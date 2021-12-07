Os preços do coque de petróleo calcinado caíram novamente em grande parte devido à perspectiva mais fraca e algumas negociações spot no final de março a preços próximos a US$ 300/t FOB.A avaliação mensal do preço do CPC dos EUA da Platts caiu de US$ 325-345 em fevereiro para US$ 310-330/t FOB Golfo dos EUA em março, refletindo um consenso geral no mercado de que os preços ainda estavam em queda, assim como um negócio no fim do primeiro trimestre perto do menor valor da faixa.Os dados para a avaliação são normalizados de acordo com a especificação Platts de no máximo 3% de enxofre, 300-400 ppm de vanádio e metais típicos, com carregamento em 30 a 60 dias à frente.Houve relatos de um negócio no fim do primeiro trimestre em torno de US$ 310/t FOB Golfo dos EUA, mas os detalhes não foram disponibilizados.No final do mês, um comprador de fundidor negociou uma carga spot de 10.000 t para embarque em maio, carregando, com um número de potenciais fornecedores em uma fórmula que poderia ser equivalente a US$ 300 FOB, no Golfo dos EUA ou na América do Sul. Mas ele disse que as ofertas no Golfo dos EUA teriam de ser US$ 30 mais baixas para competir com os preços chineses entre US$ 300-315 FOB para uma carga com, no máximo, 3% de enxofre e 400 ppm de vanádio.A maioria das negociações para contratos do segundo trimestre ainda não começou, com os fundidores planejando usar seu método de adiamento já testado e aprovado para obter o que consideram um negócio melhor, muito para desapontamento dos fornecedores, alguns dos quais mostraram desejo em iniciar negociações até o final de março ou início de abril.Um comprador de fundidor disse que não estava planejando iniciar as negociações do segundo trimestre para o CPC do Golfo dos EUA ou europeu até depois da Páscoa, o que pode indicar que o processo pode se arrastar até maio. "Portanto, nem queremos pensar no segundo trimestre, e não temos absolutamente nenhuma intenção de iniciar as discussões do segundo trimestre até depois da Páscoa. ... [Não há sentido em discutir antes disso", disse o comprador.Esse comprador negociou o preço do 1º Tri no Golfo dos EUA no final de fevereiro em US$ 330/t FOB, embora teria recebido um preço mais baixo se estivesse disposto a assumir compromisso também para o 2º trimestre. "Se você acha que eles queriam fechar o 1º e 2º trimestres em US$ 325 e eficazmente me dar preços semestrais, isso é um sinal de que eles sabem que os preços ainda estão caindo", disse o comprador.Vários compradores estavam convencidos de que o mercado do Golfo dos EUA tinha excesso de oferta, pressionando os preços para baixo.Outro comprador de fundidor disse que fechou negócios de CPC com base no Atlântico entre US$ 315-320/t.Mas, no tocante à oferta, os calcinadores disseram que concluíram o primeiro trimestre na faixa de US$ 325-350/t, sendo que os negócios com preços mais altos foram encomendados antecipadamente.Vários outros compradores de alumínio também disseram não estar prontos para iniciar as negociações do 2º trimestre. "Ainda não estamos iniciando o 2º trimestre. Eu não sei depois da Páscoa, mas não temos nenhuma pressa em iniciar", disse um segundo comprador, que achou que o preço do 2º trimestre poderia ficar perto de US$ 300/t FOB.Um terceiro comprador de alumínio achava que o mercado no Golfo dos EUA já poderia estar abaixo de US$ 300/t. "Se você comprasse uma carga spot dos EUA hoje, ela poderia estar abaixo de US$ 300 FOB para as especificações padrão", disse o comprador.Um dos compradores acrescentou, "os calcinadores estão nadando em CPC".Os calcinadores admitiram que o preço do CPC seria menor do que no 1º Tri, mas não previram uma queda muito grande