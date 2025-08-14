Hollingshead Cement announces new terminal in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Hollingshead Cement, a division of SRM Concrete, announced Aug. 13 the opening of a new cement terminal in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The terminal is situated on the same site as an existing SRM Concrete ready-mix plant and block production facility, thereby improving the integration of SRM's supply chain. The facility is capable of receiving bulk cement shipments via rail and has a storage capacity exceeding 50,000 mt, the company said.

"We are excited to begin distributing cement from our new facility in Chattanooga," said Jeff Hollingshead, CEO of SRM Concrete. "With this investment, we are better positioned to ensure a consistent and reliable supply of cement across our entire network of ready-mix and block locations."

The Chattanooga terminal is part of a national network of 10 cement terminals, which collectively facilitate the distribution of bulk cement for various construction applications.

