A Cycle Turn Will Test European CLO 2.0 Defaults

Jun. 07 2019 — Collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) have historically been popular with the investment community thanks to a robust performance for more than 20 years. Even with the 2008-2009 turmoil and some recent hiccups like the 2014 oil crises and the ongoing agony from the retail industry, CLOs have performed remarkably well, benefiting from extremely low default rates, ratings stability, and generally consistent high returns for equity investors.

Over the past two decades, S&P Global Ratings has rated more than 350 European cash flow CLO transactions with an aggregate original note balance of more than €150 billion. Today's benign interest rate environment, where corporate defaults are rare and liquidity is abundant in the market, has contributed toward rating stability for European CLOs. However, as the volume of leveraged loans continues to grow, we have seen market participants express concern over the last 12-18 months about underwriting standards and loose loan documentation. Our base case assumption for European CLO defaults in the remainder of 2019 is still relatively benign (see "The European Speculative-Grade Default Rate Looks Set To Rise In 2019," published on Jan. 30, 2019). Therefore, we expect to see further ratings stability, absent any macroeconomic events.

With almost all of the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) CLO 1.0 deals that we rate ending their payment term (only three remain outstanding), this report looks back at European CLO 1.0 notes that defaulted on or before their legal final maturity (missing promised interest and principal payments to noteholders).

This enables us to understand what actually caused the notes to default, and by reviewing CLO 1.0 performance, we can anticipate what CLO 2.0 performance could look like. Would their performance follow the same trend as their pre-crisis counterparts in scenarios like the 2008-2010 financial crisis or could we see a spike in tranche default rates?

Note that in this analysis, we include transactions backed by loans to large corporates, but exclude those backed by loans to European small and midsize enterprises (SMEs), often referred to as SME CLOs or collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) of asset-backed securities (ABS). This report considers all data up to our cut-off date of March 31, 2019. Our study only includes CLO tranches that had a 'D' rating assigned to it before withdrawal, and combination notes are excluded.

Table 1 | Download Table

CLO Defaults In EMEA CLO name Class name DOA initial rating CLO life (years)* Reinvestment Initial rating Initial C/E Ratings before default Date of default Reasons for default Avoca CLO II B.V. C-1 Nov-04 15 5.21 BBB 9.1 CCC- Aug-16 Principal loss Avoca CLO II B.V. C-2 Nov-04 15 5.21 BBB 9.1 CCC- Aug-16 Principal loss Avoca CLO II B.V. D Nov-04 15 5.21 BB 7.7 CC Aug-16 Principal loss Avoca CLO III PLC E Aug-05 16 6.12 BB 7.4 CCC- Mar-17 Principal loss Avoca CLO IV PLC E Def Jan-06 16 6.12 BB 6.9 CCC- Aug-16 Principal loss Avoca CLO V PLC F Aug-06 16 6.01 B 5.6 CCC- Apr-18 principal loss BACCHUS 2007-1 PLC E Sep-07 16 5.56 BB- 8.5 CCC- Feb-18 Missed Interest payment Leopard CLO I B.V. E-1 Jan-03 13 5.09 BB 7.7 CCC- Nov-15 Principal loss Leopard CLO I B.V. E-2 Jan-03 13 5.09 BB 7.7 CCC- Nov-15 Principal loss Leopard CLO II B.V. D Apr-04 15 4.98 BB 9.4 CC Oct-16 Missed Interest payment Leopard CLO III B.V. E1 Apr-05 15 5.02 BB- 7.1 CCC- May-17 Principal loss Leopard CLO III B.V. E2 Apr-05 15 5.02 BB- 7.1 CCC- May-17 Principal loss Leveraged Finance Europe Capital III B.V. D Oct-04 14 5.00 BBB- 9.6 CCC- Feb-17 Missed Interest payment Leveraged Finance Europe Capital III B.V. E Oct-04 14 5.00 BB- 7.1 CC Nov-18 Principal loss North Westerly CLO I B.V. IV-A Jun-03 13 5.00 BB- 7.4 CC Aug-16 Principal loss North Westerly CLO I B.V. IV-B Jun-03 13 5.00 BB- 7.4 CC Aug-16 Principal loss North Westerly CLO II B.V. D-1 Sep-04 15 6.00 BB- 7.8 CC Sep-17 Principal loss North Westerly CLO II B.V. D-2 Sep-04 15 6.00 BB- 7.8 CC Sep-17 Principal loss DOA: Date of assigning rating. C/E: Credit enhancement. *CLO's legal final maturity.

