Bermuda 'A+' Ratings Affirmed; Outlook is Positive

Rating Action

May. 10 2019 — On May 10, 2019, S&P Global Ratings affirmed its 'A+' long-term sovereign credit and senior unsecured debt ratings as well as its 'A-1' short-term rating and its 'AA+' transfer and convertibility assessment on Bermuda. The outlook is positive.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects at least a one-in-three chance that we could upgrade the rating by one notch in the next 12 months. Positive economic developments, such as the introduction of new one-time construction projects to support growth beyond 2021, continued rejuvenation in tourism, or stabilization of the IFS sector could lead us to believe that Bermuda's economy has transitioned to a more sustainable growth path. This, coupled with the government's ability to extend its recent trend of fiscal prudence, could enable the territory to build a net creditor position more resilient to unexpected shocks. We could raise the ratings as a result.

Lost momentum in tourist demand or unexpected weakness in Bermuda's IFS sector, because of sector uncertainty or material job losses tied to the sector's ongoing consolidation, could lead to flat or negative real growth. These events could constrain revenue growth, leading to a slower-than-expected fiscal recovery and higher debt. Alternatively, increased external indebtedness by the banks or the government because of recurring externally financed deficits could lead to weaker narrow net external debt. Under either scenario, we could revise the outlook to stable within the next 12 months.

Rationale

Bermuda's credit story continues to improve, propelled by economic momentum in the tourist and construction sectors and improving fiscal results--all of which should continue in fiscal years 2019-2020 and 2020-2021. Real GDP growth should be about 1% in 2019, following about a 0.5% gain in 2018. Nominal GDP growth in 2019 should be comfortably above 2%, fueling revenue growth. Although a risk, we expect that any uncertainty arising from the territory's recent placement on the E.U.'s tax haven blacklist will not affect Bermudian businesses or potential new entrants and become a threat to the stability of the IFS sector. On the fiscal side, continued consolidation and revenue growth should lead to balanced fiscal results in fiscal 2019-2020.

Policymaking remains effective and predictable and the territory's GDP per capita will stay among the highest in the world. In addition, Bermuda should benefit from its healthy current account surpluses and substantial external asset holdings. The territory's hard peg exchange rate regime and moderate monetary policy effectiveness continue to limit its monetary flexibility.

Institutional and economic profile: Real GDP growth should be positive over the next two years and policymaking should remain effective and predictable

Bermuda's real GDP growth for 2019 and 2020 should stay close to 1%, following a gain of about 0.5% in 2018.

GDP per capita will remain one of the highest in the world, and the trend for per capita GDP growth will be average compared with that of peers with similar levels of GDP.

The territory's policymaking is largely effective, predictable, and proactive, and its political institutions are stable.

GDP per capita should reach close to US$105,000 by the end of 2020, one of the highest GDP per capita figures in the world. Per capita trend growth should be close to 1% for the 2019-2022 period, which is average compared with that of peers with similar GDP per capita. Airport reconstruction, continuing hotel development, the refurbishment of Bermuda Electric Light Co. Ltd.'s generation capacity, and possibly rising tourist arrivals should drive economic growth in 2019. Real GDP growth has been positive since 2017, following flat growth or contraction from 2009-2016.

The IFS sector dominates Bermuda's economy and we do not expect this to change in the next two years. The reliance on the sector continues to temper our view of the territory's economy, however. Although we do not view the sector as particularly cyclical, it continues to represent about one quarter of nominal GDP in 2019. The government consults with sector officials and is supportive of their concerns, for instance cancelling previously planned changes to the payroll tax. We believe, however, that the merger and acquisition activity in the all-important insurance and reinsurance cluster seen in the past few years will likely continue in 2019, which should limit growth in the sector's contribution to GDP and government revenue growth. We have seen no evidence to date that U.S. tax reform legislation has had any impact on the sector. Nevertheless, the recent placement on the blacklist creates uncertainty.

