After hurricane, 40% of Gulf oil production, 29% of gas production remains shut-in US BSEE

Washington, Oct. 11 2018 — Roughly 40% of US Gulf of Mexico oil production and more than 29% of natural gas output remained shut-in due to Hurricane Michael, the US Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said Thursday.

A total of 680,107 b/d of oil and 744 MMcf/d of gas remains shut-in, BSEE said.

The agency said personnel have been evacuated from 59 production platforms, accounting for about 9% of the 687 manned platforms in the Gulf of Mexico, and from two of the 22 non-dynamically positioned rigs in the Gulf of Mexico. BSEE said that all of the dynamically positioned rigs currently operating in the Gulf of Mexico that were moved out of the storm's path are back on location.