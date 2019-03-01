The (Financial) Future is Female

Highlights

- Women’s control of the world’s investible wealth may reach $72 trillion by 2020, adding to their influence as investors in global financial markets—and, by extension, national economies. Women are also more likely than men to weigh a company’s environmental and social impact when making investment or purchasing decisions.

- Only 26% of American women invest in the financial markets, despite 41% saying now would be a good time to invest. On the bright side, more than two-thirds of women in the U.S. and Canada believe that they are in charge of their financial well-being.

- More than 70% of men and women in the U.K., Germany, France, and Switzerland say they are at least somewhat worried about their financial future. In each of these countries, a higher percentage of women said so, including a shocking 88% of women in France.

- More than eight in 10 women in Japan and Korea are worried about their personal finances.

- Overall, trust and confidence in financial institutions and stock markets are high amongst the population in India, with approximately 80% of both women and men finding them to be at least “somewhat” credible sources of information.