Syria's state-owned General Company for Cement and Building Materials (Omran) has partnered with consultancy A³&Co to expedite the development of the nation's cement sector, A³&Co said in a statement Aug. 18, as the country seeks to rebuild its infrastructure following the end of its civil war.

The collaboration aims to enhance efficiency and environmental standards while developing critical production capacity needed for Syria's reconstruction efforts.

The partnership between Omran and A³&Co will also focus on developing a third production line at Omran's cement plant in Hama. The plant produces around 3,300 mt/day of cement, according to Syrian media reports from March.

The deal comes as Syria's cement industry attracts significant international attention following the establishment of a provisional government under President Ahmad al-Sharaa after the end of the country's lengthy civil war in December 2024.

The new administration has actively courted foreign investment for reconstruction efforts, with Omran announcing in July that more than 15 companies from Arab and foreign countries have submitted investment offers for Syria's cement and building materials sector.

Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, assessed ordinary Portland cement CEM l 42.5R (bulk) at $55/mt Aug. 14.