do 1º para o 2º trimestre, como aconteceu do 4º para o 1º trimestre."No que diz respeito ao 2º trimestre, não há muita mudança na oferta/demanda, mas há claramente a perspectiva em curso", disse uma fonte de um calcinador. "Acreditamos que haverá uma queda nos preços no 2º trimestre, em relação ao 1º trimestre, mas não uma queda acentuada, com base nos fundamentos".Outra fonte de calcinador disse que esperava "manter-se firme" em relação aos preços do 2º trimestre. "Muitas pessoas, até mesmo alguns dos meus clientes, disseram que não necessariamente esperam uma queda tão grande no preço do 2º trimestre", disse a fonte de calcinador.Um observador do mercado disse que houve uma desconexão entre os fornecedores que tentam se manter firmes nos preços e as expectativas dos fundidores. "Os compradores preveem que, a partir do 2º trimestre, você vai começar a ver preços no mercado abaixo de US$ 300 ou na faixa de US$ 270-280", disse a fonte.OUTRAS REGIÕES SOB PRESSÃOOs preços do CPC na Europa também pareceram estar sob pressão, mas foi relatada uma ampla variedade de preços. No topo, uma refinaria registrou vendas no 1º trimestre em US$ 415-418/t, base FOB Roterdã para o 1º Tri, enquanto uma segunda fonte de refinaria registrou negócios na faixa de US$ 390-410/t, acrescentando que houve alguns negócios um pouco acima e abaixo.Mas um observador do mercado disse que negócios foram fechados na faixa de US$ 365-390 e prevê que no 2º trimestre devem cair para cerca de US$ 345.Uma fonte de refinaria disse que estava olhando para o Golfo dos EUA e a China em busca de direção. "Não é fácil iniciar as negociações do 2º trimestre agora porque há muita incerteza. Se pudéssemos ter uma ideia de quanto mais o Golfo dos EUA pode cai ou o que a China realmente está fazendo, poderíamos entrar em uma negociação com alguma confiança", afirmou ele.A fonte disse que suas negociações do 1º trimestre demoraram muito mais que o esperado e, com seu último cliente, não foram concluídas até meados de março. Um cliente estava "querendo uma redução de US$ 100 em seu CPC europeu em relação ao 4º trimestre", disse a fonte. "Eu disse a eles que as vemos de maneira diferente e é por isso que demoraram tanto tempo". No final, a redução de preço foi de US$ 70-80, disse a fonte.Ele esperava que as negociações do 2º Tri fossem demoradas. "Se um cliente está me dizendo que precisa de uma redução de US$ 5-10, provavelmente não haverá muita objeção no lado da venda e tudo acontecerá muito rapidamente. Mas se disser para mim US$ 100, a história é muito diferente".A fonte de refinaria disse que, embora cada fundidor esteja lutando pelo preço mais baixo, "isso vai acabar saindo pela culatra porque quanto mais baixo for, quando finalmente mudar, a recuperação será muito rápida, e eles repentinamente se verão olhando para aumentos de US$ 100 porque todo mundo do lado da venda estará procurando pelo tempo de recuperação do investimento".Ele disse também que, com os preços do petróleo em US$ 65/barril, se o CPC cair para os níveis de três anos atrás, quando o petróleo estava em US$ 28/barril", todo produtor de petróleo vai repensar o que deve ser feito e decidir se ainda precisa produzir coque ou não".Uma fonte de outra refinaria europeia disse que a queda do preço do 4º para o 1º trimestre não foi tão grande e que previa apenas uma pequena queda para o 2º trimestre. A fonte expressou frustração com as fundidoras que atrasaram as negociações, observando que se o mercado mudasse repentinamente e o fornecedor quisesse recuar, "eles então nos acusariam de agir de forma irresponsável".Na América do Sul, o preço brasileiro com baixo teor enxofre no 1º Tri foi ouvido na faixa de US$ 315-330/t e uma fonte no lado da oferta indicou que o preço no 2º Tri provavelmente