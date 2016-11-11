CRISIL Q2 FY17 Results Outlook

Results review (April-June 2016)
Q1FY17 revenue grows at a slower pace y-o-y
During Q1FY1, India Inc. reported 5% y-o-y revenue growth, compared with stable revenue in Q1FY16. However, an analysis of the performance of 500+ companies across 50 sectors (excluding financial services, oil and gas) in the quarter to June 30, 2016, shows that growth was lower, compared with a 7% increase in Q4FY16.
While the revenue of export-linked segments grew 12%, those related to consumer discretion and investments posted 8% y-o-y growth.