2018 Annual Global Leveraged Loan CLO Default and Rating Transition Study

Highlights

Just four rated CLO tranches defaulted in 2018, and all were from pre-2008 transactions that were initially rated speculative grade ('BB+' or lower).

No investment-grade CLOs (those rated 'BBB-' or higher) were downgraded during the year.

CLO ratings were exceptionally stable in 2018: Less than 4% changed over the year.

Jun. 19 2019 — In 2018, the ratings on global leveraged loan collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) generally moved higher. This continued the trend of the previous seven years, though in 2018 it was less pronounced. During the year there were more upgrades than downgrades and only four defaults.

This positive CLO credit performance echoed that of speculative-grade U.S. and European corporates. Globally, the CLO default rate fell to 0.12% in 2018 from 0.16% in 2017, and similarly the corporate default rate fell to 1.0% from 1.2% (see Chart 1).

2018 Summary Findings

Defaults: The annual default rate declines
  • Including the four CLO tranche defaults in 2018, the overall global CLO default rate fell to 0.12% in 2018 from 0.16% in 2017, though it's slightly above the long-term average of 0.09%.
  • Each of the four defaulting CLO tranches in 2018 was rated in the 'CCC' or 'CC' categories as of the beginning of the year.
  • Initially, these four tranches were each rated speculative-grade, and among the defaulters, 'BB' was the highest rating at origination.
  • All of the four defaults in 2018 were European transactions.
  • Two of the defaults occurred following a liquidation of the CLO, one followed a missed interest payment, and one was due to insufficient capital.
