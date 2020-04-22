COVID-19 Daily Update: April 22, 2020

The short- and long-term risks of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors within the context of the coronavirus pandemic are heightening in materiality and relevance. As localities loosen their lockdowns and industry leaders explore how to bring their businesses back to work, an opportunity for the global community to make the best of the current crisis for greater good is crystalizing.

In the view of Trucost, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, when the immediate health crisis and economic downturn are over, businesses can embrace strategies that decouple growth from emissions, the investment community can accelerate the flow of capital to more sustainable assets, and governments can mobilize stimulus packages that align with global climate goals—laying the building blocks for a sustainable future.

“In China, carbon emissions were down an estimated 18% between early February and mid-March due to reduced coal consumption and industrial output. In Europe, reduced energy demand and a slowdown in manufacturing could cause carbon emissions to fall by nearly 400 million metric tons this year. A recent report by the Scenario Planning Service Team at S&P Global Platts Analytics projected that behavioral change in the light-duty transportation and aviation sectors could result in a reduction of over 3 million barrels of oil per day demand from these sectors by 2040, compared to 2019 levels. At a global level, scientists predict annual carbon emissions may drop by more than 5%—in what would be the largest fall since the end of the Second World War,” according to Steven Bullock, Trucost’s Global Head of Research.

The World Health Organization reported in 2019 that 4.2 million deaths were linked directly to air pollution. That same year, 90 percent of the world breathed polluted air of dangerous quality—but the COVID-19 crisis of this year has substantially improved air quality in Delhi, Los Angeles, Mumbai, New York City, Sao Paulo, and Seoul, according to the air quality research firm IQAir.

Interconnected not only with economic activity and market volatility, the pandemic is advancing climate-related issues. Some countries, like those in the E.U., are prioritizing renewable energy as a tool to kickstart economic recovery post-pandemic. Others, like the U.S. and Brazil, are using the crisis as a means to strip environmental protections.

S&P Global Ratings’ Chief EMEA Economist Sylvain Broyer believes that if the EU recovery plan under discussion as members meet this week is bold, aligned appropriately to other growth-friendly policies including the European Green Deal, and focused on the future, it could help Europe's economies become more sustainable, competitive, and cohesive.

In the U.S., states and environmental groups are challenging the Environmental Protection Agency's repeal and replacement of the Clean Power Plan, an Obama administration policy enacted in 2015 that aimed to combat global warming by limiting power generators’ carbon dioxide emissions. Republican lawmakers are urging the Trump administration to lift a mineral withdrawal near the Grand Canyon in Arizona, adjust federal oversight of uranium mining pollution, and fast-track permitting of mineral refineries as part of future economic recovery plans, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

While good governance is of critical importance and environmental performance remains key, S&P Global Ratings sees social risks like health, safety, and workforce dynamics to be the most acute ESG factors during this current moment with direct financial consequences and indirect reputational effects.

The importance of social and human capital is unignorable. Over 2.6 million people are infected with coronavirus, according to the latest Johns Hopkins University data. More than a third of the worldwide population is undertaking measures to prevent the spread of the global health crisis by staying home. Millions are unemployed, having been laid off or furloughed due to the pandemic’s hit to companies’ revenues. Health professionals striving to save lives and grocery store personnel and postal workers delivering necessities to those under lockdown are considered essential employees but may not have the necessary personal protective gear to stay safe themselves.

The expert leading the U.S.’s efforts to develop a vaccine for coronavirus, Dr. Rick Bright, said he was transferred from his position as the director of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to a role of less importance at the National Institutes of Health because of his “insistence that the government invest the billions of dollars allocated by Congress to address the COVID-19 pandemic into safe and scientifically vetted solutions, and not in drugs, vaccines and other technologies that lack scientific merit.”

Notably, the COVID-19 crisis is exemplifying inequalities of gender, race, and socioeconomic status.

According to the W.H.O., women make up 70% of the world’s healthcare professionals. More women than men work as caretakers, teachers, flight attendants, and service industry workers. In the U.S., women make up one third of the nation’s essential workers. Data from the International Labor Organizations shows that women worldwide perform three times as much unpaid care work as men, totaling at 76.2%.

