Coronavirus in China: Early Thoughts on the Economic Impact

The coronavirus that first emerged in the city of Wuhan, China, could affect growth in China and the rest of Asia-Pacific. At this point, uncertainty about the nature of the virus is so high that it renders quantitative assessments meaningless. However, it may be helpful to think through how the virus could affect the economy and the impact of earlier episodes of pandemics.

Impact Of Past Pandemics Has Been Mixed

The severity of the impact of the coronavirus will depend upon the attack rate (the proportion of the population that falls ill) and the case fatality rate (the proportion of deaths). New conditions are often compared to previous flu-related pandemics, of which the most commonly cited are the Spanish flu of 1918-1920, the Asian flu of 1957-1958, the Hong Kong flu of 1968-1969, the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) of 2003, and the avian flu of 2004-2006.

The attack and fatality rates, measured at the global level, vary widely across these episodes reflecting the nature of the condition and the speed with which vaccines can be produced. The Spanish flu was the most severe, but experts generally agree that more recent episodes, up until SARS, have seen attack rates of 25%-30% and case fatality rates of less than 0.2%. For SARS and episodes thereafter, including the avian flu, the attack rates have been much lower, well below 0.1%, and concentrated in certain regions. However, in these episodes, case fatality rates were higher, in the 10%-20% range. Health authorities indicate it may be too early to assess these statistics for the new coronavirus.

Epidemiological Uncertainty Adds To Economic Uncertainty

To get a rough assessment of how pandemics can affect economic outcomes, let's look at the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) assessment in 2006 of the potential hit to the U.S. economy from an avian flu pandemic. [1] The CBO developed two scenarios--one mild and one severe with U.S.-specific attack rates of 25% and 30% and case fatality rates of 0.1% and 2.5%, respectively. The CBO estimated the overall short-term hit to U.S. GDP, in the year in which the pandemic emerged, to be 1 and 2.3 percentage points, respectively. An influential paper by Lee and McKibbin in 2003 estimated SARS pulled down Hong Kong and China's GDP by 2.6 and 1.1 percentage points, respectively. [2] However, these estimates have been challenged as too pessimistic.

While these estimates provide benchmarks, epidemiological uncertainty compounds the economic uncertainty. The best that can be done for now is to identify the potential channels through which the virus could affect the economy.

Household consumption

Consumers are likely to avoid public spaces to lower the probability of infection. These effects could be compounded by travel restrictions. Catering, entertainment, and travel services are likely to be most affected. As these segments are typically regarded as luxuries rather than necessities, consumers are unlikely to compensate by spending more elsewhere. This would dampen overall consumption.

Company capital expenditure

Capital expenditure plans of companies are highly sensitive to expectations for demand. A prolonged slump in consumption could therefore affect investment. The broader the impact on consumption, the larger the hit. However, firms are unlikely to react quickly unless the virus is confirmed to be substantially more potent than recent episodes when the effect on demand was relatively short lived.

Government consumption

Higher spending on the response to the outbreak, including health personnel, emergency services, and vaccines, could moderately offset the hit to consumption. However, while this may be important for some industries, it is unlikely to have too much of an impact at the broad economy level.

Trade

Travel and tourism would be the most heavily affected as individuals seek to reduce the probability of infection. This could be compounded by Wuhan's strategic role in the country's transport network.

Supply disruptions

Restricted movement of people and, in a worst case, a high infection could curtail output in some industries. This would affect both manufacturing and service industries and could trigger temporary production outages or a drop in activity.

Tighter Financial Conditions Could Amplify Impact

Risk aversion in financial markets could compound some of these effects on demand, especially investment. Higher risk premiums on assets sensitive to the economic cycle could raise the cost of capital for firms and discourage or delay new investment. In a worst case, affected areas could experience capital outflows that would put downward pressure on asset prices and currencies.

Potential Economic Impact On China

The coronavirus is hitting China during Lunar New Year, a period when households tend to spend more on travel, entertainment, and gifts. Even if the virus is contained fairly quickly, the initial stages of high uncertainty are likely to affect spending. While centered in Wuhan, other large population centers including major tier-one cities have begun reporting cases. No two viral incidents are the same but the typical lag between infection and symptoms may be enough to deter consumers from venturing outside.

We may see some moderate downward pressure on retail sales, which have been steady but unspectacular. The moderate pickup in recent months to about 8% (nominal and compared to a year ago) is due in part to a stabilization in autos sales, which had suffered a prolonged slump. This is offset to some degree by softening in housing-related purchases, such as on decorations and furniture. This seems consistent with a broadly stable labor market, especially in the service sector, which is now the engine of job creation.

To give a sense of how big the effects could be, consider that consumption contributed about 3.5 percentage points to China's overall real GDP growth rate of 6.1% in 2019. A back of the envelope calculation suggests that if spending on such services fell by 10%, overall GDP growth would fall by about 1.2 percentage points. This assumes that consumers allocate about 20% of their spending on discretionary transport and entertainment (based loosely on the household survey).

The supply-side impact, stemming from fewer people going to work, may be limited to the Wuhan area so long as the recorded cases remain concentrated in the city's immediate vicinity. Recent estimates indicate that Wuhan is China's sixth-largest city, with a population of about 11 million. It accounts for about 1.6% of national GDP.

While this suggests any macro-level impact would be small, there are complicating factors. First, Wuhan is an important national transport hub, given its central location and that the city is a stop on the two major north-south and east-west high speed rail lines. Wuhan also sits on the banks of Yangtze river and is a key internal port. It is also an important logistics hub, accounting for 1.2% of national freight traffic by weight in 2018. Restricted movement in the vicinity of Wuhan could therefore have broader effects on the movement of goods and people.

A second complicating factor is that the city is also a key player in China's auto industry. Wuhan hosts production facilities for seven major domestic and foreign manufacturers, and for hundreds of auto parts suppliers. Complicated supply chains and just-in-time production could mean that production outages in Wuhan factories have broader spillover effects.

For now, the impact on financial markets has been mostly limited to equities, muting the effect on financial conditions. Short-term funding rates in China, including the repo rate, remain well within recent ranges and one-year swap rates have been edging lower. The exchange rate has depreciated somewhat since the news broke, but this also be due to some retracing of the strengthening seen after the U.S.-China trade deal was signed. Implied renminbi volatility remains steady. Equity market volatility has picked up as investors try to identify winners and losers. However, this is unlikely, on its own, to adversely affect liquidity conditions.

Overall, we think it is too early to start thinking about revising our GDP growth estimate for 2020 due to the coronavirus. Our forecast remains at 5.7% after 6.1% growth in 2019.

Some Spillover Effect On Asia-Pacific

Of course, much will depend on the extent to which the virus spreads outside China. Given high uncertainty about this channel, we will concentrate more on the economic spillovers from China.

The most important short-term impact will be felt on travel and tourism. Tourism receipts in the region could fall as people curtail their travel plans in response to heightened health risks. The countries in the region that have large tourism sectors and would therefore have a relatively larger impact include Thailand, Australia, and Vietnam. In Thailand, for example, tourism exports are about 11% of GDP. Tourists from China also represent a large proportion of arrivals for these economies, particularly for Thailand and Vietnam, where more than 25% of arrivals are from China.

Another spillover channel is through financial markets. Equity market volatility across the region has edged higher but currency and bond markets have been calm. While exchange rates have depreciated versus the U.S. dollar, this is not surprising given the tendency to co-move with the renminbi. While prolonged volatility in equity markets could lead to broader risk aversion, there are few signs yet that financial conditions have tightened.