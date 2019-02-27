 articles Corporate /en/research-insights/articles/credit-estimates-within-middle-market-clos-fourth-quarter-2018 content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

In This List
S&P Global Ratings

Credit Estimates Within Middle Market CLOs Fourth-Quarter 2018
S&P Global

COVID-19 Daily Update: April 2, 2020

S&P Global Ratings

European CLO Performance: An Interactive Look At Exposure To 'B-' Rated Assets

S&P Global Ratings

APAC Economic Snapshots: The Cyclical Tide is Receding

S&P Global

COVID-19 Daily Update: March 31, 2020


Credit Estimates Within Middle Market CLOs Fourth-Quarter 2018

Feb. 27 2019 — (Editor's note: This piece is part of a continuing series highlighting the credit performance and other metrics of middle market loans for which S&P Global Ratings provided credit estimates. The focus of this report is on all middle market companies for which we provided estimates during a specific quarter and whose loans collateralize middle market collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) we have rated or are in the process of rating.)

This report looks at the credit metrics of companies for which S&P Global Ratings completed credit estimates in the fourth quarter of 2018. The report also compares these metrics with those of U.S. companies whose credit estimates we completed in in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Consistent with the fourth quarter of 2017, Business & Consumer Services, Technology, and Health care continue to dominate the sectors for which we provide credit estimates. We completed 329 credit estimates in the fourth quarter of 2018, 79 of which were also done in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The number of entities with a 'ccc' credit estimate score has increased, accounting for 13% of deals in the fourth quarter of 2018 versus 7% of deals in the fourth quarter of 2017. We attribute the increase to an increase in high leverage ratios (debt to EBITDA greater than 10x) as well as oncoming debt maturities, which we believe the companies may have difficulty refinancing. When reviewing the same highly leveraged companies completed in the fourth quarters of 2018 and 2017, EBITDA decreased by 1.2% on average (after excluding one outlier with negative EBITDA). EBITDA decreased by 43% for the same highly leveraged companies in the 'ccc' range. 

Read the Full Report
Download