China's Industrial Companies Piggyback On The Public Purse

Apr. 09 2019 — Chinese industrial companies' revenue should climb steadily in 2019. S&P Global Ratings expects government spending to underpin this growth and offset the effects of moderating private sector demand.

In the National People's Congress (NPC) ended March 15, 2019, the Chinese government reiterated its focus to maintain economic growth of 6%-6.5% for the year. It also announced major tax-relief initiatives to support domestic corporates. At the same time, the People's Bank of China committed to maintaining "prudent" monetary policies. All of these point to substantial government spending.

In our view, industries that rely more on government demand should see higher growth, than those that primarily depend on private sector demand amid moderating household consumption. We rate 24 industrial companies in China (see table). Of these, companies in the engineering and construction (E&C) segment are likely to benefit the most, given the segment's strong linkage with government spending. Capital goods companies will take the second spot followed by automotive-related companies.