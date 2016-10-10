 articles Corporate /en/research-insights/articles/asia-pacific-markets-monthly-report-september-2016 content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

In This List

Asia Pacific Markets Monthly Report: September 2016
S&P Global Platts

Energy: What to Watch in 2019

S&P Dow Jones Indices

How Smart Beta Strategies Work in the Chinese Market

Panjiva Insights: China Beyond Tariffs

S&P Global Ratings

A Future For QE: Monetary Policy In Two Dimensions


Asia Pacific Markets Monthly Report: September 2016

This complimentary report provides timely insights and data on the Equity, CDS, Fixed Income, M&A, IPO, Private Equity and Venture Capital Investment markets.

Inside the September Issue:

  • SoftBank’s Acquisition of ARM Holdings
  • Chinese Firms Look To Challenged South Korean Insurers For New Profit Sources
  • Q2 M&A Activity: Global Mining Sector
  • India’s Challenge Is To Keep Growth On The Rise Amid A Slowing World Economy
  • Credit Risk Trends for Asia
  • S&P Global Ratings Credit Rating Action
  • Market Attributes: Index Dashboard
  • Total Return of Asia Fixed Income Indices
  • M&A Activity by Country, Sector
  • Private Equity Investments and Buyouts
  • Venture Capital Investments
  • Initial Public Offering