Daily Update: April 24, 2024

Escalating Mideast Tensions Impact Shipping More Than Oil

Hostility between Israel and Iran is usually maintained at a low level. However, this month saw a sudden spike into overt conflict: an attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, followed by drone and missile attacks on Israel, culminating (for now) in retaliatory strikes on Iranian military targets last week. The market impacts of these escalating tensions have been felt more strongly in shipping than in oil.

Oil markets are structured to be largely unaffected by the conflict. China’s independent refineries import a huge volume of Iranian crude oil and fuel oil. In March, those refineries imported 4.81 million metric tons (1.14 million b/d) of Iranian feedstock. While the conflict could affect the price of Middle East crude if Israel were to strike Iranian oil infrastructure, Iranian crude prices have risen sharply from discounts of $12/b-$13/b against ICE Brent since late October 2023. These relatively high prices for Iranian crudes have forced refiners to look elsewhere for feedstock. But market sources believe that an attack on oil infrastructure is unlikely.

"Both sides [Iran and Israel] would choose not to do anything that would directly disrupt Asia's crude trade flows because they would never want to make any new enemies in the Far East when they both already have too many enemies," a feedstock management source at a South Korean refiner told S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The US will likely tighten sanctions against Iranian crude. Still, the US and its G7 allies may struggle to get big customers of Iranian oil, such as China and India, to enforce the sanctions regime.

While Iran’s government is dependent on oil revenues, it is less dependent on shipping. After the consulate attack, the Iranian military seized the Portuguese-flagged MSC Aries near the Strait of Hormuz. The MSC Aries is a 14,300 twenty-foot equivalent unit container ship that travels regularly between India and Northern Europe. This interference with international freight shipping appears to be a further escalation by Iran of the ongoing attacks on Red Sea shipping by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

Already, container ships in the Red Sea have been forced to pay a “risk premium” equivalent to 0.5%-1.0% of the value of the hull and machinery of the ship. Global freight, insurance and wages have spiked for ships traveling the Red Sea routes since April began. Ultimately, these higher costs translate into higher prices, particularly for European consumers.

Today is Wednesday, April 24, 2024, and here is today’s essential intelligence.

- Written by Nathan Hunt.







Economy

Most S&P 500 Sectors Forecast To Grow Q1 EPS

Most S&P 500 sectors are poised to report higher EPS year over year in their first quarter results, according to the latest S&P Global Market Intelligence data. While some S&P 500 constituents including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp. have already reported first-quarter earnings, the bulk of companies will be reporting their earnings from mid-April to mid-May.

—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence







Capital Markets

Malaysian Banking Sector Review: Standing Firm In The Face Of External Headwinds

The asset quality of Malaysian banks is strong, and they are well placed to handle external hurdles. An increase in corporate demand, led by key infrastructure projects, may help push credit growth to 6% in 2024 from 5% in 2023.

—Read the article from S&P Global Ratings







Global Trade

Alumina To Be Supported In Q2 By Refinery Curtailments; Metal Sanctions On Russia In Focus

The global alumina market is expected to be supported by lower output in the second quarter amid ongoing refinery cuts, while the latest sanctions by the US and the UK on Russian aluminum are likely to cause potential trade flow disruptions, market participants said. While Australian alumina prices were largely rangebound in the $360s/mt FOB across Q1 after having spiked in late December to early January, the planned full curtailment of the Kwinana alumina refinery in Western Australia, beginning in Q2, has led to higher spot prices in April so far.

—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights







Sustainability

Second Gulf Of Mexico Offshore Wind Sale First To Permit Hydrogen Production

The second Gulf of Mexico offshore wind lease auction, which is expected to take place in the fall, will be the first occasion where hydrogen production is permitted, according to Bureau of Ocean Energy Management officials. BOEM is currently in the middle of a 60-day public comment period following the release of the proposal sales notice. The public comment period ends May 20. If BOEM decides to proceed with the auction, the next step is the publication of a Final Sale Notice, which must be issued at least 30 days before the auction. The second lease auction could take place as early as late June, although it is anticipated the sale will take place in the fall, a BOEM spokesperson said April 19 in an email.

—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights







Energy & Commodities

Changing European LNG Market Dynamics Drives Need For New Ways To Manage Risk

During the European gas crisis in 2022, prices spiked, and supply fears led to a rapid expansion of infrastructure across Europe to increase access to LNG, and while prices have since cooled the new fundamentals led to increased discussions on contract flexibility, as well as optionality for hedging, according to an S&P Global Commodity Insights analysis. With the US developing as a swing supplier able to shift export destinations depending on where netbacks are strongest, buyers are also seeking more flexible delivery options as well as alternative pricing mechanisms favoring gas and LNG indices over oil-based contracts.

—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights







Technology & Media

Listen: How Renewables And AI Drive Cyber Threats For Utilities

Cyber threats are mounting for utilities' critical infrastructure assets globally. If used by savvy hackers, AI also provides new tools for those trying to disrupt power supply or extract data. Decentralization of assets through the rollout of renewables is growing the attack vector for malign actors, NERC SVP Manny Cancel tells Energy Evolution correspondent Camilla Naschert. Cybersecurity expert Andrew Ginter of Waterfall Security lays out the threat landscape and why IT teams and engineers need to layer their prevention approaches.

—Listen and subscribe to Energy Evolution, a podcast from S&P Global Commodity Insights