European CLOs Show Strong Historic Performance

We first rated a CLO transaction more than 20 years ago (also known as a CLO 1.0 deal).

European CLOs have showed strong performance since, with minimal defaults and low loss rates. Only 18 term notes (excluding two combination notes) from 11 CLO 1.0 transactions have defaulted (see table 1). Based on this, we calculated a lifetime default rate of less than half a percent for European CLOs to the end of Q1 2019.

We continue to see this stability in CLO note performance in post crisis CLOs (CLO 2.0 deals), with no defaults reported since the market reopened in 2013. Currently all classes of notes that we rate are at the same rating level as of the initial rating date. Under S&P's rating framework, we would typically not raise the ratings on CLO notes during the reinvestment period (see paragraph 115 of "Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Aug. 8, 2016).

What Happened To The 11 CLOs That Defaulted?

The CLOs issued before and after the financial crisis show largely similar structural characteristics, however there are differences worth considering. For example, credit enhancement was typically lower for the same rating level in CLO 1.0 deals (see tables 1 and 5), and CLO 1.0 transactions had slightly longer reinvestment periods and allowed managers to invest in cash and synthetic and structured finance assets.

Notwithstanding these differences, the 18 term junior notes from 11 CLOs defaulted, which is testament to the strength of the product. However, the CLO product's association with its CDO of structured finance assets cousin, to an extent, took away some of its glossy performance.

Our data (reconciled from the periodic trustee report) on these 11 deals show that CLO 1.0 tranches performed as expected up to the financial crisis. All of these CLOs had a less than 1% default on the asset portfolio up to 2008 (see chart 1), reflecting CLO managers' ability to trade through credit-impaired names, and thus reducing such exposure in their CLOs.

However, things started to change when corporate ratings on the assets came under downward rating pressure. As the CLOs sailed through the rough waters during the financial crisis, the 'CCC' buckets (assets rated 'CCC+', 'CCC', and 'CCC-') continued to inflate; eventually resulting in breaches of the junior overcollateralization tests, where the excess 'CCC' rated assets were carried at a discounted value, rather than par.

Chart 2 plots CLO performance (since inception) for one of these 11 CLOs, whose junior notes defaulted. Until period 42 or up to the financial crisis, the CLO's credit performance was good with a small percentage of assets defaulting, the collateral balance remained above the liability balance, the 'CCC' bucket was under the documented threshold, and the junior overcollateralization ratios had healthy headroom.

After period 42--or the onset of the financial crisis--is where the CLO dynamics started to derail. The overcollateralization ratio started declining and eventually breaching, making it increasingly difficult for the CLO manager to manage this test. This resulted in interest amounts unpaid to the junior notes, as the interest proceeds were diverted to cure the junior coverage test. At the same time, these deferred amounts were added to the original tranche notional resulting in an increased cost of debt and a bigger liability to pay by the CLO's legal final maturity.

Some back-ended defaults during the CLO's amortization phase added further headaches for the manager. This led to further reduction of interest to pay off the senior fixed expenses and the timely payments to notes.

Chart 3 shows a similar credit story for the other 10 CLOs that defaulted on their payments to the junior notes.

Periodic Performance Of Key Metrics During The Life Of The CLO

Taking a closer look at charts 2 and 3, defaults during the financial crisis may not have been the only problem with CLO 1.0 transactions. Rather, the problems stemmed from general credit deterioration. The downgrade of leveraged loans from the 'B' rating category into the 'CCC' category ('CCC+', 'CCC' and 'CCC-') triggered the CLOs to defer interest payments on their junior debt. Moreover, this caused further stress as it occurred after the end of the CLOs' reinvestment period. Typically, during this phase the CLO manager is restricted to discretionarily trade assets in the portfolio.