The tourism sector recorded strong results again in 2018. Air arrivals in 2018 grew 12% from the previous year; total leisure spending was up 28%. Visitor arrivals reached an all-time high in 2018 and hotel occupancy rates reached 64%. The tourism authority is expecting more modest growth in 2019, which is not surprising given the strong growth since 2017.

We view Bermuda's policymaking as largely effective, predictable, and proactive, and its political institutions as stable. We believe the territory is willing to implement reforms to ensure the long-term sustainability of public finances. We expect its Westminster-style parliamentary democracy and related institutions will be stable. As in many other British Overseas Territories, the island's constitutional law retains significant powers for the U.K., generally exercised effectively through the U.K.-appointed governor, which helps keep executive power in check. Bermudian governments generally place importance on a policy environment that is conducive to strong economic growth, and relatively prudent fiscal policy.

Flexibility and performance profile: Bermuda should reach balanced or near-balanced fiscal results in fiscal 2019-2020

The government projects balanced results in the current fiscal year (ending March 31, 2020), thanks primarily to ongoing fiscal consolidation.

Bermuda's net GG debt burden should improve as fiscal results strengthen.

Current account surpluses should remain strong in 2019 and 2020, but uncertainty as to the magnitude of Bermuda's net external position has prompted us to temper our external risk assessment.

Bermuda's net GG debt as a share of GDP should decline by about 2% per year from fiscal years 2019-2020 and 2020-2021, thanks to ongoing fiscal consolidation and rebounding investment returns. We expect the GG deficit will be eliminated in fiscal 2019-2020 and turn to a modest surplus thereafter. The government is still studying new revenue measures with the goal of increasing revenues by BM$25 million for the next two years. Program spending will continue at fiscal 2019-2020 levels through fiscal 2022-2023 and cost increases will be managed through attrition and vacancy management. Nevertheless, we continue to believe pressure from competing jurisdictions, domestic political preferences, and the need to deepen and diversify the economy by attracting employers in the IFS and new sectors limit the government's ability to raise GG revenue and temper our fiscal assessment.

We don't expect the territory to issue debt in fiscal 2019-2020; rather, it will run out its sinking fund by paying off two upcoming maturities. It will not borrow to make further sinking fund contributions. We expect this, together with a rebound in investment returns following a loss in 2018 will moderately strengthen Bermuda's net GG debt creditor position, which could reach 5% of GDP by fiscal 2022-2023. The interest burden should fall with declining GG debt, averaging 9.3% for the fiscal 2019-2022 period. The government holds significant assets in its civil service superannuation plan and its contributory pension plan that enhance its credit profile. These assets represent over 38% of GDP.

We consider the local banking sector the principal contingent liability to the government. We place the territory's banking sector in Group '5' on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment scale. The banks' assets and liabilities are much larger than Bermuda's GDP, at about 350% in 2017. However, the sector is adequately capitalized, and regulation and supervision are robust, which mitigates the risk.

Bermuda should remain a substantial narrow net external creditor of about 60% of current account payments in the 2019-2022 period, because of the government's large external asset holdings and the banks' significant external assets. Owing primarily to the banks' deposit liabilities, gross external financing needs are high in 2019 at about 210% of capital account receipts and usable reserves and should remain close to that level. Current account surplus should average about 12% of GDP from 2019-2022.

Bermuda's hard-peg exchange rate regime limits monetary flexibility, and we see no change in this. The Bermudian dollar is pegged to U.S. dollar 1-to-1, which effectively cedes monetary policy decisions to the U.S. Federal Reserve. Dollarization is high, which further tempers our monetary risk assessment. At the end of 2017, about 60% of the banks' assets and liabilities were denominated in a foreign currency, predominantly U.S. dollars. Both circumstances mean that external factors beyond the control of the Bermuda Monetary Authority, the territory's currency board, mostly determine Bermuda's monetary conditions.