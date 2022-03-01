S&P Global Offerings
Environmental, sustainable and governmental (ESG) standards are continuing to rise as governments look to transition to less emission-intensive and greener economies. As a result of the broader energy transition that is afoot, the growth of electric vehicles has increased the demand for metals needed to produce the batteries that power EVs.
Growth in spot market liquidity and industry demand for more frequent battery metals price assessments led Platts to increase the frequency of assessment for its suite of battery metals assessments to daily, effective May. 3, 2021.
Platts publishes the following assessments daily:
— Lithium Carbonate CIF North Asia BATLC04 >
— Lithium Carbonate CIF North Asia (import parity) BATCP04 >
— Lithium Carbonate DDP China BATCA04 >
— Lithium Hydroxide CIF North Asia BATLH04 >
— Lithium Hydroxide DDP China BATHY04 >
— Cobalt Sulfate CIF North Asia BATCO04 >
— Cobalt Sulfate DDP China BATCS04 >
— Cobalt Hydroxide CIF China BATCH04 >
— Cobalt Hydroxide CIF China BATCT04 >
— Nickel Sulfate DDP China BATNS04 >
— As well as, Lithium Spodumene FOB Australia BATSP03 (published weekly on Fridays) >
The assessments can be found in Platts Metals Daily, Platts Metals Alert, and Platts Market Data.
Platts lithium carbonate and hydroxide prices are assessed on a CIF North Asia and DDP China basis, reflecting physical spot market prices for battery-grade material. Other qualities are considered, and may be normalized back to Platts base standard specifications.
The lithium spodumene price is assessed on an FOB Australia basis, reflecting physical spot market prices with a min 6% lithium oxide content exported from Western Australian ports.
Platts cobalt sulfate prices are assessed on a CIF North Asia and DDP basis, reflecting physical spot market prices. In the absence of information for the international market, the CIF North Asia Assessment is assessed as an import parity calculation from the domestic Cobalt sulfate DDP China price.
Platts cobalt hydroxide prices are assessed on a CIF China basis, reflecting physical spot market prices for any-origin cobalt hydroxide with 30% cobalt content, 2-6% manganese and 10% moisture. Other quantities may be normalized back to Platts base standards.
Platts nickel sulfate prices are assessed on a DDP China basis, reflecting physical spot market prices for all-origin type 2 nickel sulfate with 22% nickel content and magnetic materials max 100 ppb. Other grades may be normalized back to Platts base standards.
Platts assessments are based on market information, including, but not limited to, firm bids and offers, and trades reported to the editor up to the close of business each day. Platts assessments reflect responsibly sourced material, which sellers should be able to demonstrate in line with standard industry practice, upon buyers' request.
