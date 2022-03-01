Platts lithium carbonate and hydroxide prices are assessed on a CIF North Asia and DDP China basis, reflecting physical spot market prices for battery-grade material. Other qualities are considered, and may be normalized back to Platts base standard specifications.

The lithium spodumene price is assessed on an FOB Australia basis, reflecting physical spot market prices with a min 6% lithium oxide content exported from Western Australian ports.

Platts cobalt sulfate prices are assessed on a CIF North Asia and DDP basis, reflecting physical spot market prices. In the absence of information for the international market, the CIF North Asia Assessment is assessed as an import parity calculation from the domestic Cobalt sulfate DDP China price.

Platts cobalt hydroxide prices are assessed on a CIF China basis, reflecting physical spot market prices for any-origin cobalt hydroxide with 30% cobalt content, 2-6% manganese and 10% moisture. Other quantities may be normalized back to Platts base standards.

Platts nickel sulfate prices are assessed on a DDP China basis, reflecting physical spot market prices for all-origin type 2 nickel sulfate with 22% nickel content and magnetic materials max 100 ppb. Other grades may be normalized back to Platts base standards.

Platts assessments are based on market information, including, but not limited to, firm bids and offers, and trades reported to the editor up to the close of business each day. Platts assessments reflect responsibly sourced material, which sellers should be able to demonstrate in line with standard industry practice, upon buyers' request.