Credit Conditions North America: U.S.-China Trade Tensions Threaten Favorable Conditions

Highlights

Credit conditions in North America remain broadly favorable, with the current credit cycle continuing its historic run. But the risk that the U.S.-China tariff dispute will devolve into an all-out trade war outweighs the threats posed by monetary policy normalization and the prospects for widening credit spreads for borrowers in the region.

The U.S. and China have escalated their tariff dispute, and the two sides show little sign of forging a compromise.

Beyond the possibility of a full-blown trade war with China and increased tensions with the U.S.’s other largest trade partners, we see rising corporate debt, the prospect that borrowing costs will rise faster than we forecast, and imbalances in Canada’s housing market as the biggest risks to North American credit conditions.

Through August, nearly all indicators of financing conditions remained favorable for corporate borrowers, and we expect the default rate to decline through the first half of next year.

With U.S. economic momentum remaining solid, S&P Global Ratings expects above-trend GDP growth this year and next—at 2.9% and 2.3%, respectively. The strong labor market, still-bullish consumer confidence, and favorable manufacturing sentiment all bolster this view.

While the direct effects of the U.S.-China trade dispute varies—and remain manageable for now—borrowers face some late-cycle dynamics, including the prospect of widening credit spreads and reduced liquidity