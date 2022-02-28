Daily Update: December 13, 2023

Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy.

Emerging Markets Confront Macroeconomic Headwinds

Emerging markets are the perpetual bridesmaids of the global economy – always on the verge, but never quite catching the tossed bouquet. For 2024, S&P Global once again anticipates headwinds for the broad swath of emerging market economies. Economic weakness in the world’s largest economies – China, the EU and the US – will negatively impact export dependent economies around the world. But emerging markets are a large and diverse group. Some of our bridesmaids, such as Vietnam, the Philippines and India, are set to have a good year with solid, though diminished, growth prospects. Others, including Argentina, Peru, Columbia and Chile, will be confronting weaker or even negative growth. Most emerging market economies will be somewhere in the middle, confronting macroeconomic weakness, geopolitical tensions and structurally higher interest rates.

Starting with the bright spots, India is set to become the third-largest economy by 2030. According to S&P Global Ratings, India’s GDP growth looks to hold solid at 6.4% in 2024 for a second straight year. The digital and technology sector are looking strong in India, but manufacturing and logistics remain areas of potential improvement. Vietnam has benefited from changing supply chain dynamics and growing geopolitical tensions to increase trade with the US. However, needed investments in power generation capacity and infrastructure may prove more challenging with higher interest rates projected to persist well into 2024.

S&P Global Ratings predicts that the most challenging headwinds for emerging market economies include higher interest rates, which raise refinancing risks, as well as a downturn for advanced economies, geopolitical tensions and the economic impacts of climate change. In an El Niño year, the increasing frequency of natural disasters may intensify. Pakistan’s experience with massive floods in 2023 shows the impact that a natural disaster can have on a country’s economy. Property sector woes in China have also weakened confidence and growth momentum in some emerging market economies that are dependent on exports to China. Geopolitical tensions have had limited macroeconomic effects so far. Oil prices have proven resilient despite the war between Hamas and Israel, and higher grain prices that started with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine appear to have stabilized. However, energy and food prices might rise again if these conflicts expand or if some of the many elections scheduled for 2024 introduce new geopolitical instability.

On the positive side, the increasing adoption of electric vehicles is driving a hunt for key metals that is focused in some emerging markets. Currently, the leaders in mining and processing these metals are mostly emerging markets, including China (copper, cobalt, nickel and lithium), Chile (copper and lithium) and Indonesia (nickel and cobalt). The opportunity for further growth in mining and processing battery metals extends to Chile, Peru, Mexico, Indonesia, Argentina, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Philippines.

One of the biggest risks to baseline growth, according to S&P Global Ratings, is the soft landing for the US economy. If the soft landing turns unexpectedly hard, there would be strong negative implications for the global economy with outsized effects in emerging markets.

