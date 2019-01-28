Brexit Rushes 2019 Outlook for Structured Finance Issuance

Jan. 28 2019 — Brexit-related uncertainty will add to the pressure on European securitization and covered bond markets that are already challenged by changing regulation and central bank moves in 2019, rating agency DBRS said in its annual sector outlook report.

The year ahead is shaping up to be "a real test" for these markets "as they try to re-establish themselves to new norms at a time of significant political and economic uncertainty in Europe and the U.K.," the agency's Jan. 24 report said.

Overall performance in securitization and covered bond markets has been stable and is expected to stay stable in 2019, barring any major economic disasters, Gordon Kerr, head of EU structured finance research at DBRS, said Jan. 25 in an online presentation of the report. Brexit is among the major headwinds that "could upset the balance" in 2019, he said. Italy's economic performance is also a concern and to a lesser extent, the potential impact of EU elections that could change future rulemaking.

The possibility of the U.K. leaving the EU in a hard Brexit, which DBRS defines as the unsuccessful ratification of the withdrawal agreement with no alternative arrangements, creates market uncertainty and could influence supply before the March 29 deadline, when the U.K. is scheduled to exit the bloc. If indeed there is no agreement, the hard Brexit overhang will have implications for a number of markets.

In the event of a hard Brexit, the U.K. market will be affected most. "The way Brexit will pan out can affect the markets heavily and may bring new issuance to a standstill if U.K. securitization loses High-Quality Liquid Asset, HQLA, 2B eligibility under EU regulations," DBRS said in its report.

While currently enjoying low delinquencies and healthy prepayments, the U.K. market could deteriorate depending on what impact the Brexit deal has on the U.K. economy, the agency said. The Bank of England plans to raise interest rates slowly in case Britain leaves the EU with a deal. However, if there is no agreement the BoE could hike rates abruptly to offset the effects of a potential spike in inflation and currency depreciation, it said.

Year of two halves

In addition to geopolitical concerns such as the U.K.'s departure from the EU, there are worries about the eurozone economy, which is already showing signs of a slowdown. Furthermore, the European Central Bank's gradual withdrawal from quantitative easing is likely to create a gap in funding that issuers would need to fill.

The maturing of another ECB monetary policy tool, the targeted longer-term refinancing operations, or TLTRO, will also guide issuers' behavior this year. Overall, 2019 will be a year of two halves for both securitization and covered bonds, according to DBRS.

New securitization rules, in force from Jan. 1, will slow down issuance in the first half of 2019, while the second half should see an increase in activity driven by the removal of QE.

The opposite trend will be observed in covered bond markets, where issuance will be concentrated in the first half of the year. Supply could slow down in the latter part of 2019, due to Brexit, the implementation of the new EU covered bond directive and the EU elections in late May.

For the securitization and covered bond markets, the ending of the ECB programs will have a major impact on pricing and transaction volumes, DBRS said. Under its asset purchasing program, the ECB has acquired large quantities of covered bonds and owns a big part of the outstanding volumes. In terms of securitization, the refinancing operations provided an alternative to funding via the capital markets that also affected market volumes.

The existing TLTRO programs, which are due to expire in June 2020, will leave issuers seeking alternative sources of funding for their lending. "Not all of this is likely to come from one market, but it will have an impact on issuance volumes in both covered bonds and securitization," DBRS said.