China's Small Consumer And Tech Companies Rely On Refinancing To Survive

We estimate our sample group of 31 entities have over US$30 billion-equivalent of debt due over the next 12 months.

Liquidity conditions are likely to worsen for China's small consumer and technology companies this year, after a difficult 2018.

Jun. 10 2019 — China's small consumer and technology companies will continue to battle liquidity issues for the rest of this year. An S&P Global Ratings analysis of 31 entities points to an increased reliance on short-term debt and deteriorating cash buffers that will strain their ability to meet obligations. We estimate the group has over US$30 billion-equivalent in debt coming due over the next 12 months.

Trade tensions between China and the U.S. have undermined consumer sentiment and could disrupt supply chains. Intensifying competition and volatile raw material costs will continue to weigh on the profits and cash flows in the industry, in our view.

The rating outlook on 39% of this group of companies is skewed towards the downside. We have taken rating actions across the spectrum since 2018, mainly reflecting weakening liquidity or deteriorating capital structures. About 80% of our rating actions over the past 12-18 months were negative. Diminished liquidity buffers or the buildup of short-term debt accounted for 70% of these negative actions.

Chart 1 | Download Chart Data

Scope Of Our Analysis

For this report, we analyzed 31 companies with public or confidential speculative-grade ratings ('BB+' or below) that were mainly engaged in the asset-light, consumption-driven sectors in China, including consumer products and services, retail, healthcare, leisure, entertainment, telecom, technology, and transportation. We excluded state-owned enterprises from our analysis as the credit ratings on these issuers typically assume government support in a distress scenario.

Rising debt maturity and dwindling access to long-term funding weakens capital structures

Small consumer and technology companies in our rated universe face a maturity wall in 2019 and 2020. Maturing bullet debt (including puttable bonds) will increase 15%-20% to Chinese renminbi (RMB) 65 billion (US$9.4 billion) in 2019, from RMB56 billion in 2018. While most rated issuers will likely refinance upcoming maturities or extend puttable bonds by one or two years, we expect the increase in financing costs to be substantial.

Rising debt costs will strain companies with already-low interest coverage ratios and compel some to accept shorter debt maturities. Those issuers needing to bolster liquidity may seek expensive alternative funding or sell assets.

Chart 2 | Download Chart Data

Chart 3 | Download Chart Data

Chart 4 | Download Chart Data

Equity would appear to be a funding option for many--94% of the rated issuers in this report are listed or have listed subsidiaries. But heavy use of share pledges in borrowings can limit a company's capacity to use equity to pay down debt.

Issuers or substantial shareholders of issuers with more than 60% of shares pledged against loans have a strong incentive to keep the share price strong, discouraging equity issuance. Moreover, while Chinese stock prices rebounded at the start of 2019, continued trade friction between the U.S. and China contributed to an equities sell-off in May, denting the attractiveness of share sales.

Chart 5 | Download Chart Data

Chart 6 | Download Chart Data

The group's debt capital is also skewing towards shorter tenors, even as debt balances remained largely the same in 2018 versus 2017. Companies with a weighted average debt maturity of below two years jumped to about 50% at the end of 2018, from below 20% in 2017. Difficulties in obtaining new financing, and a substantial increase in financing costs when liquidity in the markets tightened in 2018, largely explain this shortening of debt maturities.

Chart 7 | Download Chart Data

Chart 8 | Download Chart Data

In the fourth quarter of 2018, the government rolled out measures to increase lending to privately owned enterprises (POEs). Such measures could incentivize banks to roll over debt for smaller POEs. These could ease liquidity risks for groups with good banking relationships and substantial bank loans. Nevertheless, access to long-term bank facilities remain limited for companies with asset-light business models, which describes most of the issuers in the technology and consumer sectors. Such companies often do not have substantial assets to use as collateral for longer-term loans.

Many companies also face declining profitability and diminishing cash flows

The cash conversion cycle will likely lengthen amid a tightening of liquidity among suppliers and customers along the supply chain. Compared with 2018, we anticipate a further deterioration of major liquidity sources (cash on hand and free operating cash flow) of small consumer and technology companies in our rated universe.

Trade tensions between China and the U.S. continue to threaten supply chains. The direct impact on operations should be manageable, given these companies' focus on domestic consumption; however, second-order effects--such as poor sentiment and market volatility--could hamper cash flows over the next 12-24 months.

The appetite for capital investment remains strong, despite a likely erosion of cash flows. While this is probably due to the companies' need to upgrade technology, innovate products or expand scale, such measures could also signal difficulties in curtailing expenditure when liquidity is tight.

Chart 9 | Download Chart Data

Chart 10 | Download Chart Data

Amid increasing short-term debt and decreasing free cash flows, the ratio of cash and free operating cash flow as a percentage of short-term debt liabilities is likely to decrease to about 83% in 2019 from about 120%. In addition, short-term bullet debt--including puttable bonds--will represent 37% of major liquidity sources, up from 26% in 2018.

Rating outlook is increasingly negative due to liquidity risks

Small consumer and technology companies will contend with ratings pressure over the next 12 months. As of May 2019, 39% of this group of companies had a negative rating outlook, from 13% in 2018, pointing to the potential for rating downgrades. In addition, over half of these companies have weak or less-than-adequate liquidity, which is nearly double the levels in mid-2018.

Although liquidity conditions have improved in the onshore credit market in China from the trough in the fourth quarter of 2018, uncertainties remain whether small consumer and technology companies will benefit evenly from a market recovery. To survive the liquidity crunch, we believe these companies will need to use banking relationships, pare ambitions for capital investment, and carefully plan refinancings.

Chart 13 | Download Chart Data