será mais baixo.PREÇO AGRESSIVO CHINÊSVárias fontes disseram que viram preços agressivos vindo da China. Um trader disse ter ouvido que uma carga chinesa com 3% de enxofre, 350 ppm de vanádio, foi vendida na Europa a US$ 310/t FOB, abaixo dos preços anteriores de cerca de US$ 340 FOB no fim de fevereiro.Compradores de fundidores também ouviram relatos de preços chineses em torno de US $ 300 para produtos químicos similares, enquanto uma fonte de um observador do mercado disse que era possível comprar cargas spot com 2,8% de enxofre e 350 ppm de vanádio abaixo de US$ 300/t.A fundidora que recebeu ofertas para a carga de maio recebeu várias ofertas chinesas e disse na conferência anual da TMS em San Antonio, em meados de março, que os vendedores chineses estavam "implorando por negócios".Por outro lado, uma fonte de um calcinador disse que negociou o CPC chinês para a Índia em um nível equivalente a US$ 320-325/t FOB. Mas também houve relatos de negócios para a Índia no equivalente a US$ 310 FOB China e para a Austrália em torno de US$ 305 FOB.No entanto, os preços mais baixos da China pareciam estar influenciando os preços na costa oeste dos EUA, onde as negociações do primeiro semestre ainda estavam em andamento.A fonte do primeiro calcinador dos EUA descreveu a China como um dos principais impulsionadores e observou que o país tem alguma capacidade de fundição paralisada, o que pode estar por trás dos recentes preços mais baixos do CPC.Mas outro fornecedor descreveu o preço em US$ 310 FOB China para a carga para a Europa como um exemplo isolado. O primeiro comprador de alumínio disse que uma carga de CPC da costa oeste dos EUA foi negociada para a Europa em US$ 360/t com entrega, provavelmente equivalente a US$ 320 FOB. Acordos foram ouvidos também na faixa de US$ 335-345/t FOB costa oeste dos EUA, com o nível de US$ 335 supostamente vinculado a um contrato anual. Vendas da costa oeste dos EUA para o Oriente Médio foram reportadas na faixa de US$ 340-360/t CFR.Mas outras fontes disseram que o vendedor estava esperando por preços mais altos.PRESSÃO DO COQUE VERDEHouve um consenso geral de que o preço do coque verde de petróleo (GPC, na sigla em inglês) ainda estava sob pressão de queda, com base em recentes licitações da YPF da Argentina. A empresa vendeu uma carga de coque verde de especificação anódica a um trader chinês no final de fevereiro, pelo equivalente a cerca de US$ 150/t FOB, mas a venda fracassou.A carga supostamente foi revendida a outro trader chinês no equivalente a US$ 130-140/t FOB, e o coque provavelmente foi destinado à indústria do vidro, segundo fontes do mercado.No tocante à oferta, uma fonte de refinaria disse que muita ênfase foi dada às cargas da YPF. Mas a fonte do primeiro calcinador disse que a YPF deu uma direção clara. "A YPF está absolutamente liderando o mercado do coque verde de especificação anódica", disse a fonte. "As pessoas podem reclamar disso, mas é fato; são vendedores regulares quase todos os meses, e é o mais visível e fornece os pontos de dados mais reais".Outras fontes afirmaram que o mercado de exportação está mais atraente para a YPF do que a venda dentro da América do Sul.No entanto, até o fim de março, houve relatos de que outra carga da YPF foi negociada com a Índia em US$ 220/t CFR, o equivalente a cerca de US$ 140/t FOB, segundo uma fonte. Mas uma fonte de um calcinador ouviu que a carga pode ter ido para o Golfo dos EUA, mas também foi equivalente a US$ 140/t FOB.Os preços do coque verde no Golfo dos EUA pareciam estar sob pressão, com relatos do GPC com 2,0-3,5% de enxofre sendo oferecidos em torno de US$ 10-20/dst a menos em comparação com fevereiro. Fontes do mercado disseram que, no mês passado, essas especificações giraram em torno de US$ 150/dst FOB.