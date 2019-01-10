 articles Corporate /en/research-insights/articles/credit-market-pulse-q2-q3-2018 content
Credit Market Pulse Q2 & Q3 2018

Highlights

- Global moderation of risk with pockets of unrest driving regional spikes in risk

- U.S. trade tensions increase risk in China, but smaller effect in Mexico

- Energy sector drives the largest improvement in the second and third quarter

Jan. 10 2019 — In this issue, get actionable ideas around sovereign and regional trends, political risk, industry shifts, changes in the creditworthiness of some of the biggest movers and shakers in the market, and post-mortems on recent defaults.

Key highlights from this issue include:

  • Global moderation of risk with pockets of unrest driving regional spikes in risk
  • U.S. trade tensions increase risk in China, but smaller effect in Mexico
  • Turkish political environment drives market implied risk spike in Turkey
  • Energy sector drives the largest improvement in the second and third quarter

These are essential insights you can only get from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Best of all, we will make it possible for you to bring this information in-house to incorporate into your own credit analysis and strategy.

