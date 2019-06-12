Bans On Huawei Will Hit Tech Harder Than Telecom

Jun. 12 2019 — S&P Global Ratings hasn't taken any rating actions on telecom or technology companies since the announcements of restrictions on equipment by China-based Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., but the impact on industry participants could be wide-ranging, in our view. As part of broader trade discussions underway between the U.S. and China, we expect further developments. The ultimate scope and duration, and therefore the impact, of any bans are not yet certain. While the ban on China-based ZTE Corp. last year lasted four weeks, it may not be indicative of the outcome for Huawei.

Currently, we view the short-term risks to tech as more prominent than for telecom companies given the more direct and near-term revenue impact on suppliers to Huawei. The supply ban, in our view, will also serve as a catalyst for Huawei, and the Chinese administration, to accelerate their technology investment to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers for critical components. In turn, this could heighten competition in the technology sector and potentially lower the long-term growth prospects of U.S. technology firms.

The consequences for telecom are likely to vary from country to country and largely relate to longer-term 5G investment decisions, which give operators more time and options for managing the fallout. But with China aiming for market leadership in 5G deployment, the stakes are high. Leadership in an enabling platform like 5G can help define and shape the evolution of the global technology landscape beyond existing supply chains and capital spending on telecom equipment. We believe achieving market leadership in 5G deployment to be a key success factor to a vibrant economic environment for countries and regions. It provides opportunities and financial incentives to develop business and consumer use cases that can increase the global competitiveness of telecom and technology companies, as well as the industries they support.

As history has shown, successful U.S. deployment of the first 4G networks in the early 2000s offered a platform for accelerated innovation, continued investment, and sustained leadership positions for many U.S. technology firms. Examples include Apple's success in smartphones and tablets, Google's achievement in advertising through development of its ubiquitous Android mobile operating systems including its Google Chrome browsers, and Qualcomm's patents in wireless mobile phone designs and mobile baseband chips. The same was true of Europe's 2G adoption in the early 1990s and Japan's 3G adoption in the early 2000s.

If history is any guide, we believe the leaders in 5G adoption will have an edge in the development of the next wave of technology innovations such as cloud computing, the internet of things, and autonomous vehicles. It's too early to tell if restrictions will slow China's 5G ambitions, or backfire and leave countries like the U.S. behind. Much will depend on how badly Huawei is constrained and how ready competing equipment makers are to take the lead. Though we believe the short-term consequences for technology and telecom companies are manageable, the long-term stakes, particularly for tech, could be decisive.

What are the key restrictions placed on Huawei?

The U.S. banned Huawei equipment from use by government contractors last year and has been trying to convince other countries to adopt similar restrictions, effectively cutting Huawei out of markets. In doing so, U.S. authorities are citing risk that the Chinese government could either work with or force Huawei to assist in efforts to spy on communications traffic or disrupt networks. To date, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and Taiwan have also announced bans, with other countries continuing to deliberate. However, several have hesitated, pulling back from initial statements leaning toward a ban and instead taking a more nuanced approach.

The U.S. announced an additional restriction in May 2019 which goes a step further. By placing Huawei on its restricted entity list, U.S. companies must acquire a U.S. government license to sell equipment and software to Huawei. The U.S. government issued a temporary general license the next week, effectively suspending the ban for 90 days out of concern that it could disrupt critical telecom services globally. The delay is intended to give operators time to adjust and could be reassessed and extended.

How does the entity list designation differ from the existing U.S. Huawei ban?

The supply ban is a different approach, in our view, more focused on weakening Huawei rather than directly addressing potential security threats. By choking off its technology supply lines, the move targets Huawei's competitiveness. The company is a major provider of telecom infrastructure and services, networking equipment, servers, storage systems, surveillance systems, smartphones, PCs, and wearable devices globally. It counts many U.S. semiconductor and component providers among its key suppliers, and many international telecom companies and individual consumers as its customers. As such, the ban restricting Huawei from sourcing technology from U.S. firms could reach a long list of U.S. tech firms and the global telecom industry.

Are the security concerns justified?

