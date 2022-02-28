Daily Update: February 17, 2023

Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy.

Supply Chains Struggle to Bounce Back

With COVID-19 restrictions easing globally, companies have anticipated a “return to normal” that may not be realistic. Changing consumption patterns, surging demand, worker shortages and geopolitical tensions continue to stress global supply chains. The ability of companies to weather these challenges depends heavily on whether a company is investment-grade or speculative-grade.

A new report from S&P Global Market Intelligence, “Zeroing in on Supply Chain Credit Risk: Supply Chain Impacts of COVID,” examined the ongoing disruptions using U.S. export data from January 2018 to August 2022. Over this period, exports of consumer staples and materials recovered from an initial dip and grew beyond pre-pandemic levels, but industrial exports fell and never fully recovered. Within the industrial sector, the automotive exports and aerospace and defense industries took the hardest initial hit in March 2020. Autos quickly recovered due to heavy trade within North America, but aerospace and defense exports have not bounced back.

U.S. import data tells a different story. Most sectors showed hardly any falloff in imports during the pandemic. Industrial imports to the U.S., which initially fell in 2020, quickly recovered and returned to previous levels before summer 2020 was over. U.S. imports of pharmaceutical products were particularly strong during the pandemic, as a sudden and understandable interest in vitamins and supplements drove demand.

Investors have reacted to supply chain disruptions with increased concerns about the stability and viability of companies that depend on imports. As investors worry about the impact of inflation on nonessential goods and services, they also have an eye on declining credit quality due to monetary tightening. Supply chain issues bring these risks to the forefront, particularly for industries that depend on imports of materials, commodities or natural gas. Discretionary purchases, such as apparel, accessories and luxury goods, are viewed as particularly at risk.

The risk for individual companies is a product of the total risk for each of their suppliers. Given the complexity of modern supply chains, one company may be exposed to risks related to credit, worker shortages or geopolitical tensions from dozens of suppliers. Companies are looking to nearshoring or building redundancy into their supply chains to avoid these risks. A new pragmatism about supply chain risk is governing the conduct of companies and investors alike.

Economy

Economic Outlook EMEA Emerging Markets: Q1 2023

As we begin the new year, the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine military conflict continues to shape the macroeconomic outlook and risks for emerging markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EM EMEA). The impact will depend on each country's geographic and economic proximity to the conflict, as well as on the extent and variety of exposure to commodity trade. Tightening of global financial conditions will act as a headwind for the whole region.

Capital Markets

Private Equity Investment In UK Drops More Than Half In 2022

The aggregate transaction value for private equity and venture capital investments in the U.K. plunged 61% year over year in 2022, driven by a decline in large deals. There were 239 private equity and venture capital-backed M&A deals in the U.K. in 2022, with a total value of $28.01 billion compared to 352 transactions aggregating $72.01 billion in 2021, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Only nine deals in 2022 were valued at more than $1 billion — the lowest level in five years — and they amounted to nearly three-fourths of the aggregate transaction value.

Global Trade

Listen: Boom In U.S. Crude Exports: WTI Midland Flows To Europe Set To Soar

In March, Europe is set to experience a record surge in WTI Midland crude flows from the U.S., as demand for American crude booms. In the latest Platts Oil Markets podcast we explore the key drivers behind this increase in demand and the push and pull factors fueling the growth in U.S. crude exports to Europe. Join editorial director John Morley and editors David Lewis, Sam Angell and Vinicius Maffei for valuable insights into the latest developments in the global oil market and the implications for the energy industry.

Sustainability

Renewable Methanol Drives Maritime Industry Decarbonization: Institute CEO

Renewable methanol is seen as a viable fuel option in accelerating the decarbonization of maritime industries, Methanol Institute CEO Greg Dolan said at methanol industry group IMPCA's conference in Miami Feb. 15. "With 80 renewable methanol projects already announced, we are seeing clear signs of an incoming wave of bio-methanol and e-methanol production," he said. According to the Methanol Institute and the report it produced with the International Renewable Energy Agency, bio-methanol will cost $700-$900/mt, while e-methanol's cost looks to be $1,200-$1,600/mt.

Energy & Commodities

Weakening LNG Prices Spur Renewed Spot Demand In South Asia

Falling spot LNG prices are set to rekindle demand for the fuel in South Asia in coming months, with some countries already returning to the market via tenders while trading activity during the Platts Market on Close assessment process from S&P Global Commodity Insights has also ramped up. LNG buyers, particularly from price-sensitive markets such as India and Bangladesh, had remained on the sidelines through most of 2022 amid high prices and volatile markets following the Russia-Ukraine war.

Technology & Media

Content Most Enjoyed On Top U.S. SVOD Services, 2022

The share of surveyed users selecting prior seasons of network TV series as the content most enjoyed on each service continues to decline among Netflix users, according to Kagan U.S. online consumer survey data. Hulu users are less likely to most enjoy current season network TV episodes than in prior years as viewers turn to other paid and ad-supported online video services for this content. Movies are still an important part of the content libraries of Prime Video, HBO Max and Disney+, although originals have grabbed the largest share of users on these services.

