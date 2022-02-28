Daily Update: April 15, 2024

Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy.

Tallying the Rising Cost of Climate Change

There’s a myth that if you throw a frog into a pot of boiling water, it will immediately jump out. But should you place the frog in tepid water and slowly raise the temperature, it will fail to notice and remain in the water until it boils to death. While the myth is untrue, it speaks to a human disregard for slow change, such as that caused by anthropogenic climate change. Because such change is gradual and frequently manifests as weather events of greater intensity or frequency, analyzing the incremental costs of those events for companies and economies is helpful. Tallying climate costs helps balance the costs of the energy transition and the costs of inaction, lest we become like the mythical frog: oblivious until oblivion.

S&P Global Sustainable1 analyzed the cost of climate change for companies and found that many companies are already experiencing its impacts, which will increase in severity and frequency over the coming decades. According to a recent study of S&P Global 1200 companies, the average negative effect of climate change on real assets owned by companies is estimated to result in a 3.3% loss of value by 2050, with some companies recording losses of up to 28% in asset value, without adaptation measures.

These ramifications are not evenly distributed across all companies, sectors and geographies. The communication sector is forecast to see the largest impact. Companies in that sector are anticipated to undergo a financial impact of 5.4% per annum on real assets, primarily due to the effects of extreme temperatures on datacenters.

No region will escape the physical toll of climate change and the associated costs, but the type of impact varies by region. In North America, Europe, Central Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, the largest hit will be from extreme heat. However, in sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and the Middle East and North Africa, water stress will have the greatest financial impact.

In a recent "ESG Insider" podcast, S&P Global interviewed four authors of the US government-published “Fifth National Climate Assessment,” which looks at the risks climate change poses to the economy, human health, agriculture and food supply chains. The assessment found that the US now experiences an extreme weather event that causes $1 billion in damages about once every three weeks and that extreme weather costs the US approximately $150 billion each year.

“The changes in extremes and the intensity and the extremes of those weather patterns are really impacting our ability to maintain economic flexibility and help communities get back on their feet after severe weather events,” said Mark Osler, coauthor of the assessment and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s senior adviser for coastal inundation and resilience.

“Each additional increment of warming is expected to lead to more damage and greater economic loss. And, therefore, the positive side of that is each avoided increment of warming can reduce risks and the harmful impacts that they result in.”

Economy

Credit FAQ: Unpacking Angola's Debt Vulnerabilities

Angola's economy differs from that of many other African nations. It currently has a stronger external profile and, in recent years, has had one of the tightest fiscal positions in Africa. Nevertheless, high foreign currency debt repayments, and dollarization, alongside reliance on oil production and exports expose it to oil price and exchange rate volatility. Here, S&P Global Ratings addresses key questions from investors on the structure of Angola's economy, the composition of the government's debt and upcoming debt servicing costs.

Capital Markets

European CMBS Can Ride The Refinance Wave

A higher interest rate environment affects commercial real estate (CRE) loans in different ways. Borrowers feel the squeeze as higher financing and hedging costs make floating-rate loans more expensive. Higher interest rates also tend to reduce CRE values, which increases leverage in the loans and requires borrowers to drum up more equity.

Global Trade

BriefCASE: Baltimore — Not Another Port In Automotive’s Stormy Recent History

As the world awoke on the morning of March 26 to the news that there had been a crash involving a container ship and the Francis Scott Key Bridge in the city of Baltimore, which had caused the bridge to collapse, immediate thoughts were for the safety and welfare of all concerned. Six people are missing, presumed dead in the tragic aftermath. Traffic through the port will be suspended until further notice and looks set to disrupt to trade and supply chains. One of the sectors that would likely be affected is automotive, particularly after the disclosure that the Baltimore port is the biggest single hub for trade in light vehicles in the US. Will the events at Baltimore be the latest exogenous supply chain shock to join a long list of events to disrupt the sector since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster?

Sustainability

Solar Eclipse Significantly Reduces Solar Power Output In Several Markets

Energy transition highlights: S&P Global Commodity Insights editors and analysts bring you the biggest stories from the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices. A total solar eclipse crossed North America on April 8, passing over Mexico, the US and Canada, causing significant reductions in solar power plant output with the greatest impacts occurring in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and PJM Interconnection power markets.

Energy & Commodities

Listen: The Price Of Delaying The US' Strategic Petroleum Reserve Refill

The Biden administration recently said it was no longer looking to buy up to 3 million barrels of crude for August and September to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which was drawn down to prevent oil price spikes following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. With oil prices lingering at $85/b to $90/b, what are the chances the Department of Energy will continue refilling US reserves? How important are those reserves as the US heads into what is expected to be an active Atlantic hurricane season? What other tools does Biden have to keep a lid on prices ahead of the November presidential election?

Technology & Media

Listen: MediaTalk | Season 2 Ep.8: The Masters Returns

In this episode, MediaTalk host Mike Reynolds talks with S&P Global Market Intelligence Kagan Analyst Scott Robson, who specializes in TV networks. Together, they discuss the myriad things that make the Masters special, including its unique media rights deal with CBS, its limited commercial load and its notorious green jacket. The pair also take on the pending merger between the PGA and LIV Golf, and the various efforts from the sport to bring in younger audiences, especially in the US.