We believe the security issue is unresolved. U.S. security agencies are convinced of the threat and cite Chinese laws requiring companies to cooperate with government intelligence agencies, though the scope and application of these laws is up for debate and have not been tested. According to Western intelligence agencies, China is also the largest source of cyberattacks, but there is no direct link with Huawei. The company insists it is independent and is offering to sign "no spy" pledges with foreign governments.

Security agencies in other countries have been split, with many acknowledging security risks that must be managed, but without singling out Huawei for outright bans. Some may only allow Huawei equipment in noncore parts of the network, with a view that use in towers presents a lower security risk. Others have laid out security principles, but not banned any players. Such an approach could create enough uncertainty to chill demand for Huawei equipment in 5G networks without an outright ban.

In our discussions with telecom companies, the consensus view is that determined, well-resourced governments will find ways to access telecommunications networks, despite best cybersecurity efforts. This means that no equipment may be 100% immune to security breaches.

The Impact On Telecom Companies

What are the key concerns for telcoms facing Huawei equipment bans?

We do not think the risk of incremental equipment cost or delay to 5G rollouts arising from the ban will have a rating impact on telecom companies. This is largely because we assume only modest 5G investment by operators in the next two to three years (excluding spectrum), and little revenue.

While we have heard anecdotal reports from telecom operators that Huawei could be ahead of European 5G equipment vendors in terms of market-ready products, scaled delivery ability or pricing, we note that the company's competitors have won commercial 5G contracts in South Korea, the U.S., Switzerland, and Finland, among other markets. So even if Huawei was initially in the lead, we think European and Asian vendors are catching up, and we are therefore cautious about the extent to which Huawei may have a material product or cost advantage.

However, if reports of a 5G gap are true, operators in markets facing Huawei restrictions could theoretically see higher equipment spending or delays in 5G implementation. But given the lack of value-added, 5G-ready use case applications, our forecast for 5G investment and customer appetite is bearish, so any incremental increase cost or delay should be nonmaterial to the ratings. Should 5G demand accelerate, the opportunity costs of slow investment could increase, at which time we would reassess the credit risk with a clearer view of any 5G gap.

While there could be higher cost implications if countries call for a retrofit to replace all existing installed Huawei equipment, we don't think this implies a material cost increase in practice. We think operators in markets most likely to adopt the more stringent measures, like equipment replacement, are already likely to have little Huawei equipment in place, and therefore face little incremental exposure.

What are the regional considerations of the equipment ban?

For U.S. wireless carriers, we do not expect a material operational or financial impact from a U.S. government ban of Huawei equipment since U.S. wireless networks do not currently use it. With respect to 5G network deployments, the U.S. carriers will rely on other vendors, including Samsung, Nokia, and Ericsson. As such, we believe that scale and supplier diversity will be important factors to manage equipment price and vendor risk, even though a Huawei ban reduces supplier competition, which could result in incremental costs for U.S. carriers versus their global peers, and higher prices for U.S. consumers.

In Canada, the government is undergoing a review of security risks. Of the five major wireless players, BCE Inc. and Telus Corp. use Huawei equipment in their existing radio access (RAN) and last-mile networks. Between the two, we see Telus as more exposed, with more of its business focused on wireless than BCE and a higher proportion of Huawei equipment in its RAN network. Telus could face a material capital outlay in a full replacement scenario, though the ratings impact would depend upon the scope and timing. At BCE, we see minimal risk due to its smaller exposure, as well as its larger scale and ability absorb potential costs.

In more developed APAC markets where telecom operators have already launched 5G services (South Korea) or are actively preparing for 5G service rollout (Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, among others), a Huawei ban could result in modestly higher spending or some delays in 5G network expansion. However, given that most players are adopting multivendor sourcing for network equipment, we do not expect any significant financial impacts on these operators. In India and Southeast Asia where operators are increasingly preferring Chinese network equipment due to attractive pricing and vendor financing support, a Huawei ban might heighten the trade-offs between technology upgrade plans and financial metrics. China currently plans to push forward its 5G commercial rollout schedule to late 2019 from 2020 and increase the use of Huawei and ZTE's network equipment. This could raise Chinese telecom operators' spending burden, but the overall financial impact should be limited given their robust adjusted financial metrics.

In Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), we expect a minimal impact from Huawei equipment restrictions despite greater penetration of its equipment and handsets than most regions outside of China. Due to slower consumer technology adoption and weaker fixed-mobile prospects, we think scaled European 5G deployment will lag that in the Asia-Pacific and U.S., meaning that we expect rollouts to proceed at a restrained pace until monetizable use cases emerge. This should help to minimize the costs and delays stemming from Huawei equipment restrictions. European governments are still debating Huawei bans. None have taken formal decisions, but of the five main markets, we put the U.K. closest to the U.S. camp, with a preliminary decision reportedly made for a ban in its core network. However, the U.S. government is pushing for a stricter ban, and the upcoming change in leadership could alter the final decision. We currently see Spain in the opposite camp, with its three main players, Telefónica, S.A., Vodafone Group PLC, and Orange S.A. all having contracted with Huawei to provide 5G equipment. In Italy, messages from the government coalition partners have been mixed. France and Germany have stated their security priorities without banning any specific provider, leaving room for government discretion while leaving operators with some uncertainty.

The existing exposure of European carriers to Huawei is greater for their radio networks rather than for their core network; we expect a similar exposure for 5G infrastructure. In our view, this reduces risk because of the better interoperability of radio and microwave equipment, which makes them easier to swap if the need arises. The only major-market 5G commercial launch in Europe to date has been by BT Group PLC in the U.K., using Huawei RAN equipment but excluding the company's handsets. We think this reflects the fine line European carriers will tread. Ultimately, we expect a multivendor approach will be employed by prudent operators to manage risk and minimize difficulties like last year's brief disruption faced by Wind Tre SpA after the ZTE ban.

How would the entity list restriction affect consumers and operators that have Huawei handsets?

Despite Huawei's growing handset share and the short-term effects of the restricted list, we don't think handsets are a major risk for operators. Huawei has rapidly grown its market share in handsets to No. 3 behind Samsung and Apple, with its largest shares outside of China in EMEA. Among its installed base, consumers could find their phones blocked from software updates as a result of the entity list restrictions, creating potential operational and security issues. This could drive accelerated obsolescence of Huawei handsets, an inconvenience for consumers from which they could attempt to seek operator redress. A key concern is a cessation of Google updates for the Android operating system (OS) used by Huawei. Some operators like Telia have formally communicated that updates currently continue to occur, but that responsibility will lie with Huawei and Google should that change.

Huawei could seek to replace suspended software with a new OS and apps. As with equipment, this could lead to a fragmentation of the global marketplace around the resulting fault line. However, this would likely require a sustained ramp up in R&D and marketing efforts, leaving users, and therefore Huawei, at a disadvantage for several years. While there are localized apps for many markets, it will take time to build a full-fledged parallel ecosystem, and such apps may have difficulty getting customers to cross over in markets currently reliant on U.S.-based versions.

We believe several large players have already suspended Huawei handset purchases pending resolution of the dispute, and expect similar actions across the sector as operators look to manage their exposure to Huawei. While a few operators report sell-back options on their Huawei inventory, those with significant handset inventory would generally face write-downs if customers stop buying. But we believe the lower rate of Huawei handset penetration – mid-teen shares or lower in all major regions outside of EMEA and China – limits the potential financial exposure to a manageable level. Given that handsets have a relatively short product cycle and that it's easy to change brands of smartphones in competitive markets like Asia, North America, and Europe, we believe telecom operators can manage their handset risk.

The Impact On Tech Companies

How could the restricted list designation affect tech companies?

Semiconductors. Huawei is a significant buyer of semiconductors for use in its smartphones (over 200 million units sold in 2018), and in its networking equipment (including routers, switches, and optical systems). It designs many of its internal chips through its subsidiary, HiSilicon, but still relies on U.S. companies for certain components. We think Huawei has built up excess inventory to deal with potential supply disruptions.

In the next one to two years, we believe U.S. semiconductor firms will take the biggest hit because many of them count Huawei as a key customer. The ban adds a headwind to an industry in the middle of a correction due to weak demand after a strong 2018, above-average inventories both at manufacturers and in the supply chain, and elevated tariffs on Chinese imports under the current U.S.-China trade dispute.

Over the next two to five years, if the ban on Huawei remains in place, the company could cede market share in smartphones (to Samsung, Apple, or other Chinese original equipment makers (OEMs) and networking and telecom equipment (to Cisco, Nokia, and Ericsson), blunting the overall impact to the semiconductor industry as demand for their components shifts to these buyers.

