Brent is the world’s most popular crude oil ‘brand’, giving name to the world’s most popular crude oil benchmarks referred to by such monikers as Brent, the Brent Complex, Platts Dated Brent, Platts BOEFTM.
Commodity Insights provides independent assessments of where this price benchmark is each day, according to buyers and sellers in the open physical marketplace.
What is a benchmark? A benchmark is a commodity grade against which other grades or other commodities are compared. Industry and marketplace preference determine benchmarks. Benchmarks even once determined by the marketplace must evolve as the trading marketplace evolves. It is widely heralded as the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil.
Buyers and Sellers can choose to use Commodity Insights' price assesments:
Brent crude originated from the Brent oilfield in the North Sea in the mid-1970s and the price assessment Dated Brent by Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, quickly became the markets’ choice as global benchmark of seaborne oil.
Across the years, in consultation with the marketplace, the Platts Dated Brent methodology was purposefully expanded to include a basket of several light, sweet crude oils from the North Sea and the US with similar, like-kind qualities and deliverable as the brand name of Brent. The oils in the Brent basket are seaborne and easy to transport around the world. Brent crudes, by their light, sweet nature – which refers in part to their low content of sulfur and other impurities-- are desirable to refiners making diesel fuel, gasoline, jet fuel and other in-demand refined products.
The marketplace has approved on each crude addition as a means of further girding the volume of oil underpinning the benchmark and strengthening the benchmark for generations to come.
The annotated price history timeline of Platts Dated Brent shows how its evolved to ensure liquidity robustness far into the future.
A physical spot price, like that of Platts Dated Brent, is the current price in the oil marketplace at which a barrel of oil can be purchased and sold for immediate, near-term delivery.
Robust spot physical markets trigger development of risk-hedging instruments such as derivatives and futures contracts. Spot physical benchmarks typically attract market players that actually produce oil, refine oil, buy oil, sell oil, as opposed to futures markets, which also attract non-industry-related participants, such as mutual funds, pension funds and speculators.
Given our status as the world’s leading independent price reporting agency, from time to time, we hear questions as to whether oil prices are artificially inflated or artificially deflated; or whether any single crude stream in a basket of crudes more frequently or less frequently contributed to the price versus another; or questions of whether more market oversight is needed. It is important to get the Facts and avoid noise and confusion. Learn about Commodity Insights and the Platts Dated Brent – the term for the spot physical market oil benchmark for more than two-thirds of the world’s oil.