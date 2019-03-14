2019 U.S. Municipal Green Bond & Resiliency Outlook: Will The Self-Labeled Market Rebound?

Highlights

- U.S. 2018 self-labeled green bond volume was far lower than the two prior years, but the number of issues saw a decline more in line with the municipal bond market generally, and the number of new issuers was consistent with 2016-2017.

- The U.S. self-labeled municipal green bond market is still heavily concentrated, with the top-ten issuers representing half of total volume in the last five years. In our view, consistent market growth will be contingent on the entry of new issuers across different sectors and geographic regions.

- We expect sustainable-labeled financing--including green bonds--to continue to grow as issuers incorporate broader sustainability considerations into their investment decisions.

- Green labels aside, we believe a large portion of the municipal market finances infrastructure with environmental benefits and is significantly larger than the self-labeled market.

- Though recognition of risks and costs involving climate change and disastrous weather-related events will continue to increase for many U.S. municipal issuers, we believe the high costs and lack of clear funding streams will constrain the number of issuances for adaptation projects in the near term.