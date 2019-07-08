China Credit Outlook: Liquidity Crunch Just the Latest Headache for Corporate Issuers

Dysfunction in the country's interbank market is hitting credit availability, as is the growth slowdown and trade fight

Chinese companies will likely default at a greater rate in the second half, compared to the first

Jul. 08 2019 — The implosion, in May, of Baoshang Bank Co. Ltd.--a mid-sized regional lender previously little known outside of China--shook confidence in China's interbank market, depressing funding conditions. This was just the latest domino to topple for Chinese companies grappling with an economic slowdown and trade fight. S&P Global Ratings expects Chinese corporate defaults to rise in the second half, and lowly rated issuers to issue fewer bonds in a climate of rising credit spreads.

Baoshang Bank reverberations have been felt across the Chinese credit system. In the aftermath of the bank's takeover, the net issuance of interbank negotiable certificates of deposit (NCDs) dropped from Chinese renminbi (RMB) 278 billion in May to minus-RMB226 billion in June, signaling concerns about Chinese banks' credit risk.

This hurts lenders' access to wholesale funding, with repercussions for Chinese corporates' access to credit. We expect refinancing conditions will deteriorate, particularly for companies that rely on regional lenders. This adds to the list of vulnerable Chinese borrowers, including those with diminished cash flows, those with a large volume of debt maturing this year and next, and even some of the weaker state-owned enterprises.

Ghost Of Baoshang Bank Hovers Over Second Half

Baoshang Bank is an Inner Mongolian lender that relied heavily on funding from China's interbank market. On May 24, 2019 China's central bank and banking regulator announced it would take control of the bank citing "severe credit risk" (see "China's Bailout Of A Troubled Bank Isn't Surprising," published May 27, 2019).

The event clogged the plumbing of China's credit system: the onshore interbank market.

The central bank said wholesale creditors of Baoshang Bank with exposure of more than Chinese renminbi (RMB) 50 million (US$7 million) before the takeover would enter negotiations with the team handling the takeover.

According to a statement from regulators, there are only few creditors that will not get 100% repayment of the money Baoshang Bank owes them. However, the idea that some creditors might not get fully repaid shook investors' previously rock-solid faith that the government would bail out any bank, fully covering their liabilities in the process.

Jitters have spilled over to non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs)--an important source of credit to privately owned companies--with some institutions said to have defaulted on their repo transactions. Although regulators took action to contain systemic risk, these events had a negative impact on the funding conditions for weak Chinese corporates.

Small to mid-size banks and NBFIs are major investors in onshore corporate bonds. They are also major borrowers in the interbank market. Surging funding costs curtails their investment capacity, as has been the case following the Baoshang Bank event.

Small and mid-size banks are also important lenders to privately owned enterprises and local state-run firms. If such banks are tainted by the Baoshang Bank takeover, such companies' funding costs may rise.

Repo defaults would plausibly depress risk appetite. Institutions would find it difficult to pledge lowly rated domestic bonds in repo transactions, or the repo's loan-to-value ratio might slide. This would eat into demand for lowly rated bonds, impairing new issuance by weak issuers (including weak local government funding vehicles), and in turn raising funding costs for the issuers of such bonds.

Another nuance to this problem is that the weaker companies have used the repo market as a conduit to issue bonds at lower rates and seemingly larger size. According to various news reports, it works this way: Issuers use an asset management account as a channel to buy their issued bonds, and then the asset management account to pledge bonds against loans in the repo market.

Companies are effectively structuring their bonds into repo loans, for which they pay a short-term repo rate. The structure also creates an impression that the bond sale has drummed up high demand.

This involves risk, as the asset management account needs to roll over the repo transactions till maturity, requiring continuous market confidence in the pledged instrument.

As the Chinese repo market experiences volatility and risk repricing, counterparties are now assessing the underlying quality of the bond collateral and some of repo transactions may not be rolled over. Without this structure, weaker companies would have reduced access to capital and higher funding costs.

