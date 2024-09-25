Misconceptions about the Benchmark Brent “Brand” and the Platts Dated Brent Price Benchmark

Brent is the world’s most popular crude oil ‘brand’, giving name to the world’s most popular crude oil price benchmarks referred to by such monikers as Brent, the Brent Complex, Platts Dated Brent, Platts BOEFTM. Commodity Insights provides independent assessments of where this price benchmark is each day, according to buyers and sellers in the open physical marketplace. Brent crude originated from the Brent oilfield in the North Sea in the mid-1970s and the price assessment Dated Brent by Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, quickly became the markets’ choice as global benchmark of seaborne oil.

Across the years, in consultation with the marketplace, the Brent, including Platts Dated Brent, was expanded to include a basket of several light, sweet similar-kind crude oils and deliverable as the brand name of Brent. The oils in the Brent basket are seaborne and easy to transport around the world. Brent crudes, by their light, sweet nature – which refers in part to their low content of sulfur and other impurities --are desirable to refiners making diesel fuel, gasoline, jet fuel and other in-demand refined products.

Given our status as the world’s leading independent price reporting agency, from time to time, we hear questions as to whether oil prices are artificially inflated or artificially deflated; or whether any single crude stream in a basket of crudes more frequently or less frequently contributed to the price versus another; or questions of whether more market oversight is needed. It is important to get the Facts and avoid noise and confusion. Learn about Commodity Insights and the Platts Dated Brent – the term for the spot physical market oil benchmark for more than two-thirds of the world’s oil.