Over the next five to 10 years, the U.S-China trade conflict and Huawei ban could give added impetus for China to invest in its own homegrown semiconductor industry and accelerate its independence from foreign suppliers of critical technology or resources. If expedited research and development and the promotion of domestic products throughout the semiconductor market could fragment what is a global market and heighten competition, there could be negative consequences for the entire segment.

How will the Huawei ban affect EMEA tech firms?

Huawei's 5G equipment business is unlikely to feel the pinch from supply interruptions in the next quarter or two given its sufficient component inventory, even if the company fails to quickly find alternative sources internally or externally, limiting opportunities for competitors outside of markets with explicit bans.

Telecom equipment manufacturers Ericsson and Nokia have been cagey about benefits to their businesses because outright bans are for now limited to very few countries. Potential Huawei restrictions in new markets, for instance Europe, could give them a chance to regain market shares lost in previous years if it encourages telecom operators to mitigate risk with a multivendor approach, or by shifting away from Huawei entirely. However, this is not yet our base case, and we only anticipate modest revenue growth in 2019 and 2020 in line with our expectation of low single-digit growth for the mobile equipment market.

How will the Huawei ban affect tech firms in Asia-Pacific?

As we have mentioned above, smartphone competitors, particularly in markets outside China, could benefit. Huawei's domestic smartphone sales should remain stable or even increase because of rising nationalism that could spur patriotic purchases for now. Apple is likely the main loser in the Chinese market, but other Chinese brands could lose market share as well. Price-sensitive consumers outside of China are likely to turn to other Chinese brands, while premium phone buyers could turn to Samsung or Apple in Europe and other markets. Samsung's smartphone business can be the main beneficiary of the Huawei ban while other Chinese brands can also take the chance to grow their international presence. Xiaomi Corp. has expanded its market share in Europe quickly and could benefit from Huawei's trouble. Oppo's premium phone brand OnePlus could also increase its sales if consumers shun Huawei's premium phones.

Asia-Pacific's hardware supply chain could feel a modest interruption to business due to the U.S. ban, given Huawei's share in the global smartphone market. Lower handset sales, combined with inventory stockpiling, could cause short-term oversupply and hurt prices of memory chips and display panels that have already been weakening amid a slowing global economy. However, the ban on Huawei should have no immediate rating impact on rated tech companies in the region for now. We believe that rated companies' current profitability and debt leverage generally provide a sufficient buffer for a short-term shock, assuming no further escalation in the trade and tech disputes between the U.S. and China. The relatively diverse business portfolio of most rated Japanese and Korean hardware companies and Huawei's increasing sourcing from its domestic supply chain also limit the potential impact from the ban on rated hardware companies outside of China.

U.S. Semiconductors Firms Have The Most Exposure To The Huawei Ban

How will the ban affect U.S. semiconductor companies Qorvo, Lumentum, Micron, and Qualcomm?

Qorvo – Analyst: James Thomas; (212) 438-0181; james.w.thomas@spglobal.com. Huawei represented approximately 15% of Qorvo's revenue for the fiscal year ended March 30, 2019, and we believe that the recent prohibition on selling to the firm will have a material impact on revenues and EBITDA in fiscal 2020, should the ban persist. Qorvo sells a number of products to Huawei through its Mobile Products (primarily RF front-end modules for cellular handsets) and Infrastructure and Defense segments (where it sells products for cellular infrastructure equipment). While we find Qorvo's exposure to Huawei to be significant, we believe the company will be able to recover from this setback because it has supplier relationships with the major OEMs that are likely to take share from Huawei if this ban persists. We are forecasting consolidated revenues to decline by about 4%-5% and moderate margin compression for fiscal 2020, but believe that S&P Global Ratings' adjusted leverage ratio for Qorvo will remain under 1.0x and do not anticipate taking any near-term rating action in response to this policy.