Overcollateralization Only Falls Late In The CLO's Life

Table 2 plots the junior overcollateralization ratio as reported in the trustee reports for these 11 CLOs since they closed. On average, these deals entered the financial crisis period in between Y3 and Y5. At this point, we can observe that the junior overcollateralization ratio, was still comfortably passing the attachment point of 100%.

It was only during the later stages of the CLO's life that the junior overcollateralization number fell below the documented threshold and eventually below 100%, causing missed interest payments on junior notes followed by failure of full repayments by the legal final maturity or the liquidation of the transaction.

Table 2 | Download Table

Junior Overcollateralization Ratios (%) Year CLO 1 CLO 2 CLO 3 CLO 4 CLO 5 CLO 6 CLO 7 CLO 8 CLO 9 CLO 10 CLO 11 BO-Y1 108.46 108.28 107.45 106.02 109.74 108.52 110.75 108.27 107.55 108.17 108.41 EO-Y1 108.74 108.50 107.50 105.94 107.06 108.67 110.77 107.57 107.64 108.09 108.50 EO-Y2 109.17 108.42 107.51 105.82 97.13 108.24 110.78 108.19 107.62 107.10 108.45 EO-Y3 108.51 104.26 101.68 98.15 90.47 108.86 111.48 107.90 107.66 107.35 109.01 EO-Y4 107.34 102.50 99.45 99.19 95.30 109.05 110.05 105.70 104.24 107.25 105.18 EO-Y5 103.63 103.43 100.59 99.34 95.03 109.13 106.08 104.18 102.96 107.30 104.43 EO-Y6 103.65 101.78 99.66 101.11 94.98 105.72 102.51 103.43 105.00 106.60 104.92 EO-Y7 104.18 102.59 99.00 102.68 97.94 103.60 102.70 100.66 101.27 99.34 105.86 EO-Y8 102.55 100.74 99.40 100.73 97.49 104.90 97.68 97.21 32.18 102.35 99.91 EO-Y9 97.95 97.04 97.28 100.16 96.68 100.94 92.34 94.76 95.76 102.24 98.87 EO-Y10 80.80 95.56 94.97 94.79 100.05 79.18 81.63 88.16 95.04 97.33 EO-Y11 92.09 83.11 78.61 83.22 60.41 75.45 76.17 94.31 72.95 EO-Y12 64.09 55.26 53.35 81.12 53.18 EO-Y13 57.48 46.76 These numbers in the table are taken from the trustee report and we haven’t reconciled the par losses that may have occurred due to CLO trading.

The CLO 1.0 'CCC' Bucket Was Lower

CLO 1.0 transactions typically had their 'CCC' rating threshold set at 5%. This meant that their coverage tests were more likely to breach, compared to CLO 2.0s, which have a 7.5% threshold.

Looking at the 'CCC' bucket movement in charts 2 and 3, we see that the proportion of these assets significantly exceeded the trigger. S&P Global Ratings' CreditPro database's rating transition study for EMEA non-financial corporates between 2005 to 2012 shows, for example, assets rated in the 'B 'category, which were used to fill up most of the CLO portfolios saw a 23% transition into the 'CCC' rating category.

Although these CLOs had the ability to reinvest, allowing the CLO manager to manage the portfolio risk, the smaller 'CCC' threshold of 5%, along with rising 'CCC' assets may have required CLO managers to divert interest (due on the junior notes) for principal redemption on the senior notes. This would result in an increase in the weighted-average cost of debt (WACD).

Table 3 | Download Table

S&P Global Ratings' CreditPro Database's EMEA Corporate Ratings (For Non-Financial Corporates Between 2005 To 2012) Ratings transition To 'CCC' (%) To 'CC' and 'D' (%) BB 1.39 0.00 BB- 0.88 1.77 B+ 1.99 0.00 B 6.30 4.72 B- 14.81 9.88

CLO Tests Are More Volatile Post-Reinvestment

Although default rates and mainly 'CCC' rated assets in these CLO portfolios started flattening after 2010, the CLO manager's ability to manage the portfolio was restricted because of the amortization phase. At this point, the CLO was out of its reinvestment period, and its ability to reinvest was restricted to certain asset types (such as credit impaired and unscheduled pre-payments). These asset types were also subject to stricter reinvestment conditions like no loss of par, new assets should have the same or a shorter maturity, the same or better rating, and the 'CCC' bucket should not increase. Some CLOs also restricted reinvestments during the amortization phase, if the CLO manager witnessed a ratings downgrade on the notes.

