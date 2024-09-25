Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Brent: World’s Most Popular Benchmark Oil

What is a benchmark? A benchmark is a commodity grade against which other grades or other commodities are compared. Industry and marketplace preference determine benchmarks. Benchmarks even once determined by the marketplace must evolve as the trading marketplace evolves.  It is widely heralded as the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil. 

S&P Global Commodity Insights provides an independent assessment of where commodity prices fall each day and has no financial stake in the price going up or down

Buyers and Sellers can choose to use Commodity Insights' price assesments:

As a reference point to negotiate

As a reference price in a contract

To protect against price changes through derivatives

Or not at all

Platts Dated Brent

The physical price benchmark of choice for nearly 50 years

Brent crude originated from the Brent oilfield in the North Sea in the mid-1970s and the price assessment Dated Brent by Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, quickly became the markets’ choice as global benchmark of seaborne oil.

Across the years, in consultation with the marketplace, the Platts Dated Brent methodology was purposefully expanded to include a basket of several light, sweet crude oils from the North Sea and the US with similar, like-kind qualities and deliverable as the brand name of Brent. The oils in the Brent basket are seaborne and easy to transport around the world. Brent crudes, by their light, sweet nature – which refers in part to their low content of sulfur and other impurities-- are desirable to refiners making diesel fuel, gasoline, jet fuel and other in-demand refined products.

The marketplace has approved on each crude addition as a means of further girding the volume of oil underpinning the benchmark and strengthening the benchmark for generations to come.

S&P Global Commodity Insights' Commodity Price Reporting

Commodity prices are determined between buyers and sellers

Benchmark Fitness for Generations

Platts Dated Brent: A timeline

The annotated price history timeline of Platts Dated Brent shows how its evolved to ensure liquidity robustness far into the future.

Why Physical Benchmarks are Vital

A physical spot price, like that of Platts Dated Brent, is the current price in the oil marketplace at which a barrel of oil can be purchased and sold for immediate, near-term delivery.

Robust spot physical markets trigger development of risk-hedging instruments such as derivatives and futures contracts. Spot physical benchmarks typically attract market players that actually produce oil, refine oil, buy oil, sell oil, as opposed to futures markets, which also attract non-industry-related participants, such as mutual funds, pension funds and speculators.  

Misconceptions about the Benchmark Brent “Brand” and the Platts Dated Brent Price Benchmark

All pricing data Commodity Insights sees is published to the market

Commodity Insights' methodology is publicly available

Click the dropdowns to debunk misconceptions about the Benchmark Brent "Brand" and the Platts Dated Brent Price Benchmark.