Lumentum – Analyst: Minesh Shilotri; (415) 371-5064. Huawei is one of Lumentum's largest customers, accounting for 15% of revenues year to date. The company has announced the stoppage of sales to Huawei and trimmed revenue and earnings guidance for 2019. The potential loss of Huawei revenues after that could hurt Lumentum's telecom networking business as well as its consumer business. While we expect Lumentum to control operating expenses in coming years, we expect operating margins to decline about 2 percentage points over the next few quarters. We estimate Lumentum's reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers (ROADM) sales to Huawei to be about $100 million annually and constitute more than half of the exposure. We expect some of the lost Huawei ROADM sales to be absorbed by other customers, given supply constraints in the optical networking business. On the 3D sensing side of the business, Lumentum could lose $50 million of annual revenues if it is unable to sell to Huawei. Nonetheless, Lumentum is still in a solid position because there are only a handful of suppliers to the optical networking and 3D sensing markets. Plus, 3D sensing will continue to be increasingly adopted in smartphones. Lumentum also benefits from a significant cash position of almost $700 million. Our base-case expectation is that Lumentum will manage to recover a large portion of its Huawei-related revenue losses over the next 12 to 24 months and maintain leverage under 4x. If Lumentum is unable to capture the lost Huawei revenues through other optical players, experiences a slowdown in adoption in the 3D sensing market, or experiences greater volatility than we expect, we could consider a negative rating action.

Micron – Analyst: Jenny Chang; (212) 438-8671; jenny.chang@spglobal.com. Micron's reported revenue exposure to Huawei was about 13% of the total in the first half of fiscal year ending Aug. 31, 2019. While memory suppliers have promptly reduced capital spending and remain active in adapting to current supply-demand conditions, we believe the Huawei ban will likely prolong the downturn in the memory chip market that is underway and will temporarily shift market shares among suppliers. If the sanction extends beyond this calendar year, given the commodity nature of memory chip products, we believe the financial impact on Micron could be lessened somewhat as it directs memory chips to other customers. Despite ongoing memory price erosion, we continue to expect Micron to end fiscal 2019 with positive free cash flow and in a net cash position. Longer term, we think end-market demand will remain solid given the rising tech content and the associated need for storage. Additionally, Micron has reduced a significant amount of debt prior to the current downturn such that its balance sheet should remain resilient through this cycle.

Qualcomm – Analyst: Andrew Chang; (415) 371-5043; andrew.chang@spglobal.com. We estimate Qualcomm's overall Huawei exposure at between 5% to 10% when annualized for full Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL) royalty payments. On the Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT) side, we believe Qualcomm's exposure is relatively modest at below $1 billion a year, as Huawei has reduced much of its chip dependency through its own chip design via HiSilicon, although we estimate it still sources 20% to 25% of its modem chips from Qualcomm. While Qualcomm's QCT revenues will suffer as a result, it will have a modest impact on its financial profile given its low profitability (about 15% earnings before taxes). As for the QTL business, we believe Qualcomm can continue to license its intellectual property (IP) to Huawei as the export ban does not cover patents. However, Huawei has yet to renegotiate its licensing agreement with Qualcomm and has only made partial payments in recent quarters. Over the near term, we believe even this is at risk given the Huawei export ban and U.S.-China trade overhang. Further, we believe compliance from other Chinese OEMs is also at risk should the trade conflict linger.

Over the longer term, we believe Huawei's license renewal will be tied to a successful resolution of the U.S.-China trade dispute. Should the trade agreement enforce better IP compliance by Chinese firms, Qualcomm will certainly benefit. To the extent that a prolonged export ban on Huawei results in a shift of market share to its rivals, we view this as a positive for Qualcomm as it may have better pricing power over other smaller companies. Qualcomm's credit profile continues to evolve, with a major win from the new Apple agreement partly offsetting the recent U.S. Federal Trade Commission decision, which could dampen licensing pricing in coming years. We view the Huawei ban as credit negative in the next year or two and maintain our overall negative outlook on Qualcomm, reflecting S&P Global Ratings' adjusted leverage above 2.5x with potential for a lower rating if the company is unable to reduce leverage to under 2x by fiscal 2020.

Apple -- Analyst: Andrew Chang; (415) 371-5043; Andrew.chang@spglobal.com. We believe there will be limited benefit to Apple from the Huawei ban over the next year or two but should the ban persist, we see potential for harm. Huawei could lose non-China market share if it is unable to procure key semiconductor components or access certain Google applications through the ban, especially in Europe and rest of Asia. But we do not believe Apple will benefit materially from this, perhaps with the exception of the high-end phone market in Europe, due to Apple's premium pricing point and proprietary operating system.