After the reinvestment period, as CLOs were repaying their notes in order of seniority, they became more sensitive to back-ended defaults, mainly because of the concentrated portfolio, which in percentage terms had swollen because of the small collateral balance. This also contributed toward losses to the junior notes in our view.

CLO Managers Outperformed The Leveraged Loan Market In Portfolio Selection (At least Annually)

During the financial crisis, the default rate for broadly syndicated leveraged loans peaked in 2009, with the 12-month default rate reaching 11% by the end of 2009 (according to LCD). Nevertheless, when we look at these CLO 1.0 deals, which defaulted, the annual default rates were consistently below the 11% mark. However, the problem with these CLOs was the high cumulative defaults observed throughout their lives.

Drilldown On Final Losses Borne By The Noteholders

Using the trustee reported data, we derived the cumulative defaults and recoveries the CLO manager would have received and the resulting ultimate loss (after deducting the day one equity contribution; see table 4).

Table 4 | Download Table

Final Losses Borne By The Noteholders (%) CLO Cumulative defaults* Reported recoveries§ Ultimate loss† Equity‡ Losses shared by rated debt 1 14.34 25.28 10.71 10.00 0.71 2 13.49 11.29 11.97 9.38 2.60 3 16.67 13.49 14.42 8.67 5.75 4 16.35 24.29 12.38 6.80 5.58 5 31.08 44.77 17.17 10.34 6.83 6 18.18 42.16 10.52 10.00 0.52 7 17.04 9.74 15.38 10.68 4.70 8 19.36 43.68 10.90 10.33 0.58 9 33.12 51.14 16.18 9.27 6.92 10 22.25 28.99 15.80 12.43 3.37 11 17.36 31.19 11.95 11.15 0.80 *Until the earlier of deal liquidation or legal final maturity. §As per the trustee report. † (Defaults-recovery)/target par. ‡As a percentage of target par. The above does not include principal used to pay interest and senior expenses in the CLO waterfall.

What Could The CLO 1.0 Default Experience Mean For CLO 2.0s?

Subordination

Credit enhancement in the form of subordination acts as a buffer for the rated notes when a CLO starts experiencing defaults. Subordination generally refers to the layering of risk levels, giving some tranches higher priority claims on the cash flows than others and therefore distancing them from loss exposure.

Table 5 shows that credit enhancement is higher in CLO 2.0 deals than the 11 CLO 1.O deals (see table 5).

The recently priced 'AAA' rated notes have a credit enhancement of 40%, which is on average about 8%-10% higher than their CLO 1.0 counterparts. Even at the bottom of the capital stack, the 7% credit enhancement mark, typical for a CLO 1.0 'BB' rated note, is now closer to the credit enhancement for a 'B' rated tranche in the CLO 2.0 space. All this is consistent with reduced structural leverage in CLO 2.0 transactions.

On that basis, all else remaining equal, CLO 2.0 transactions appear better equipped to tackle losses that may arise from the underlying defaults, if in the guise of the previous financial crisis.

Table 5 | Download Table

Comparison Of Subordination Levels (% By Rating) CLO Closing year CLO AAA AA A BBB BB CLO 1 2004 1 28.89 23.06 15.56 9.11 7.72 CLO 2 2005 1 32.50 25.00 16.75 10.88 7.38 CLO 3 2006 1 30.00 23.11 16.00 11.44 6.89 CLO 4 2006 1 30.00 23.10 16.50 12.00 7.60 CLO 5 2007 1 30.72 22.71 16.95 11.29 8.53 CLO 6 2003 1 36.25 24.75 14.65 10.15 7.65 CLO 7 2004 1 33.77 21.61 15.67 11.62 9.39 CLO 8 2005 1 27.71 23.43 14.87 10.08 7.05 CLO 9 2004 1 28.80 20.05 16.15 9.55 7.10 CLO 10 2003 1 26.00 - 16.86 12.57 7.43 CLO 11 2004 1 25.65 - 16.48 12.95 7.78 Jubilee 22 2019 2 43.00 28.25 21.25 14.88 10.13 RRE 1 2019 2 42.00 32.00 22.00 15.25 10.25 RRE 2 2019 2 41.00 29.50 23.00 15.81 10.00

