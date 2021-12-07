S&P Global Offerings
Chinese anode plants have been forced to curtail output by the full 50% required by China's winter plan, with inspectors able to easily monitor if the halting of baking furnaces has occurred, according to the analyst and a buyer who recently visited China. Chinese calciners, however, may have curtailed only 25%-30% because it is harder for inspectors to monitor, and those that already upgraded claimed an exemption. Chinese CPC is currently in surplus as a result, they said.
One aluminum buyer, who buys regularly from China, said CPC prices fell about $25-$30 to right around $500/mt FOB for a max 2.5% S grade. Another aluminum buyer said he thought, whereas Chinese prices for max 3% S CPC had been up to $530 FOB for exports, they were now $470-$490, while domestic prices had dropped to $450-$460 from the $490s a few months ago.
A third aluminum buyer also saw a lower Indian offer, at $430 FOB but for a limited quantity that did not meet his needs.
One of the buyers also noted that Chinese calciner expansions could total 3.8 million mt/year and amount to 1.5 million or 2 million mt in realized output for next year.
"The thinking now is that it will probably come down a little more; you could see another $20-30 drop out of China until the second quarter," the analyst said.
Falling Chinese prices could mean by Q2 the "arbitrage delta will be gone, or at least narrowed, and the Western guys may have a tough time if they don't also lower their price," he said.
An aluminum buyer thought he had already seen some easing in supplier expectations, foreseeing the high $300s might be possible on an FOB Gulf basis for Q1. He thought calciners were worried by the rapid decrease in alumina prices. Another aluminum buyer had been offered over $400 FOB Gulf but said it was "very, very early in the discussions."
Calciners said they would offer $430-$450 FOB Gulf, despite having argued that green coke costs dictate $500 CPC. Other market sources thought Q1 prices might settle in the low $400s FOB Gulf.
US West Coast offers were heard at $420 FOB, which a buyer conceded would still ship to Australia at less than current Chinese prices. A Q1 deal was also reported at $440 FOB South America for low-sulfur CPC.
"Maybe those guys are backing off a bit seeing the shift in China and hearing what could be a Q1 softening, saying, 'let's try to remain competitive and not overshoot,'" a buyer said. He said the bull case would be if Western suppliers shoot for $500 and Chinese smelters come back online and push CPC prices back to where they were in October, while the bear case would be that Chinese smelters do not restart as much as expected, calcining capacity starts up and Chinese prices revert to a level that can compete in the other regions.
Chinese green coke prices have also eased, a trader said, with low-sulfur GPC back to the $200s FOB and high-sulfur GPC below $200. But buyers expressed concern about low-S GPC prices in the West, which remain over $300 CFR. US Q1 low-S GPC contract prices rose around $100 to $300-$320/dst delivered Gulf calciners, and a 3% S GPC sold at just under $200 delivered, up around $75.
Other grades have seen prices flatten or fall, however, with high-sulfur GPC at $85-$100 and other mid-range sulfur grades at around $100-$120.
A tender from Argentina's YPF, due December 28, for low-S GPC was expected to be less subscribed and possibly settle lower than the last one.
The price on the last tender, originally heard at $300-310 FOB, may have actually been $270-$280 FOB, sources said. Brazilian low-sulfur GPC recently sold at $280-$290 FOB, but the Q1 target price was heard to be over $300 FOB.
We began assessing anode-grade calcined petroleum coke (CPC) on a monthly basis in May 2013 at the request of the aluminum industry. The US Gulf CPC price assessment was the first to reflect the spot tradable value for CPC used by aluminum smelters, in a market where most purchases are done quarterly or semi-annually, and often retroactively.
The assessment takes into account any spot transactions or firm bids and offers, as well as netbacks of other global transactions, bids and offers, and is normalized to a typical grade being exported from the US Gulf.
The Platts US Gulf Coast CPC price assessment is published in Platts Metals Daily in the Aluminum section and on our real-time news and price service, Platts Metals Alert, along with a monthly analysis of global market trends.