Daily Update: February 2, 2024

Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy.

Finding the Fit for Generative AI

No technology solves all problems. But in the heady days when a technology first emerges, it can appear to be a panacea. There is no shortage of people who once insisted that blockchain or the metaverse were about to unlock billions of dollars in new markets and had myriad applications. Now, we are in the silly season for generative AI and large language models. While this technology is unquestionably important and will have profound effects on our lives and work, the range of suggested applications for generative AI is a product of the hype cycle. Technologies that end up making a difference in the world all have a single “killer application” — an undeniably useful solution to a large-scale, intractable problem. The personal computer had the spreadsheet. The internet had e-commerce. The killer application for generative AI is not yet clear. The question, according to researchers at S&P Global, is: “Can generative AI create a productivity boom?”

In the past year, generative AI moved quickly from a technology that produces excitement to one that produces fear. According to a recent survey conducted by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the proportion of higher-education respondents who were “mostly positive” about the impact of AI on their careers decreased to 14% from 22% in six months. Higher-education respondents’ net positive views fell to 12% from 31%, much more pronounced than the decline to 11% from 16% seen in non-higher-education respondents. This fear seems to be rooted in what is euphemistically referred to as AI’s ability to create “productivity savings.” In practical terms, productivity is saved because the work that someone is being paid to do today will be done by generative AI in the future. According to some estimates, the productivity savings of generative AI will be between 15% and 40%, raising the prospect of a massive labor market upheaval.

These savings are almost certainly exaggerated. The hindsight lesson of previous killer applications is that some types of jobs go away, while other job categories greatly expand; there may be fewer wainwrights and lamplighters today, but there are many more car mechanics and electricians. Generative AI has shown potential in replacing human beings for repetitive, language-based tasks, and many professions involving these types of tasks require university degrees. This is the reason that anxiety about generative AI increases with education level.

Regulation remains a wildcard where generative AI is concerned. Laws to govern AI were passed last year by China and the EU. In the US, an ad hoc approach to generative AI using existing regulations seems to have prevailed for now. More lawsuits for copyright violations appear increasingly inevitable, as companies and individuals feel their intellectual property is being mined and resold without compensation.

Inevitably, any productivity impact from generative AI will require investment. According to estimates by S&P Global, digital transformation will add roughly $7 trillion of additional debt to global capital markets by 2030.

Today is Friday, February 2, 2024, and here is today's essential intelligence.

Written by Nathan Hunt.







Economy

The Ripple Effect — Finding Company Connections From Detailed Estimates

Investors’ inability to quickly update asset prices of connected companies with new value-relevant information creates an investment opportunity. Ali and Hirshleifer (2019) argue that the strongest economic linkages between firms are best established using sell-side analyst coverage, as analysts are likely to co-cover firms that provide similar products or services.

—Read the research from S&P Global Market Intelligence







Access more insights on the global economy >







Capital Markets

GCC Banking Sector Outlook 2024: A Relative Bright Spot Among Emerging Markets

S&P Global Ratings expects broad stability in key metrics across Gulf Cooperative Council banks and banking systems in 2024. It forecasts that credit growth and profitability will remain strong for most, but anticipate a slight softening from 2023 levels. In general, the region’s banks will continue to stand out as being well capitalized, profitable, well provisioned and (for the most part) liquid.

—Read the report from S&P Global Ratings







Access more insights on capital markets >







Global Trade

Asian Naphtha Jumps Following Trafigura Tanker Attack; East-West Spread Near 4-Year High

A torrent of disruptions to naphtha supplies lifted the Asian naphtha complex even higher, with the front month East-West spread nearing a four-year high at the Jan. 29 Asian close, industry sources said. The Platts-assessed front-month February East-West spread, the premium that CFR Japan naphtha cargo swap commands over the CIF NWE equivalent, jumped to $40/mt at the Asian close on Jan. 29, up 18% from $34/mt on Jan. 26, S&P Global Commodity Insights data showed.

—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights







Access more insights on global trade >







Sustainability

Listen: US Power Markets Weather Winter Storms With More Success

Following on from heavy winter storms in recent years that disrupted power supply across US regions, power markets managed a mid-January 2024 winter storm with elevated prices and a few demand records, but no large-scale power outages. S&P Global Commodity Insights reporters Tom Tiernan, Mark Watson, Jared Anderson and Kassia Micek discuss how grid operators are applying lessons learned from past winter storms and benefitting from policy directives on winterization of equipment.

—Listen and subscribe to Commodities Focus, a podcast from S&P Global Commodity Insights







Access more insights on sustainability >







Energy & Commodities

Qatar Plans More Drilling To Expand Oil Production At Its Largest Field

QatarEnergy on Jan. 31 announced $6.2 billion in contract awards for the third phase of development at its offshore Al-Shaheen oil field, the country's biggest, which will increase production by about 100,000 b/d. The third phase is expected to see first oil in 2027 with a total of 500 million barrels of crude developed over five years, QatarEnergy said in a statement. North Oil Co., a joint venture between QatarEnergy, with a 70% interest, and TotalEnergies, took over the field's operation in July 2017. Al-Shaheen is located 80 km offshore Qatar and started commercial production in 1994. By 2007, production was and remains at about 300,000 b/d.

—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights







Access more insights on energy and commodities >







Technology & Media

Listen: Next In Tech | Episode 152: Cyber Insurance

The intersection of technology and financial markets in security is creating interesting dynamics. Analysts Thomas Mason, Dan Kennedy and Scott Crawford join host Eric Hanselman to dig into the complexities of cyber insurance and the technologies surrounding it. Insurers have struggled in the rapidly evolving information security market. Insurance is a key part of managing risk in any business, but the existential risk presented by attacks, like ransomware, has shifted those calculations.

—Listen and subscribe to Next in Tech, a podcast from S&P Global Market Intelligence







Access more insights on technology and media >