Recovery expectations for post-crisis CLOs

It is widely agreed that recoveries on leveraged loans issued post crisis could be lower than the current historical average when the next crisis hits. There are multiple reasons for this, such as higher leverage and the lack of subordinated debt issuance, which served as a loss buffer for senior debt in pre-crisis issuances. Lastly, in the last two to three years, loans have been mainly issued in cov-lite form (with the EMEA CLO market mainly being cov-lite).

The more aggressive stance in the leveraged loan structure and the cov-lite characteristics are captured in our recovery ratings. Our forecast of the first-lien recovery rate for the debt we currently rate is just under 60.0%, which is well below the 73.4% average we have recorded historically (see "When the Cycle Turns: How Low Will Recovery Rates Go?" published May 2, 2019, for statistics on our current European recovery ratings). Notably, the expected recovery rate reduces further when used to assess an 'AAA' scenario, with a weighted-average recovery rate (WARR) of about 38.5%.

Although there is general agreement that recoveries will be lower, key questions remain on the effect of cov-lite features (i.e., less opportunity to default, but greater loss when the defaults occur) as well as the tenor of the crisis (a shorter crisis could lead to a scenario where even less assets default, although they are more likely to be downgraded to the 'CCC' category).

On the flipside, CLO 1.0 deals had larger exposures to 'credit estimates', which have reduced drastically in the CLO 2.0 world. As most of the loans have S&P recovery ratings assigned them, CLO investors now have a better view on this measure (see paragraphs 78-86 in our CLO criteria).

CLO tranche defaults may increase

If we look at CLO 1.0 deals, the lowest rated debt was mostly in the 'BB' category; and the default rate referred to in this article relates to defaults in this rating category. At the same time, equity contributions in CLO 1.0 deals were around the 10% mark. If we look at CLO 2.0 deals, almost all CLOs have a 'B' rated tranche and the equity accounts for approximately 7.7%. If history was to repeat, all else being equal, we may see an uptick in the default percentage due to a drop in the equity contribution (compared to CLO 1.0 deals), and a lower rated debt category ('B') is in place to bear losses from portfolio defaults.

WACD for CLO 2.0 transactions is higher

The WACD for CLO 2.0 transactions may also affect the number of CLO tranches defaulting if a financial crisis scenario were to reoccur. The WACD for a CLO 1.0 deal was much lower than today's WACD of 175+ basis points (bps).

Today's CLO 2.0 world of decreasing asset margins, indexes floored at zero, and higher WACDs could further contribute toward an uptick in CLO tranche defaults.