Germany has had some of the lowest deaths rates of coronavirus. When New Zealand’s infection numbers started to drop, the government tightened its lockdown measures instead of loosened them. Taiwan’s healthcare response to the crisis is being considered one of the best in the world. All of these countries are governed by women – Angela Merkel, Jacinda Arden, Tsai Ing-wen, respectively.

People of color in the U.S. are disproportionally more likely to contract the virus and be killed by COVID-19. According to research by the Kaiser Family Foundation, black Americans “accounted for a higher share of confirmed cases (in 20 of 31 states) and deaths (in 19 of 24 states) compared to their share of the total population” and “in 6 of 26 states reporting data, Hispanic individuals made up a greater share of confirmed cases compared to their share of the total population, with the largest relative differences in Iowa (17% vs. 6%) and Wisconsin (12% vs. 7%). Asian people made up a higher share of cases or deaths relative to their share of the total population in a few states, although the differences generally are small.”

The world is “on the brink of a hunger pandemic" amidst the coronavirus crisis, David Beasley, the United Nations’ World Food Program chief, told the U.N. Security Council. In a report released Monday, the U.N. revealed that 135 million people suffered from acute malnutrition in 2019 pre-crisis, the most since the World Food Program was formed four years ago. The U.N. estimates that between 42 million to 66 million children could suffer extreme poverty this year as a result of the pandemic.

“Whether we like it or not, the world has changed. It looks completely different now from how it did a few months ago. It may never look the same again. We have to choose a new way forward,” climate activist Greta Thunberg said in a livestreamed broadcast by the Nobel Prize Museum today. “If the coronavirus crisis has shown us one thing, it is that our society is not sustainable. If one single virus can destroy economies in a couple of weeks, it shows we are not thinking long-term and taking risks into account.”

Today is Earth Day, and here’s an overview of today’s essential intelligence.









ESG IN THE TIME OF COVID-19

Stepping Up To A Sustainable Future, Post COVID-19

As governments around the world continue to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, many of us are adjusting to a new normal characterised by social distancing and other measures to slow the rate of contagion. With Earth Day upon us, we take a moment to consider how the unfolding pandemic could affect the way we tackle other global systemic risks, such as climate change.

When the immediate health crisis and economic downturn are over, the world will be presented with a choice. Carbon emissions could come surging back if countries lean heavily on carbon intensive energy sources and historically low oil prices to rebuild their economies. Alternatively, countries could mobilize strategies that align with global climate goals and respond with renewed vigour in tackling the climate crisis. This could be an opportunity for businesses to embrace strategies that decouple growth from emissions and for the investment community to accelerate the flow of capital to more sustainable assets.

The road ahead is uncertain and many sectors will be faced with different challenges as they look to respond to the unintended consequences of the pandemic. The opportunities for businesses to align ‘back to work’ strategies with global climate goals will also clearly have indirect implications for other sectors. However, with the right economic stimulus packages in place and the increasing flow of capital to greener assets, we may be able to lay the building blocks for a sustainable future.

—Read the full report from Trucost, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence







The ESG Lens On COVID-19, Part 1

With the unprecedented disruption being wrought by this pandemic, companies across the economy will be forced to closely manage their social and human capital and scrutinize their strategies as well as their readiness for "black swan" type risks, which are rare, difficult to predict, and result in severe outcomes that typically exceed expectations. However, even if this pandemic is without precedent, the fallout from it could precipitate a more acute focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors and preparedness for attentive leadership teams. In S&P Global's view, strong ESG performers with stakeholder-focused and adaptive-governance structures are likely to remain resilient amid these rapidly changing dynamics. This commentary will explore in detail the ways in which ESG issues are heightened by the pandemic.

S&P Global Ratings expects governments around the world will step in, to some degree, to buoy the most visibly affected industries, but the social ramifications are rippling across sectors and will likely carry with them consequences that aren't immediately apparent. S&P Global Ratings’ ESG Evaluation considers near-term measurable risks such as changing consumer behavior like cancelling vacations or avoiding restaurants and sporting events due to social distancing. But it also considers less tangible, reputational impacts: for instance, the good will a utility might generate by extending favorable payment terms to its most vulnerable customers or the community benefits an industrial company might reap by repurposing its production facilities to develop personal protective equipment. By contrast, a company could face backlash from layoffs or exposing employees to the virus. Additionally, S&P Global Ratings considers the extent to which a company's fortunes are affected by the region in which it operates--obviously, demographics and geography can influence the spread of the virus, but companies will also be subjected to the various government actions and reactions. And while the social factors may appear more urgent, there are still environmental and governance implications emanating from this extraordinary upheaval.