Over the longer term, we remain cautious about Apple's status in China should the Huawei ban, and overall trade dispute, linger. If the U.S. levies 25% tariffs on the remainder of imports from China, this could raise iPhone prices, perhaps by additional 15% or so, which we believe Apple will not be able to fully pass onto consumers. Given the highly complex and interwoven supply chain in China, we also don't believe that Apple can move manufacturing to a different country to mitigate tariffs over the intermediate term. Further, we believe there is a meaningful risk that Apple's China revenues could suffer due to a potential rise in Chinese nationalism , leading Chinese consumers to boycott American products.

Cisco and Ciena – Analyst: Andrew Chang; (415) 371-5043; Andrew.chang@spglobal.com (Cisco) and Minesh Shilotri; (415) 371-5064; minesh.shilotri@spglobal.com. We believe Cisco and Ciena in particular could benefit if the Huawei ban remains in place. As for Cisco, Huawei's inability to access certain key semiconductor components required for routers and switches will help sales once the Chinese company's inventory is depleted in coming years. This concern aside, the U.S. government's assertion that the Chinese government may use Huawei equipment to spy on other nations will likely damage the company's standing internationally, specifically in Europe and certain parts of Asia, and create unexpected opportunities for Cisco given its robust product portfolio.

Ciena is a direct competitor to Huawei and sells optical networking products to telecom and webscale companies. Our expectation is that any loss of Huawei's business due to a lack of access to optical subcomponent inventories should result in market share gains in Asia-Pacific and EMEA for Ciena. Ciena had a strong 2018, and continued market share wins accelerated by the Huawei ban could result in a positive rating action over the next 12 months, regardless of the potential benefit from the Huawei ban.

TSMC and Hon Hai -- Analyst: Clifford Kurz; (852) 2533-3534; Clifford.kurz@spglobal.com. Taiwan-based semiconductor company TSMC and electronics manufacturer Hon Hai are likely to face dimmer business prospects if two of their major smartphone customers, Apple and Huawei, experience significant business headwinds at the same time. Both companies have felt the brunt of slowing iPhone sales since the fourth quarter of 2018. The U.S. ban on Huawei is likely to hinder the recovery of their operating performance for the rest of 2019, given weaker smartphone demand. Nonetheless, the ban is unlikely to move the ratings on TSMC. Growing demand from high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and 5G mobile communications using the company's cutting-edge 7 nanometer and 5 nanometer lithography process is likely to reduce the company's dependence on the smartphone market and sustain its revenue and margins over the next few quarters. We do not expect any immediate impact on the ratings on Hon Hai, either. We estimate that revenues and EBITDA from Huawei accounted for only a single-digit percentage of Hon Hai's total, and the ban on Huawei could decrease Hon Hai's EBITDA by only a low single-digit percentage in 2019, assuming no material deterioration in Apple's iPhone sales. In addition, Hon Hai is likely to further lower its debt leverage and return to a net cash position over the next two quarters with working capital flow.

Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, and LG Electronics – Analyst: JunHong Park; (852) 2533-3538; junhong.park@spglobal.com. We think a Huawei ban will have mixed effects on Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, and LG Electronics. Though Samsung could fare better than the others, we expect a limited rating impact on Korean technology companies at this stage. Samsung is currently competing with Huawei in the network equipment market, and a ban could be an opportunity for Samsung to substantially strengthen its global position over the next two to three years given the continuing rollout of 5G services. However, the effect on Samsung's overall performance will not be significant given the relatively low revenue contribution of its network equipment segment. In smartphones, Samsung and LG could benefit from lower Huawei sales, particularly with 5G premium smartphones in developed markets. Any weakening in Apple's Chinese market position could also be positive for Samsung's premium smartphone business there. On the negative side, Huawei is also one of the major customers of Hynix, Samsung, and LG (LG Display & LG Innotek) for smartphone components such as memory semiconductors, display panels, and camera modules. Lower Huawei handset sales could weaken demand for these components, and it will be difficult to replace the lost revenue with sales to other customers, at least in the near term.