Platts assesses LNG shipping day rates and ballast rates in the Atlantic and Pacific basins for modern vessels. These reflect the headline hire rate and ballasting economics of a spot fixture.

The assessments are compiled using market data collected from active market participants (including LNG ship owners, charterers and ship brokers) that is then published as “market heards” via the Platts real-time service, Natural Gas Alert (NGA). These market heards contain as many details as possible about the fixture, including the name of the vessel and charterer. These market heards are published in order to ensure market participants can react to, and scrutinize, market information being considered in the assessment process. Platts also reports multi-month fixtures and vessel requirements, as market participants deem this information useful.

Platts assessments normalize for the vessel capacity, fuel consumption, timing/delivery dates, and charter duration. For example, when Platts hears a fixture for a Steam vessel, Platts normalizes it to a TFDE day-rate equivalent value by considering the difference in fuel-economics between the engines and considering market-tested differentials between these two types of propulsion.

LNG shipping and ballast rates, JKM, and bunker prices act as daily-assessed inputs for the calculation of modelled freight cost value, in $/MMBtu, for voyages from 16 different load ports to nine different discharge ports.

For more details about Platts standards please refer to our LNG methodology and specifications guide.

APDR, ATDR, Asia Pacific LNG Ballast Rate, and Atlantic LNG Ballast Rate, as well as the $/MMBtu route assessments, are available on NGA as well as the LNG Daily publication.