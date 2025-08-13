Turkey's Akcansa H1 cement volumes dip on weak domestic demand, exports rise

Turkish cement producer Akcansa delivered 3.4 million mt of cementitious products into the domestic market in the first half of 2025, down from 3.5 million mt during the same period last year, according to the company's H1 results.

The company attributed the drop in volumes to a decline in domestic demand, resulting from "macroeconomic and regional market challenges," such as high inflation. Akcansa's domestic ready-mix concrete volumes saw a significant drop, plunging 20.8% to 1.13 million mt in H1. The decline followed a 17% decrease in the same period last year.

Despite the decline in domestic demand, Akcansa reported a 6% rise in cement exports, reaching 7.7 million mt in H1, up from 7.3 million mt in H1 2024.

Clinker exports rose significantly, up by 49% in H1 at 3.26 million mt, up from 2.19 million mt in 2024. The company attributed the increased sales of clinker to "high demand and effective inventory management."

Akcansa highlighted that the increased export demand helped "partially offset the contraction in the domestic market."

Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, assessed CEMDEX Turkey at $55/mt FOB Aug. 7.