Table 6 | Download Table

Capital structure and Margin for the 11 CLOs that defaulted Deal Name Avoca CLO II B.V. Classes A-1 (AAA) A-2 (AA) B (A) C-1 (BBB) C-2 (BBB) Fix D (BB) Equity Balance 256.00 21.00 27.00 15.70 7.50 5.00 36.00 Margin 0.34% 0.60% 1.10% 2.35% 6.02% 6.25% Avoca CLO III PLC Classes A (AAA) B (AA) C (A) D-1 (BBB) D-2 (BBB) Fix E (BB) Equity Balance 270.00 30.00 33.00 9.50 14.00 14.00 37.50 Margin 0.25% 0.40% 0.68% 1.45% 4.60% 4.75% Avoca CLO IV PLC Classes A1A (AAA) A1B (AAA) A2 (AAA) B (AA) C1 (A) C2 (A) Fix D (BBB) E (BB) Equity Balance 54.00 255.00 6.00 31.00 27.00 5.00 20.50 20.50 39.00 Margin 0.22% 0.25% 0.33% 0.35% 0.65% 4.14% 1.63% 4.50% Avoca CLO V PLC Classes A1A (AAA) A1B (AAA) A2 (AAA) B (AA) C1 (A) C2 (A) Fix D (BBB) E (BB) F (B) Equity Balance 237.50 66.00 46.50 34.50 23.50 9.50 22.50 22.00 10.00 34.00 Margin 0.21% 0.22% 0.30% 0.38% 0.60% 4.81% 1.50% 4.00% 5.00% BACCHUS 2007-1 PLC Classes RFN (AAA) A (AAA) B (AA) C (A) D (BBB-) E (BB-) Equity Balance 88.00 218.20 35.40 25.50 25.00 12.20 45.70 Margin 0.26% 0.23% 0.37% 0.55% 1.35% 3.35% Leopard CLO I B.V. Classes A (AAA) B (AA) C (A) D-1 (BBB) D-2 (BBB) fix E-1 (BB) E-2 (BB) fix Equity Balance 191.25 34.50 30.30 8.50 5.00 6.00 1.50 30.00 Margin 0.55% 1.10% 2.00% 3.25% 7.53% 6.50% 10.62% Leopard CLO II B.V. Classes A-1 (AAA) A-2 (AA) B (A-) C (BBB) D (BB) Equity Balance 245.20 45.00 22.00 15.00 8.25 39.55 Margin 0.50% 0.90% 1.80% 2.50% 7.00% Leopard CLO III B.V. Classes A1 (AAA) A2 (AAA) B (AA) C1 (A) C2 (A) Fix D (BBB-) E1 (BB-) E2 (BB-) Fix Equity Balance 235.00 10.00 14.50 18.00 11.00 16.25 6.25 4.00 35.00 Margin 0.25% 0.00% 0.36% 0.70% 4.43% 1.70% 6.00% 9.73% Leveraged Finance Europe Capital III B.V. Classes A (AAA) B (AA) C (A) D (BBB-) E (BB-) Equity Balance 213.60 26.25 11.70 19.80 7.35 27.80 Margin 0.35% 0.72% 1.25% 2.40% 6.50% North Westerly CLO I B.V. Classes I-A (AAA) Fix I-B (AAA) II (A) III-A (BBB) Fix III-B (BBB) III-C (BBB) IV-A (BB-) Fix IV-B (BB-) Equity Balance 7.00 252.00 32.00 7.50 3.00 4.50 6.00 12.00 43.50 Margin 4.58% 0.65% 1.80% 7.08% 3.00% 3.00% 10.99% 7.00% North Westerly CLO II B.V. Classes A (AAA) B-1 (A) Fix B-2 (A) C (BBB) D-1 (BB-) Fix D-2 (BB-) Equity Balance 297.40 5.40 31.30 14.10 7.68 13.02 44.60 Margin 0.38% 5.39% 1.30% 2.40% 10.79% 6.75% Balance (In € Mlns)

CLO 2.0 documentation is more flexible

CLO market participants agree that CLO 2.0 deals fare better than CLO 1.0 deals on the documentation front. CLO 1.0 investors paid attention to what and how much the deal could buy, which would help the CLO mitigate risks. For example, buying long-dated assets, buying mezzanine or second lien debt, or portfolio profile tests being included as notional (rather than as a percentage of the CLO par balance).

However, a comparison of CLO 2.0 documents from 2015 to 2019 shows that they may have become looser. This could allow further flexibility for the manager to effectively manage the CLO in case the tide turns. That said, too much flexibility could lead to unforeseen consequences. For example, 'CCC' thresholds in CLO 2.0 transactions have increased to 7.5% (from 5% in CLO 1.0 deals), giving the CLO manager more flexibility in if 'CCC' rated leveraged loans increase in the portfolio, reducing the instances where the coverage tests are breached.

The definitions of credit impaired and credit improved have also changed since the issuance of pre-crisis CLOs. Using this definition, CLOs could continue their reinvestment during their amortization phase, which may add further risk to the portfolio.

The True Test Will Be When The Cycle Turns

CLO 2.0 deals may outperform their predecessors in terms of structural features and documentation, but due to other features such as refinancing (following the end of the non-call period) and the current benign default environment, the robustness of these structures is yet to be tested.

The true test of CLO 2.0 transaction defaults will be when the cycle turns and the CLO is entering its amortization phase, having to manage a WACD with a portfolio weighted-average spread of about 4%. The challenge for a CLO manager will increase further if the CLO becomes exposed to rating downgrades of corporate credits in the portfolio, which would result in par losses.