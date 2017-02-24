Cross-Border M&A Activity on the Upswing

After reaching a low point in 2013, the percentage of M&A deals involving acquirers and targets from different countries is on the ascent. Specifically, an examination of global merger and examination data this year indicates that the proportion of cross-border M&A deal volume accounts for over one-fifth of all deal volume.
To date in 2017, of the 8,119 announced worldwide M&A deals, 1,709, or 21.1%, were classified as cross-border transactions. That’s up from the year-ago period when 19.3% of the 8,307 announced worldwide M&A deals were designated as being cross-border transactions. Should the early results for cross-border M&A activity carry forth for the remainder of 2017, it would stand as the highest proportion of deals being cross-border transactions since 2008 when, of 41,419 announced worldwide M&A deals, 10,023, or 24.2%, were cross-border deals.
This year’s activity finds the information technology sector with the largest number of cross-border MA& deals at 271. That’s followed by industrials with 258 deals, and real estate with 254. With regard to deal value, of the $465 billion in announced worldwide M&A activity so far in 2017, $173.4 billion, or 37%, is classified as cross-border. Among specific sectors, healthcare ranks first with $41.3 billion, followed by consumer discretionary with $30.9 billion, and consumer staples with $24.9 billion.
The top cross-border M&A deal to date this year is U.S.-based Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) entering into a definitive transaction agreement to acquire Swiss biotech firm Actelion Ltd (SWX:ATLN) for $30.2 billion on January 26, 2017. That was followed by U.K.-based Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LSE:RB) signing an agreement to acquire Illinois-based Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (NYSE:MJN) for $19.7 billion on February 10, 2017. The third-largest announced cross-border M&A deal this year involved French lens company Essilor International SA (ENXTPA:EI) entering into an agreement to acquire a 61.9% stake in Italian eyewear Luxottica Group S.p.A. from Delfin S.a.r.l. for approximately $17 billion on January 15, 2017.
Had the recently cancelled proposed $143 billion acquisition of Unilever PLC by The Kraft Heinz Company been realized, it would have ranked as the second-largest cross-border M&A deal ever, with Great Britain’s Vodafone AirTouch’s November 1999 announcement of a $179 billion acquisition of Germany’s Mannesmann AG standing as the largest cross-border M&A deal ever.
Table 1: Percentage of Cross-Border M&A to Total Announced Worldwide M&A
|Year
|Worldwide M&A Deals
|Cross-Border M&A
|% Cross-Border Deals
|2000
|16,346
|4,003
|24.49%
|2001
|18,464
|4,637
|25.11%
|2002
|15,460
|3,593
|23.24%
|2003
|16,855
|3,800
|2004
|20,293
|4,841
|23.86%
|2005
|30,706
|7,740
|25.21%
|2006
|41,080
|10,327
|25.14%
|2007
|46,691
|12,012
|25.73%
|2008
|41,419
|131,620
|24.20%
|2009
|35,640
|7,080
|19.87%
|2010
|46,436
|9,300
|20.03%
|2011
|51,419
|10,224
|19.88%
|2012
|52,632
|9,967
|19.03%
|2013
|51,701
|9,549
|18.47%
|2014
|56,202
|10,738
|19.11%
|2015
|59,264
|11,435
|19.30%
|2016
|58,643
|11,864
|20.23%
|2016YTD
|8,309
|1,607
|19.34%
|2017YTD
|8,119
|1,607
|21.05%
Source:S&P Global Market Intelligence