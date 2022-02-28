Daily Update: April 30, 2024

Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy.

China’s Steel Export Numbers Point to Other Challenges

Steel in China is never just steel. Looking back over several decades, the growth of China’s steel industry mirrors the country’s rise from a developing market to an economic powerhouse. China’s growth as an export leader has depended on the twin pillars of urbanization and infrastructure, both of which require massive amounts of steel. China’s steel industry has expanded to meet the need, now providing over half of global steel production.

Most Chinese steel is used domestically. But a slowdown in domestic demand, driven by a slumping property sector and local governments downsizing infrastructure projects to reduce their debts, has left Chinese steel manufacturers with excess capacity. Rather than idling plants, some producers have attempted to increase exports by selling steel at or below the cost of production. Steel exports from China can be understood in many ways — they can indicate underlying economic weakness, an industry capable of outcompeting rivals or strong demand from importing countries.

Steel exports are generally a good thing. It means that a country’s steel industry can produce a high-quality product at a competitive price. China’s net exports of semifinished and finished steel increased 29.8% year over year in March. For the entire first quarter, China’s steel exports were up 35%.

However, the increase in Chinese steel exports has not been driven by a corresponding rise in global steel demand. This imbalance means that Chinese steel producers' market share is coming at the expense of other industry players. Countries such as Brazil are introducing higher steel tariffs to limit imports and protect domestic steel production. Brazilian steelmakers have actively lobbyed the government for protection against what they describe as a flood of low-priced steel coming from China.

China’s domestic steel consumption fell 13.1% year over year in March, and steel production was down 7.8%. This could indicate some softness in China’s economic recovery. The property sector in China has underperformed for a few years, and many infrastructure projects have also been delayed by heavily indebted regional governments.

The increase in steel exports is one possible indication of a weak domestic economy. Another indication is the increase in iron ore inventories in China. Iron, a key ingredient for steel, is sitting idle in warehouses. China's iron ore port stocks climbed 15% during the first quarter of 2024.

Some Chinese steel manufacturers have pivoted away from producing long steel products that are used in construction, such as rebar, to producing steel flats, which are useful for export. The increase in Chinese steel exports has reduced steel prices across Asia as manufacturers from multiple countries attempt to secure a share of the international steel export market.

Economy

S&P DJI’s Global Islamic Equity Benchmarks Rose 9% In The First Quarter, Extending Outperformance Against Conventional Benchmarks

Global equities had a strong start to the year as economic resilience and diminishing recession fears boosted risky assets overall. The S&P Global BMI surged 7.8% in the first quarter, led by developed markets; notably, the S&P 500® finished the quarter up 10.6%, at a new record high. Shariah-compliant global benchmarks beat their conventional counterparts, with the S&P Global BMI Shariah and Dow Jones Islamic Market (DJIM) World Index generating an outperformance of 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively, during the quarter. The DJIM World Emerging Markets Index was a laggard, trailing behind the conventional benchmark as well as the developed market counterpart.

Capital Markets

Private Markets Monthly, April 2024: Private Credit Is A Growing Segment Of Nonbank Finance

Borrowers across many countries have increasingly sourced credit from outside the traditional banking system over the last decade, funded by nonbank financial institutions (or NBFIs) that have raised substantial capital from a variety of market participants. Private credit is a relatively small but quickly growing segment of nonbank financial assets, mostly in the US and in certain areas of corporate lending.

Global Trade

Japan Set For World's First Transport Of Liquefied CO2

Within six months, Japan is set to start what will be the world's first transport of carbon dioxide on a low-temperature and low-pressure liquefied CO2 carrier over 1,000 km in a series of trial voyages, which are expected to play a key role in the country achieving its carbon neutrality goal. The trial voyage of the EXCOOL, a low-temperature and low-pressure liquefied CO2 carrier operated by Nippon Gas Line, is slated to start in early October between Kansai Electric's 1.8 GW Maizuru coal-fired power plant in Kyoto prefecture and a Tomakomai terminal in Hokkaido. The trial is expected to last for about two-and-a-half years.

Sustainability

Hydrogen Markets Progress Towards Price Transparency

Pricing visibility is a global trend that has gained traction in the emerging low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia markets, with participants recognizing that information aids in securing competitive offtake agreements and getting projects online, according to an S&P Global Commodity Insights analysis. Market-based indications for low-carbon ammonia rose 15% over the year, while 51% for low-carbon hydrogen, with the sum rising 42% year over year through April 26, reinforcing the market's progress towards transparency, S&P Global data shows.

Energy & Commodities

Listen: India Election: Battling High Prices, Oil Diplomacy And Upstream Revival Priorities For New Government

The spotlight on India's oil sector has never been stronger. India's role in global oil markets is set to expand at a fast pace until the end of the decade, making it the biggest center for demand growth, according to the IEA. Refining expansion remains a key priority, but with a tilt towards petrochemicals, and the country’s upstream strategy aims to realize the hydrocarbon potential of offshore regions. While rising Russian oil flows and its impact on purchases from the Middle East is dominating the discussion on trade flows, rising oil prices is throwing up new challenges for the economy. In a wide-ranging discussion with Asia Energy Editor Sambit Mohanty, S&P Global Commodity Insights’ Chief Energy Strategist Atul Arya and CRISIL Chief India Economist Dharmakirti Joshi share their views on the roadmap ahead for India's oil sector as the country is set to elect a new federal government.

Technology & Media

Global Auto Sales Forecasts: Slower EV Growth Offers Temporary Relief To Legacy Automakers

Weaker demand is likely in North America and Europe, while Chinese demand shows signs of strengthening. S&P Global Ratings revised its global forecast for light vehicle (LV) sales over 2024-2026 to incorporate a stronger than expected 2023 baseline (LV sales and production increased 9.5% globally) due to the end of the supply-side bottlenecks that plagued the industry over 2021-2022. It maintains its expectation of modest LV demand growth, in the 1% to 3% range, over 2024-2026. That reflects a return to more traditional demand/supply patterns in the industry, escalating geopolitical tensions, and the impact of elections in major regions this year. Following consistent inventory rebuilding over 2023, S&P Global Ratings expects global production to be strictly demand driven, which leads us to anticipate very modest growth of 0% to 1%.

