million barrels, or 2.86 million b/d, of crude oil last month, compared with 81.63 million barrels a year earlier, marking the fifth consecutive month of year-on-year increase, latest data from Korea Customs Service showed.

Sustainability

Thyssenkrupp To Supply Lower CO2 Emission Electrical Steel To Siemens

German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp has received an order for the supply of lower carbon emission grain-oriented electrical steel to Siemens Energy, Germany's biggest steelmaker said Feb. 20. The carbon emission-reduced steel will be installed in nacelles of offshore wind turbines and delivery will take place over three years until the end of 2026. According to Thyssenkrupp, more than 12,000 mt of CO2 emissions will be avoided by using a processed scrap recycling product in the blast furnace at the Thyssenkrupp Steel site in Duisburg as well as using a mass balance approach.

Energy & Commodities

Gabon Celebrates $1.3 Bil Assala Oil Deal, But Questions Linger Over Financing

Gabon's acquisition of Carlyle Group's 45,000 b/d oil assets will allow the country to "increase its revenues and mark its sovereignty in the oil sector," the leader of its military junta said after pre-empting one of Africa's biggest recent M&A deals, but questions remain over financing. On the evening of Feb. 15, S&P Global Commodity Insights reported that state-owned Gabon Oil Company (GOC) had signed a share purchase agreement with Carlyle to buy the US private equity firm's Assala Energy assets, worth $1.3 billion.

Technology & Media

Listen: MediaTalk | Season 2: Back In 2024!

In 2024, S&P Global's podcast focused on the media and communications sectors is back with a new look and feel, releasing weekly episodes. As MediaTalk kicks off, it’s going to provide our outlook for the broadcast, streaming, TV network, movie and gaming spaces, as well as the presidential election cycle. There will also be talk around the widening world of sports media.