—Read the full report from S&P Global Ratings







Economic Research: EU Response To COVID-19 Can Chart A Path To Sustainable Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Europe hard, and the economic challenges ahead are significant. From a macroeconomic perspective, however, Europe's policy response appears encouraging, with its incentives for sustainable growth, solidarity, and economic stability. COVID-19 will undoubtedly leave its mark on the member-state economies. We will not see the levels of GDP we had at the end of 2019 again for at least two years, and this could have credit consequences. However, if the EU recovery plan under discussion is bold, aligned appropriately to other growth-friendly policies including the European Green Deal, and focused on the future, it could help Europe's economies become more sustainable, competitive, and cohesive.

European governments have committed to taking unprecedented fiscal measures in response to COVID-19. Importantly, the markets seem to have accepted these measures as appropriate. Recent sovereign debt offerings by Portugal and Italy priced at very low rates and were largely oversubscribed. Across Europe, sovereign bond yields are similar to those at year-end 2019. Although spreads and CDS pricings on certain European government debt have widened, they are nowhere near the levels observed in previous shocks, particularly during the 2008 financial crisis.

There are good reasons to believe that the COVID-19 policy response should play out differently from the 2008 financial crisis, even though the recession might be deeper this time. S&P Global Ratings indeed forecasts GDP to contract by 6% in Germany, 8% in France and 10% in Italy this year, and S&P Global Ratings believes debt to GDP will soar as a result of the recession and the unprecedented fiscal response to the COVID-19 crisis. However, from a macroeconomic perspective, debt-to-GDP levels do not reveal much about debt sustainability if taken out of context and in a static way. A more telling indicator is the often-overlooked three-band interplay between a country's primary budget balance, its interest burden, and its economic growth.

—Read the full report from S&P Global Ratings







Read S&P Global's digest on ESG in the time of COVID-19 >>







MARKET VOLATILITY

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Is Volatility an Investor’s Friend or Enemy?

Explore how high volatility and high dispersion can impact passive and active managers’ performance with S&P DJI’s Craig Lazzara.

—Share this video from S&P Dow Jones Indices







Gold holds near US$1,700/oz as COVID-19, crude oil volatility hit equities

Gold prices have been holding near US$1,700 per ounce as concerns around COVID-19, a global recession and volatility in crude oil markets have had varying impacts on equities markets. Despite volatility in crude oil futures pricing, London Bullion Market Association gold bullion closed April 20 at US$1,692.74/oz, nearly flat to its closing price of US$1,693.90/oz on April 17, the previous business day.

While gold has not been immune to the economic downturn hitting equities in 2020, the safe-haven asset has retained value on days when the S&P 500 Index has been battered by selling, and it reached a high of US$1,731.06/oz on April 14. Gold prices have gained 13.8% in the year through April 14, while the S&P 500 has returned a negative 11.9%, an analysis by S&P Global Market Intelligence showed. The SNL Precious Metals Index, composed of 184 global precious metals companies, rose 1.5% over the same period.

—Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence







IPO drought may extend for months with coronavirus lingering on

Initial public offerings are down and may not rebound any time soon given the lack of certainty around the global coronavirus crisis' financial and economic fallout. After a historic market rout kicked off in mid-February, IPO activity in the U.S. quickly came to a standstill. There were a total of seven companies that made their public-market debuts in March, when the S&P 500 finished the month down more than 12%. That was the lowest count of IPOs that occurred in a single month since August 2017, when there were also seven, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

While stocks have since posted a remarkable rise that brought the S&P 500 back up 26% from its lowest point of 2020 — a phenomenon that has bewildered some considering the pandemic's mounting toll on the U.S. economy — the IPO market is unlikely to see an immediate rush of companies looking to go public, industry experts said. "The IPO market tends to be hypersensitive to market movement," University of Florida finance professor Jay Ritter said in an interview. "Typically, there isn't really a speedy recovery."

—Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence







UNCERTAINTY FOR BANKING SECTOR

How COVID-19 Is Affecting Bank Ratings

S&P Global Ratings expects banks' strengthened balance sheets over the past 10 years, the support from public authorities to household and corporate markets, and S&P Global Ratings' base case of a sustained economic recovery next year to limit bank rating downgrades this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, a marked increase in negative outlook revisions is anticipated given the recent downward revision of S&P Global Ratings' central economic forecasts, continued material downside risks to these forecasts, and the potential longer-term impact of the crisis on banks' profitability. Although emerging market banks are often more exposed than developed market peers, S&P Global Ratings expects most will face an earnings rather than a capital shock, exacerbated by lower investor appetite and increasing funding cost for systems dependent on external financing.

—Read the full report from S&P Global Ratings







How Resistant Are Gulf Banks To The COVID-19 Pandemic And Oil Price Shock?

The COVID-19 pandemic and the collapse of oil prices will test the earnings of rated banks in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. S&P Global Ratings believes that rated banks' profitability and provision cushions built over past years will help them navigate the current rough waters. Most rated GCC banks have relatively strong profitability and a conservative approach to calculating and setting aside loan-loss provisions. Some banks, for example those in Kuwait, take a conservative approach as part of local regulatory requirements to set aside general provisions for all their lending portfolios.

Overall, S&P Global Ratings estimates that rated GCC banks could absorb up to a $36 billion shock before starting to deplete their capital base. This corresponds to about 3x our calculated normalized losses, which implies a substantial level of stress in S&P Global Ratings' view. This study is based on a sample of 23 rated commercial banks in the GCC with exposures predominantly concentrated in GCC countries. At year-end 2019, these banks' total assets reached $1.5 trillion. In S&P Global Ratings' study, analysts focus on rated GCC banks' lending portfolios when it comes to estimating the additional provisions. Given that the GCC banks S&P Global Ratings rates take a relatively conservative approach toward the quality of their investment portfolios, we think that some of them stand to benefit from capital gains due to the shift in market conditions.

—Read the full report from S&P Global Ratings







India needs to address systemic issues for banks to step up lending

India's banking system is now awash in liquidity but the authorities need to address several systemic issues for more credit to flow to the productive sectors battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, analysts say. Recent measures, including lower interest rates, billions of dollars in fresh funding for lenders, payment moratorium and relaxation in recognizing nonperforming loans have significantly increased market liquidity in general. However, the government should step up pushing banks to improve their sector-based lending practices and encourage them to take reasonable risks to extend loans to borrowers with weaker credit profiles, according to the analysts.

—Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence







Diversification a double-edged sword for banks during coronavirus crisis

Diversification may be both beneficial and detrimental for global banks in the coronavirus crisis, according to analysts. While a greater mix of assets and revenue streams may offer protection from large concentrated losses, wider networks could leave them more vulnerable to global shocks, consensus suggests.

—Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence







INDUSTRY AT THE EPICENTER

Cable Broadband Better Wired To Weather Recession

The world has changed radically over the past month, with over 90% of Americans under stay-at-home orders as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many adults are working from home as videoconferencing substitutes for in-person meetings. Schools are closed across the country, but technology enables children to continue learning while maintaining frequent interaction with teachers and classmates through a variety of online applications.

Cable operators are well positioned in the current recession, given the importance of fast and reliable broadband internet connections they offer. Resident churn among high-speed data customers is unlikely because of the utility-like service. Broadband now accounts for more than half of operators' average EBITDA. However, churn among small to midsize businesses, bad debts, and lower advertising revenue present risks, causing us to lower S&P Global Ratings' 2020 forecast EBITDA by 2%-8%. Cable operators have financial flexibility to manage leverage with strong free operating cash flow.

—Read the full report from S&P Global Ratings







Families Need All The Entertainment They Can Get

At 31%, families are nearly twice as likely as the overall survey base to add a new streaming service through June, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence's March 27-29 U.S. COVID-19 survey. Demographically, the most likely age group that indicated having children was the Millennials (aged 23-39) which composed 49% of the families surveyed. This younger group is already more receptive than older survey takers to digital services. Add to that the desire for home peace, and it is no surprise that survey takers with children over-indexed on just about all video-related questions, in particular digital services such as sports apps and streaming services. While two-thirds of families surveyed indicated watching more free online video, the figure for the total base was 50%. And family households are almost twice as likely to have upgraded home internet to handle the new work/school from home. Netflix Inc. Party was also of more interest to family homes.