Sluggish Economy And Trade Fight Weigh On Credit Outlook

But Baoshang Bank is just the latest event to highlight Chinese companies' credit vulnerabilities. The trade fight with the U.S. and China's growth deceleration are also hitting risk appetite, further impairing weak companies' funding access.

Growth in industrial production fell in May, pointing to still faltering industrial demand. The producer price index rose only 0.6% in May, even lower than the 0.9% gain in April, suggesting little improvement in industrial profits and weak momentum in manufacturing investment.

In our view, middle and downstream companies still face challenges servicing debt due to weak consumer demand, unfavorable funding conditions for privately owned enterprises, and a volatile global trade environment. Such sectors include auto-makers and privately owned engineering and construction companies.

Although real estate investment maintained year-over-year growth of 11.2% in the first five months this year, Beijing remains wary about over-stimulating the property market. We expect liquidity and refinancing risk to increase for lowly rated developers with slim landbanks that may feel compelled to make large land purchases this year (see "China's Land-Starved Developers Could Increase Risk Appetite," published June 4, 2019).





Government supports stability, not a massive stimulus.

The government targets GDP growth in 2019 of 6%-6.5%, which is considerably more flexible than 2018's target of 6.5%. As long as there is no mass unemployment or sharp decline in economic growth, the government will emphasize sustainable growth and not debt-funded expansion.

To stabilize short-term economic growth, the Chinese government will continue countercyclical policies in the second half of this year, especially for infrastructure investment. Beijing recently relaxed rules to allow local and regional governments to use the proceeds of special-purpose bonds as project capital.

We expect China's infrastructure investments (excluding electricity) to grow 8%-10% in 2019 (see "China's Looser Bond Rules Should Spur Infrastructure Investments," published June 12, 2019). However, upstream companies may not benefit fully from the moderate growth of infrastructure investment due to a downward trend in commodities prices.

The government has announced several measures to calm investor nerves and support the capital market. However, we expect it may take some time for investors to assess credit risks and recalibrate their risk appetite. Firms with near-term funding needs could get caught in this process.

The government's supportive policies such as tax cuts and subsidies may take time to feed into the real economy, slowing the recovery of firms' cash flow and profits.

Don't forget about the U.S.-China trade figh...

An escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions at the beginning of May has already been reflected in dips in Chinese purchasing managers' indices. The new export order index slowed to 46.5 in May from 49.2 in April (a reading below 50 signals contraction).

Such data should not be an immediate blow for China's rated companies. S&P Global Ratings believes its rated issuers could absorb a 25% hike in tariffs on all Chinese goods exported to the U.S., given their focus on domestic markets.

We estimate that around 8% of the Chinese companies we rate have direct exposure to increased U.S. tariffs through exports to the U.S. Of this group, the exports contribute about 2%-32% of revenue, and most have sufficient alternative revenue sources to offset the direct effect of higher tariffs (see "Rated China Firms Can Withstand Direct Impact From Higher U.S. Tariffs," published May 14, 2019).

Trade tension may result in a devalued, more volatile RMB. We expect Chinese policymakers will tolerate greater flexibility in the RMB exchange rate, especially against the U.S. dollar (see "APAC Economic Snapshots: Trade Wars And Currency Concerns," published June 25, 2019).

RMB depreciation will also hurt borrowers with high foreign-currency borrowings. Among our rated entities, the property sector has a large exposure to U.S. dollar debt, with an average ratio of foreign-currency debt to total debt of 30%.

Nonetheless, the sector has financial and liquidity buffers to withstand some currency pressure, given record revenues and strong profit margins in recent years. Active refinancing by developers in the past few months has also extended maturity profiles and reduced near-term foreign-currency funding needs. (see "Rated China Firms Can Withstand Direct Impact From Higher U.S. Tariffs," published May 14, 2019)

China's corporate borrowers brace for an embattled second half.

The repercussions of the Baoshang Bank takeover is the latest challenge facing Chinese companies. Not only are they contending with weaker demand from a slowing economy and external uncertainties, risk repricing in the credit market is also impacting firms' funding costs and funding availability.

In our view, risk repricing in the credit market is good for the economy in the long run, but weak corporates could suffer from the short-term funding squeeze.