—Read the full report from S&P Global Market Intelligence







Social distancing rules could temper retailers' in-store sales growth – experts

Social distancing guidelines enforced by top retailers including Amazon.com Inc.'s Whole Foods Market Inc., The Kroger Co., and Walmart Inc. could play a role in curbing store sales growth in the coming quarters as the new rules limit capacity and potentially drive transaction volume down, experts say. In recent weeks, the retailers have enforced rules to keep shoppers and staffers safe from the coronavirus, creating a far different shopping environment from the pre-pandemic days when crowds of consumers regularly streamed into stores to shop, socialize and impulse-buy. Experts say the new guidelines will result in fewer but bigger shopping trips and less spend among some consumers compared to spending prior to the outbreak. The rules will also force retailers to rethink entire operations, from store layouts to technology.

—Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence







COVID-19 sparks advertising concerns ahead of social media earnings

As social media and internet companies gear up to report quarterly earnings, analysts are bracing for significant advertising headwinds from the coronavirus pandemic. At Facebook Inc., Google LLC-parent Alphabet Inc. and Twitter Inc. — which all derive the majority of their total revenue from advertising — the coronavirus has driven record usage. But the pandemic has also prompted declines in ad spending as businesses big and small pull back to cut costs. Peer Snap Inc. acknowledged in its latest quarterly earnings results this week that several of its advertisers have been challenged by the current economic environment, which has impacted the company's growth rate. Analysts will be gauging the impact of the ad downturn and seeking more clarity from companies on how they plan to mitigate the advertising declines.

—Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence







OIL MARKETS IN CRISIS

NYMEX May gas rises on bullish injection forecast, demand outlook

The NYMEX May gas futures jumped 11.8 cents Wednesday to settle at $1.939/MMBtu amid bullish injection outlook and rising demand. The front-month contract moved between $1.774/MMBtu and $1.952/MMBtu. "The recent turmoil in crude oil prices is looking bullish for gas prices," said Daniel Myers, analyst at Gelber & Associates, noting the considerable rally in prices for the latter half of 2020 as market participants expect a scaling back of associated gas production. The December contract was trading at $2.947/MMBtu, up 2.1 cents day on day, while the January 2021 contract climbed 1.9 cents to $3.084/MMBtu. "Prices are also getting support from the smaller-than-average injection expectation and supportive shoulder season," he said.

—Read the full article from S&P Global Platts







Insight Conversation: Jeff Currie, Goldman Sachs

Jeff Currie, head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs, spoke to Paul Hickin shortly before OPEC+ revived an agreement on output cuts, and oil prices spiraled to unprecedented lows. This article is an extract from their conversation, which ranged over the impact of coronavirus on oil, gas and LNG, metals and more.

—Read the full article from S&P Global Platts







PODCAST OF THE DAY

Listen: Coal markets struggle as mines are suspended worldwide

Coal markets are giving way to the coronavirus pandemic as cascaded demand and international government regulations left producers presented with the complex decision to slash supply. Sarah Matthews discusses the situation with EMEA coal market specialist Joseph Clarke, Asia market specialists Fred Wang and Jenny Ma, and Americas market specialists Tyler Godwin and Olivia Kalb.

—Share the Commodities Focus podcast from S&P Global Platts







Argentina puts on hold policies for ramping up shale oil production

Argentina has put on hold policies and incentives for ramping up oil production from the Vaca Muerta shale play as a global glut of crude supplies curbs export opportunities, Production Minister Matias Kulfas said.

"Vaca Muerta has huge potential, but is an issue that will have to wait because of the international situation," Kulfas, the country's chief energy strategist, said late Tuesday in reference to a plunge in global oil demand. Speaking in an interview on the Argentinian cable news network TN, Kulfas said that economic shutdowns to contain the spread of the coronavirus around the world have cut global oil demand by 30%, making it harder for Argentina to export. At the same time, he said a plunge in international oil prices has reduced the potential returns on sales, meaning that if the government is to promote anything, it would make more economic sense to support agriculture exports.

—Read the full article from S&P Global Platts













Written and compiled by Molly Mintz.